ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”

The following students have been selected as October 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Respect”:. Anne Lasley (las-lee), daughter of Peter & Emily Lasley. Hudson Swank, son of Amy Gibson and Danny Swank. 6th grade. Mariah Elder, daughter of Hannah &...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Mary Louise Thomas

Mrs. Mary Louise Thomas,93, a resident of rural Trenton, Missouri died at 12:35 P.M. at St. Lukes Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton. Family visitation will...
TRENTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Hamilton, MO
State
Missouri State
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Larry Lee Emig

Larry Lee Emig, 79, Eagleville, MO passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. He was born to Darlene (Lantz) and Gerald Emig on July 9, 1943. Larry was the second oldest of 7 children. When Larry was born the family lived two miles Southeast of Kellerton, Iowa. Later...
EAGLEVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Phyllis Jackson presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Phyllis Jackson presented a program at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on October 6th about her efforts to restore a structure believed to be the first home built in Trenton. The project involves property owned by Sarah Brown. Sarah and the late Tom Brown purchased the property in the 1950s,...
TRENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Linus College#Penney High School#Missouri State University
kttn.com

Daviess County Health Department to hold flu shot clinic

The Daviess County Health Department in Gallatin will start drive-through flu shot clinics next week. Clinics will be offered on October 14th and 17th from 9 am to 11:30 and 1 pm to 3:30 pm. Participants should drive through on the south side of the health department. Shots will be...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe City Council to meet at Chillicothe City Hall on October 10th

The Chillicothe City Council next week will discuss a bullet-resistant control laminate proposal for the Chillicothe Elementary School. The council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on October 10th at 5:30 in the evening. Other items on the agenda include a recommendation for re-appointment to the Chillicothe Housing Board,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 5 over the weekend of October 7, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan resident early Sunday in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Adhieu Telar was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, not wearing a seat belt, having no valid operator’s license, and failure to register a motor vehicle. She was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and released.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Ricky (Rick) Gene Gardner

Ricky Gene Gardner, 64 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Rick was born May 11, 1958, to Ralph Gardner and Phyllis (Moore) Riddle. On July 27, 1985, he married Sara (Lantz) Gardner. Rick is survived by: His wife, Sara of the home; Mother, Phyllis of Milan; Children, Nick Taylor and wife Ashlee of Milan and Fallon Gardner and fiancé Phill Srivisay of Merriam, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Charity Taylor of Green City, Missouri; Grandchildren, Tori Taylor, Lancey Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Carter Taylor, Chloe Taylor, and Clare Taylor; Siblings, Sharon Gardner of Columbia, Missouri, Janet Maulsby and husband Cary of Milan, and Steve Gardner and wife Paula of Pharr, Texas; aunts, Frances Bunch of Milan and Carmen Yos of Kirksville; Brother-In-Law, David Lantz and wife Elizabeth of Dawn, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
MILAN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
kttn.com

Colorado woman injured in crash east of Carrollton

A Colorado resident was hurt Saturday morning east of Carrollton when a car left Highway 24, striking several trees. Thirty-one-year-old Lauren Kiracofe of Aurora, Colorado was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with minor injuries. She was a passenger in a car driven by 47-year-old Harry Recker of Aurora, Colorado who was not reported hurt.
CARROLLTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton and Clarksdale residents injured in Sunday crash

Residents of Trenton and Clarksdale were injured early Sunday when a pickup truck went off a country road northeast of Maysville. A passenger, 21-year-old John McFarland of Trenton received moderate injuries, while the driver, 23-year-old Manuel Montoya of Clarksdale received minor injuries. Montoya was treated at the scene, but McFarland refused medical treatment at the same location.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Motorcycle rider taken to hospital after crashing on Highway 10

An Arkansas resident was hurt Saturday afternoon in southwestern Carroll County when the motorcycle he was operating went off the highway and overturned. Fifty-five-year-old Rickey Covey of Hasty, Arkansas was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond with minor injuries. The westbound motorcycle went left the right side of...
HASTY, AR
kttn.com

Brookfield woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

A Brookfield woman entered a guilty plea in Livingston County on October 6th to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Forty-six-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox’s other charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed by the prosecutor. Sentencing is scheduled for December 1st. Maddox and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula are...
BROOKFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Authorities report the arrest of a man from Galt

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt man in Clay County on October 6th on failure to appear in court on felony non-support. Thirty-five-year-old Adam David Anthony Davidson was extradited to Grundy County on October 7th. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only, and he...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Man from Purdin dies when farm tractor overturns into a creek

A Purdin man died as the result of a farm tractor accident two miles northeast of Purdin on Thursday afternoon, October 6th. Sixty-five-year-old Dale Floyd was pronounced dead by the Linn County Deputy coroner. His body was taken to the Linn County Morgue. The tractor traveled east on Falk Road...
PURDIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy