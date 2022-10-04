MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.

