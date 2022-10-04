Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
Barricade situation resolved in West Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police have made an arrest in a barricade situation that started Saturday afternoon. Police arrived at a home on the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in response to a shooting call. Police located a woman in the driver’s seat of a Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman […]
No active shooter at DeSoto Central High School; multiple hoaxes reported across Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police said a report of an active shooter at DeSoto Central High School Friday was a hoax. It was one of several hoax calls made across the state, according to the district. Southaven Police responded to the scene and the school was placed on lockdown...
actionnews5.com
WMPD investigates barricade situation
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
Fake active shooter threat causes lockdown at Mississippi school
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — False reports of an active shooter at DeSoto Central High School caused panicked moments for parents and a large police presence Friday afternoon, according to the Southaven Police Department (SPD). SPD said they got a call Friday afternoon saying that 10 people had been shot at...
Man hits officer in the face while cuffed in squad car: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is facing charges after he reportedly managed to hit an MPD officer in the face while handcuffed in the back of a squad car. Dewy Ivey of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning. According to court documents, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was driving down Crump Boulevard […]
desotocountynews.com
Active shooter call at DeSoto Central a hoax
Law enforcement, first responders, and concerned residents respond to incident. DeSoto Central High School was among a number of schools in Mississippi that today received a hoax call from unknown someone(s) of an active shooter inside their school. The call brought out a large contingent of law enforcement from across the county, first responders, and concerned people and parents who stood watch of what was happening.
West Memphis woman found dead in car, boyfriend arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot in West Memphis Saturday morning. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Scottwood Street early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima. […]
Man arrested following West Memphis Homicide, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man is arrested in connection with a West Memphis Homicide on Saturday, according to police. On Oct. 8, at 1:15 am officers responded to the 1600 block of Scottwood Street to a woman shot in a car. Detectives were able to develop Elijah Singleton...
Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
actionnews5.com
WMPD: Woman dead after fatal gunshot wounds
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning. A woman, Jakeya Hampton, was found in the driver seat of a Kia Optima with multiple gunshot wounds, said police. According to West Memphis Police, she was shot on Scottwood Street just...
actionnews5.com
DeSoto County students, staff safe after threat ‘not credible’
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Schools across Mississippi are experiencing several calls regarding active shooters on school campuses. DeSoto County Schools says the alerts are false. The district sent the following statement to the Action News 5 newsroom Friday afternoon to address the issue:. Multiple school districts around Mississippi received...
Mayor: No foul play in West Memphis funds audit
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis officials spoke out Thursday to allegations of mismanaging city funds. $7 million in city funds were apparently not reported back in 2019, but Mayor Marco McClendon dismissed those claims. He blamed the discrepancy on accounting errors and said all money was reimbursed to...
100 fentanyl pills among drugs found after police chase in Mississippi
BATESVILLE, Miss. — A police chase in Mississippi ended with a man behind bars and a load of drugs off the streets, according to the Batesville Police Department (BPD). Derrick Stevenson of Marks, Mississippi led officers on a chase on Sunday, October 2, according to Batesville Police. Stevenson eventually...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Charged With Burglary
An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly breaking into a home. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 30 responded to Pegues Road for a possible burglary in progress. Officers were told that the suspect had just jumped out of a window and ran off. Officers quickly contained...
Daily Mississippian
Kappa Sigma member hospitalized after assault
An unidentified Kappa Sigma Fraternity member was transported to a hospital in Memphis following an incident in which Tyler Wright, a UM business major, allegedly punched him. A video depicting the victim lying unconscious on the street with blood pouring from his ear and people gathered around making jokes has since circulated on social media.
Oxford Eagle
OPD makes arrests for Domestic Violence, Grand Larceny
On Sept. 22, the Oxford Police Department responded to Chickasaw Road in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Corey Holland, 34, of Oxford, was charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault. Holland was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a...
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 26. TreShawn Eugene Johnson, 7017...
South Reporter
Marshall County loses great servant
District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
