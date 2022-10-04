Read full article on original website
Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”
The following students have been selected as October 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Respect”:. Anne Lasley (las-lee), daughter of Peter & Emily Lasley. Hudson Swank, son of Amy Gibson and Danny Swank. 6th grade. Mariah Elder, daughter of Hannah &...
Executive Director announces upcoming retirement from Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri
Following a thirty-seven-year career- thirty-three of which in leadership roles, and the last four years as CAPNCM Executive Director, Christopher Small has announced his upcoming retirement in March 2023. “It has been a true honor to be a part of the CAPNCM family and lead such a vital organization here...
Bright Future Trenton to collect hoodies and socks during Missouri Day Parade
Bright Futures Trenton will collect new hoodies and socks during the Missouri Day Parade on October 15th. The items will be distributed to children and teens in need throughout the school year. Hoodies and socks of all sizes for children and adults will be accepted. Individuals can bring items to...
Obituary & Services: Mary Louise Thomas
Mrs. Mary Louise Thomas,93, a resident of rural Trenton, Missouri died at 12:35 P.M. at St. Lukes Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton. Family visitation will...
Obituary & Services: Larry Lee Emig
Larry Lee Emig, 79, Eagleville, MO passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. He was born to Darlene (Lantz) and Gerald Emig on July 9, 1943. Larry was the second oldest of 7 children. When Larry was born the family lived two miles Southeast of Kellerton, Iowa. Later...
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Fall Festival set for October 14th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association Fall Festival will be held near Hamilton next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive on October 14th and 15th. Gates will open at 9 o’clock each morning. Demonstrations will be held on both days. There will be...
MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of October 10, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 10 – 16. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Phyllis Jackson presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting
Phyllis Jackson presented a program at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on October 6th about her efforts to restore a structure believed to be the first home built in Trenton. The project involves property owned by Sarah Brown. Sarah and the late Tom Brown purchased the property in the 1950s,...
Daviess County Health Department to hold flu shot clinic
The Daviess County Health Department in Gallatin will start drive-through flu shot clinics next week. Clinics will be offered on October 14th and 17th from 9 am to 11:30 and 1 pm to 3:30 pm. Participants should drive through on the south side of the health department. Shots will be...
Chillicothe City Council to meet at Chillicothe City Hall on October 10th
The Chillicothe City Council next week will discuss a bullet-resistant control laminate proposal for the Chillicothe Elementary School. The council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on October 10th at 5:30 in the evening. Other items on the agenda include a recommendation for re-appointment to the Chillicothe Housing Board,...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 5 over the weekend of October 7, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan resident early Sunday in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Adhieu Telar was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, not wearing a seat belt, having no valid operator’s license, and failure to register a motor vehicle. She was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and released.
Obituary & Services: Ricky (Rick) Gene Gardner
Ricky Gene Gardner, 64 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Rick was born May 11, 1958, to Ralph Gardner and Phyllis (Moore) Riddle. On July 27, 1985, he married Sara (Lantz) Gardner. Rick is survived by: His wife, Sara of the home; Mother, Phyllis of Milan; Children, Nick Taylor and wife Ashlee of Milan and Fallon Gardner and fiancé Phill Srivisay of Merriam, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Charity Taylor of Green City, Missouri; Grandchildren, Tori Taylor, Lancey Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Carter Taylor, Chloe Taylor, and Clare Taylor; Siblings, Sharon Gardner of Columbia, Missouri, Janet Maulsby and husband Cary of Milan, and Steve Gardner and wife Paula of Pharr, Texas; aunts, Frances Bunch of Milan and Carmen Yos of Kirksville; Brother-In-Law, David Lantz and wife Elizabeth of Dawn, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
Defendent in Livingston County murder case granted a change of venue
A motion for change of venue was sustained in Livingston County Circuit Court on October 6th for a woman charged with first-degree murder. Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall’s case was transferred to Clinton County and continued to December 6th for a plea or trial setting. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox...
Colorado woman injured in crash east of Carrollton
A Colorado resident was hurt Saturday morning east of Carrollton when a car left Highway 24, striking several trees. Thirty-one-year-old Lauren Kiracofe of Aurora, Colorado was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with minor injuries. She was a passenger in a car driven by 47-year-old Harry Recker of Aurora, Colorado who was not reported hurt.
Mercer County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory
Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a boil advisory for an area northeast of Princeton. The advisory affects customers on Finch and Estate avenues and Essex Place and continues until further notice.
Trenton and Clarksdale residents injured in Sunday crash
Residents of Trenton and Clarksdale were injured early Sunday when a pickup truck went off a country road northeast of Maysville. A passenger, 21-year-old John McFarland of Trenton received moderate injuries, while the driver, 23-year-old Manuel Montoya of Clarksdale received minor injuries. Montoya was treated at the scene, but McFarland refused medical treatment at the same location.
Motorcycle rider taken to hospital after crashing on Highway 10
An Arkansas resident was hurt Saturday afternoon in southwestern Carroll County when the motorcycle he was operating went off the highway and overturned. Fifty-five-year-old Rickey Covey of Hasty, Arkansas was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond with minor injuries. The westbound motorcycle went left the right side of...
Brookfield woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
A Brookfield woman entered a guilty plea in Livingston County on October 6th to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Forty-six-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox’s other charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed by the prosecutor. Sentencing is scheduled for December 1st. Maddox and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula are...
Authorities report the arrest of a man from Galt
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt man in Clay County on October 6th on failure to appear in court on felony non-support. Thirty-five-year-old Adam David Anthony Davidson was extradited to Grundy County on October 7th. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only, and he...
Man from Purdin dies when farm tractor overturns into a creek
A Purdin man died as the result of a farm tractor accident two miles northeast of Purdin on Thursday afternoon, October 6th. Sixty-five-year-old Dale Floyd was pronounced dead by the Linn County Deputy coroner. His body was taken to the Linn County Morgue. The tractor traveled east on Falk Road...
