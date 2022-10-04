ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

royalexaminer.com

United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale to be held October 29th

The United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th from 9am-12 noon. The sale will be held at Belk at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester (1850 Apple Blossom Dr. Winchester, VA 22601)! The sale benefits United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. The sale is made possible by...
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Update: School Board stays with VSBA; approves renovation contract; faces chronic absenteeism

This story has been updated to correct the board vote, which was 5-0 to approve all VSBA-related action items. The Warren County School Board will remain a member of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) and unanimously approved a contract totaling more than $12.6 million for the renovation of Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School. The board also learned that the school division is facing a chronic absenteeism problem.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters

HARRISONBURG, Va. – A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. In the mailings sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville.
MIDDLETOWN, VA
royalexaminer.com

Kudos to these kids for standing up and organizing for something they believe in

About a week ago, many Virginia high school students participated in a statewide walkout to bring awareness and speak out about Virginia’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on district policies for transgender students. Walkouts were initiated by the Pride Liberation Project, a student-led LGBTQ advocacy group, and took place at more than 90 schools across the state, with students organizing and participating here at Skyline High School. Kudos to these kids for standing up and organizing for something they believe in – that’s pretty cool, in my opinion.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Fire and Rescue announces Fire Prevention Week Kick-off October 9 – 15 with this year’s theme of “Fire Won’t Wait – Plan Your Escape”

Warren County Fire and Rescue participates in National Fire Prevention Week every year. This year, we are extremely proud to help celebrate its 100th anniversary! The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week since 1922 and in 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week’s national observance – making it the longest-running public health observance in our country! This year’s theme, “Fire Won’t Wait – Plan Your Escape,” focuses on the importance of having a home escape plan.
WARREN COUNTY, VA

