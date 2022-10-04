Atlanta Mayor Dickens renews temporary moratorium on redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
Related
On Common Ground News
Gwinnett County, GA cracks down on street racing, joins Atlanta, Sandy Springs and others nationally
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA–The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has approved a new ordinance that will make it more difficult to drag race on Gwinnett County streets. The ordinance, approved on Tuesday, Oct. 4, allows Gwinnett Police to impound vehicles involved in street racing for up to a month. State law does not address impounding – only fines. The county’s action is on the heels of local cities such as Atlanta and Sandy Springs passing similar ordinances.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Parks to host fall festivals
DEKALB COUNTY, GA. – DeKalb County Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs will host a series of free fall festivals, Oct. 28 – 31, at various recreation centers throughout DeKalb County. This year’s festivals will include face painting, hikes, music, games, contests, hayrides, food and more. All members of the community are invited to attend, and children are encouraged to wear costumes.
On Common Ground News
Collie Greenwood named sole finalist for MARTA General Manager/CEO after serving in interim position
ATLANTA –The MARTA Board of Directors’ GM/CEO Search Committee voted to advance interim GM/CEO Collie Greenwood as the sole finalist for the permanent position. State law requires a 14-day waiting period before the MARTA Board of Directors can vote to confirm his selection and extend an official offer of employment.
On Common Ground News
Olde Town Conyers sets 42nd Fall Festival Oct. 15
CONYERS, GA—The 42nd Annual Olde Town Conyers Fall Festival takes place on Saturday, Oct.15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., in historic Olde Town Conyers. What began as a fundraiser by the Rockdale County Historical Society in 1980 to help fund operational costs for the Depot (which now houses the Conyers Welcome Center) and Old Jail Museum, has become an annual fall tradition for Conyers residents and visitors. While the Historical Society still exists, the organization turned over the coordination of the festival to the City of Conyers in 2008.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
On Common Ground News
Voices of Faith’s Bishop Gary Hawkins, Sr. anoints eldest son as future successor
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA–Bishop Gary Hawkins, Sr. has anointed his eldest son, Gary “G.J.” Hawkins, Jr., as the future successor of Voices of Faith Ministries. The pastoral installation of Pastor “GJ” Hawkins was held at Voices of Faith’s main campus in Stone Mountain and its Conyers’ campus on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Comments / 0