Marks, MS

actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Barricade situation resolved in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police have made an arrest in a barricade situation that started Saturday afternoon. Police arrived at a home on the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in response to a shooting call. Police located a woman in the driver’s seat of a Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

WMPD investigates barricade situation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man hits officer in the face while cuffed in squad car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is facing charges after he reportedly managed to hit an MPD officer in the face while handcuffed in the back of a squad car. Dewy Ivey of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning. According to court documents, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was driving down Crump Boulevard […]
BYHALIA, MS
desotocountynews.com

Active shooter call at DeSoto Central a hoax

Law enforcement, first responders, and concerned residents respond to incident. DeSoto Central High School was among a number of schools in Mississippi that today received a hoax call from unknown someone(s) of an active shooter inside their school. The call brought out a large contingent of law enforcement from across the county, first responders, and concerned people and parents who stood watch of what was happening.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

West Memphis woman found dead in car, boyfriend arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot in West Memphis Saturday morning. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Scottwood Street early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

WMPD: Woman dead after fatal gunshot wounds

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning. A woman, Jakeya Hampton, was found in the driver seat of a Kia Optima with multiple gunshot wounds, said police. According to West Memphis Police, she was shot on Scottwood Street just...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

DeSoto County students, staff safe after threat ‘not credible’

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Schools across Mississippi are experiencing several calls regarding active shooters on school campuses. DeSoto County Schools says the alerts are false. The district sent the following statement to the Action News 5 newsroom Friday afternoon to address the issue:. Multiple school districts around Mississippi received...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Mayor: No foul play in West Memphis funds audit

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis officials spoke out Thursday to allegations of mismanaging city funds. $7 million in city funds were apparently not reported back in 2019, but Mayor Marco McClendon dismissed those claims. He blamed the discrepancy on accounting errors and said all money was reimbursed to...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Charged With Burglary

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly breaking into a home. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 30 responded to Pegues Road for a possible burglary in progress. Officers were told that the suspect had just jumped out of a window and ran off. Officers quickly contained...
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Kappa Sigma member hospitalized after assault

An unidentified Kappa Sigma Fraternity member was transported to a hospital in Memphis following an incident in which Tyler Wright, a UM business major, allegedly punched him. A video depicting the victim lying unconscious on the street with blood pouring from his ear and people gathered around making jokes has since circulated on social media.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

OPD makes arrests for Domestic Violence, Grand Larceny

On Sept. 22, the Oxford Police Department responded to Chickasaw Road in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Corey Holland, 34, of Oxford, was charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault. Holland was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a...
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 26. TreShawn Eugene Johnson, 7017...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
South Reporter

Marshall County loses great servant

District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS

