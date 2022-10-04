ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Hello, Ann Arbor: 2 public health hazards involving human waste; no turning on red lights

Having a quaint downtown to amble through is a blessing. But it’s not always a walk in the park in Ann Arbor. Maintaining a peaceful balance between cars, cyclists and pedestrians can be tricky. This week, Ann Arbor City Council banned red-light turns at 50 intersections in the city in an effort to reduce collisions. Hopefully this makes it a little safer to both drive and walk downtown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste

Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
HOMER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Jellyfish sighting in Brighton pond is a rare, sporadic event, expert says

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A recent spotting of a jellyfish near Brighton apparently isn’t the state’s first discovery of this marine animal. The aquatic creature found in oceans all over the world was recently spotted in Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area near Brighton by Coulter Mitchell, a FOX 2 Detroit photojournalist. The jellyfish discovered is believed to be a freshwater jellyfish indigenous to the Yangtze River valley in China.
BRIGHTON, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Horror Filmmaker Builds 'Horrortown' at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop

A construction marquee warns “FESTIVAL TRAFFIC AHEAD” as cars grind to a halt on U.S. 12 West in Onsted. The area, part of a normally sleepy resort community known as Irish Hills, is bustling with commuters on this particular July afternoon. Faster Horses — a country music festival held annually at the nearby Michigan International […] The post Horror Filmmaker Builds ‘Horrortown’ at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
ONSTED, MI
nbc25news.com

FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
HOMER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor renters applaud new law, but landlords aren't celebrating

ANN ARBOR, MI — The passage of Ann Arbor’s new right-to-renew law drew applause from renters in the City Council chambers this week. But one group isn’t applauding the move: the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, a landlord group arguing city officials are bending to the wishes of a small, vocal cohort of University of Michigan graduate students who lobbied for the law.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

