TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
After latest fatal jump, Ann Arbor mulls better barriers on parking decks
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing before City Council this past week, Ann Arbor resident Peter Eckstein recalled speaking out five years ago about the urgent need to erect barriers at downtown parking decks to check “an ongoing epidemic of suicides.”. The Downtown Development Authority, which manages the city-owned...
Fall color is here in the Ann Arbor area. Here’s where to see it on two wheels
ANN ARBOR, MI - Milder temperatures and eye-popping colors make October a perfect month to hop on a bike and take in the best fall has to offer in the Ann Arbor area. MLive meteorologist Mark Torregrossa predicts peak color change coming toward the tail end of this month in southeast Michigan.
Hello, Ann Arbor: 2 public health hazards involving human waste; no turning on red lights
Having a quaint downtown to amble through is a blessing. But it’s not always a walk in the park in Ann Arbor. Maintaining a peaceful balance between cars, cyclists and pedestrians can be tricky. This week, Ann Arbor City Council banned red-light turns at 50 intersections in the city in an effort to reduce collisions. Hopefully this makes it a little safer to both drive and walk downtown.
Historic Huron River bridge near Ann Arbor closing for second time this year
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The next phase of a rehabilitation project will close a 146-year-old bridge over the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor for the second time this year. The wrought-iron Maple Road Bridge in Ann Arbor Township, also known as the Foster Bridge, was off-limits to traffic for seven weeks this summer.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Oct. 9
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Platt Road and Canterbury Roads: Platt Road between Washtenaw Avenue and Canterbury Road, along with Canterbury Road between Hampshire Road and Platt Road, will see full street closures for construction.
Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste
Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
5 great places for pumpkin spice sweets in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI --Pumpkin isn’t just for Thanksgiving — it’s for any time in the fall. While Ann Arbor is home to its fair share of pumpkin spice lattes, there are plenty of other pumpkin spice sweet treats lurking in the city’s eateries.
What's in the 1M gallons of 'partially-treated wastewater' spilled in Ann Arbor
The City of Ann Arbor says 1,375,000 gallons of "untreated wastewater" has flowed into the Huron River.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Future of pizza has arrived in Oakland County where ‘za lovers can order from an ATM-style machine -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. If there’s anything that Lizzo can do, it is making anything she does look super cool, and that includes twerking while playing a flute.
Will Washtenaw County board stay all-Democrat? Here are the races in all 9 districts
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Democrats have filled all nine seats on Washtenaw County’s top governing body since a 2018 blue wave, though candidates in some predominately rural districts won by close margins during the past election two cycles. Will 2022 be the same story for the county board of...
Jellyfish sighting in Brighton pond is a rare, sporadic event, expert says
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A recent spotting of a jellyfish near Brighton apparently isn’t the state’s first discovery of this marine animal. The aquatic creature found in oceans all over the world was recently spotted in Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area near Brighton by Coulter Mitchell, a FOX 2 Detroit photojournalist. The jellyfish discovered is believed to be a freshwater jellyfish indigenous to the Yangtze River valley in China.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Fresh flavors, bright colors take center stage at Fresh Forage
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Andrew Sereno wanted to answer one question when he launched Fresh Forage in 2018. “What was his area of Ann Arbor missing?”. “And that’s really where we’re at — fresh, imaginative foods,” Sereno said. “It’s bright colors. It’s tasty flavors. It’s very eclectic.”
Horror Filmmaker Builds ‘Horrortown’ at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop
A construction marquee warns “FESTIVAL TRAFFIC AHEAD” as cars grind to a halt on U.S. 12 West in Onsted. The area, part of a normally sleepy resort community known as Irish Hills, is bustling with commuters on this particular July afternoon. Faster Horses — a country music festival held annually at the nearby Michigan International […] The post Horror Filmmaker Builds ‘Horrortown’ at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Tour of an Abandoned Zoo – This Forgotten Belle Isle Gem Now Goes Beyond Creepy
Once upon a time, this beautiful Michigan zoo was one of Belle Isle's thriving attractions. Today, it's covered in graffiti and what remains of the property goes beyond creepy. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on...
Hampton Inn: Dearborn fatal shooting was not caused by billing dispute
The fatal shooting Thursday at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn was not sparked by a billing dispute, the hotel chain said in a late-night statement Friday evening, contrary to the narrative thus far by police who have yet to conclude their investigation. "We can confirm that we lost one of our associates yesterday...
Fire destroys home near Ann Arbor, displaces family of seven
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Scio Township family of seven was displaced from their home early Wednesday morning when a fire broke out in their garage then quickly consumed the home. Fire crews were called at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, to a home on Westview Way off W....
Ancient instruments? Mastodons? These 12 University of Michigan museums have it all
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan’s state motto translates to, “If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you.”. Replace peninsula with museums, and that pretty well describes the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. There are 12 museums across campus, ranging from natural history to archaeology to ancient...
1.4 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Huron River
For the third time this year, metro Detroit residents have been warned about a possible contamination in the Huron River.
nbc25news.com
FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
Ann Arbor renters applaud new law, but landlords aren’t celebrating
ANN ARBOR, MI — The passage of Ann Arbor’s new right-to-renew law drew applause from renters in the City Council chambers this week. But one group isn’t applauding the move: the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, a landlord group arguing city officials are bending to the wishes of a small, vocal cohort of University of Michigan graduate students who lobbied for the law.
