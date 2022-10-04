ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett County, GA cracks down on street racing, joins Atlanta, Sandy Springs and others nationally

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA–The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has approved a new ordinance that will make it more difficult to drag race on Gwinnett County streets. The ordinance, approved on Tuesday, Oct. 4, allows Gwinnett Police to impound vehicles involved in street racing for up to a month. State law does not address impounding – only fines. The county’s action is on the heels of local cities such as Atlanta and Sandy Springs passing similar ordinances.
Olde Town Conyers sets 42nd Fall Festival Oct. 15

CONYERS, GA—The 42nd Annual Olde Town Conyers Fall Festival takes place on Saturday, Oct.15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., in historic Olde Town Conyers. What began as a fundraiser by the Rockdale County Historical Society in 1980 to help fund operational costs for the Depot (which now houses the Conyers Welcome Center) and Old Jail Museum, has become an annual fall tradition for Conyers residents and visitors. While the Historical Society still exists, the organization turned over the coordination of the festival to the City of Conyers in 2008.
