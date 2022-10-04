Atlanta Mayor Dickens renews temporary moratorium on redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site

CONYERS, GA—The 42nd Annual Olde Town Conyers Fall Festival takes place on Saturday, Oct.15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., in historic Olde Town Conyers. What began as a fundraiser by the Rockdale County Historical Society in 1980 to help fund operational costs for the Depot (which now houses the Conyers Welcome Center) and Old Jail Museum, has become an annual fall tradition for Conyers residents and visitors. While the Historical Society still exists, the organization turned over the coordination of the festival to the City of Conyers in 2008.

CONYERS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO