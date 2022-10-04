ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County Parks to host fall festivals

DEKALB COUNTY, GA. – DeKalb County Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs will host a series of free fall festivals, Oct. 28 – 31, at various recreation centers throughout DeKalb County. This year’s festivals will include face painting, hikes, music, games, contests, hayrides, food and more. All members of the community are invited to attend, and children are encouraged to wear costumes.
Olde Town Conyers sets 42nd Fall Festival Oct. 15

CONYERS, GA—The 42nd Annual Olde Town Conyers Fall Festival takes place on Saturday, Oct.15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., in historic Olde Town Conyers. What began as a fundraiser by the Rockdale County Historical Society in 1980 to help fund operational costs for the Depot (which now houses the Conyers Welcome Center) and Old Jail Museum, has become an annual fall tradition for Conyers residents and visitors. While the Historical Society still exists, the organization turned over the coordination of the festival to the City of Conyers in 2008.
