Having a quaint downtown to amble through is a blessing. But it’s not always a walk in the park in Ann Arbor. Maintaining a peaceful balance between cars, cyclists and pedestrians can be tricky. This week, Ann Arbor City Council banned red-light turns at 50 intersections in the city in an effort to reduce collisions. Hopefully this makes it a little safer to both drive and walk downtown.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO