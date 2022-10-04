NMED Occupational Health & Safety Bureau Issues New Guidance From CDC On COVID-19 Reporting In Workplace

Read full article on original website
Secretary Of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver To Address DPLA Meeting Monday Via Zoom
Los Alamos Democrats meet 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 via Zoom for their monthly meeting on Indigenous People’s Day and Early Voting Eve. The featured speaker is New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. Login information is available at losalamosdemocrats.org.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Holds Meet & Greet Friday At Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. left, is introduced by Rep. Christine Chandler Friday afternoon at a meet and greet event for the governor’s campaign at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op attended by some 100 people. Photo Courtesy DPLA. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham with Los Alamos County Council Chair Randall Ryti and...
Thoughts From The Farm: Celebrating National 4-H Week With 4-H Exhibitor Wyatt Braithwaite
Wyatt Braithwaite is presented with his awards at the New Mexico Fair for Senior Showmanship, 3rd in Class 1 for Blackface Lambs, 6th in Class 2 for Blackface Lambs and 1st in Class 3 Blackface Lambs. Courtesy photo. Wyatt Braithwaite receives the Fifth Overall Award for his Market Lamb at...
