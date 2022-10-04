Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina Andras
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
MFD searching for arsonist after two fires in one day at vacant East Memphis church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire investigators are searching for an arsonist after being called to two separate fires Thursday at a vacant East Memphis church. MFD said it responded to the first fire at Colonial Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1500 S. Perkins Road about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. It took firefighters just over 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Vacant Memphis church set on fire twice in same day, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vacant church in Memphis was set on fire twice Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). The blaze happened at a church in the 1500 block of S. Perkins. The first fire was set at 4:29 p.m., and the second was set at...
Portion of Central Avenue to close for 4 days for railroad bridge repair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beginning Monday, October 10, at 7 a.m., Central Avenue between Barksdale Street and Cooper Street will be completely closed to through traffic to allow a railroad contractor to repair the railroad bridge that extends over Central Avenue. According to the city of Memphis, the closure will...
Transportation company officially opens new headquarters at former Mall of Memphis site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Mall of Memphis has a new tenant. Memphis-based RDX, LLC, a transportation company, announced it officially opened its new headquarters Friday at the site on American Way. RDX bought the site in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction. RDX said it currently operates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barricade situation resolved in West Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police have made an arrest in a barricade situation that started Saturday afternoon. Police arrived at a home on the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in response to a shooting call. Police located a woman in the driver’s seat of a Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman […]
Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
Large apartment fire takes place at Whispering Oaks apartments, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An apartment fire brought firefighters to the Wild Ridge Circle complex around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, members of the Memphis Fire Department explained on scene. Two complete buildings and 8 apartment units caught on fire (each with one family now displaced per unit), according to MFD....
actionnews5.com
Shooting near Park Avenue leaves one person dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting near Park Avenue leaves one person dead. Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near Park Avenue and Prescott Road intersection. When officers arrived, they found one male victim that was pronounced dead at the scene. This is still an ongoing investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in Chicksaw Gardens shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Chicksaw Gardens late Friday night. At approximately 9:35 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Goodwyn Circle, off Poplar Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
West Memphis woman found dead in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima who was apparently suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene, but the woman did not […]
Latino One-Stop offering resources and food items
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW will host a Latino One-Stop resource and mobile food pantry fair on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at El Mercadito de Memphis located at 3766 Ridgeway Rd. Utility assistance, COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, legal resources, weatherization kits, food items, health insurance...
Chickasaw Gardens shooting ruled self defense
UPDATE: Investigators determined that the deceased man who entered the home had recently done work there. Evidence was presented to the DA’s Office and it was determined that this was an instance of justifiable force in self-defense. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Friday night. Police […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Leftover emergency rent assistance available in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Emergency rental assistance is bringing financial relief to the doorsteps of those struggling most to get through the pandemic. While Tennessee received an allocation of money for emergency rental assistance (ERA), Shelby County and the city of Memphis received a different set of allocated money for their emergency rental assistance.
actionnews5.com
WMPD: Woman dead after fatal gunshot wounds
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning. A woman, Jakeya Hampton, was found in the driver seat of a Kia Optima with multiple gunshot wounds, said police. According to West Memphis Police, she was shot on Scottwood Street just...
One critical after wreck on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after an accident on Interstate 40 near Hollywood Friday night. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday night and found a motorcyclist in critical condition. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Suspect wanted for fatal Whitehaven shooting caught on camera
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several […]
Car found on fire with bullet holes on Poplar, mpd says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police department is investigating after finding a car on fire with bullet holes on Poplar. Police said it happened in the area of Poplar Avenue and Bellevue around 7:33 p.m on Monday. According to police, officers found the car in flames with bullet holes.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said […]
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Mt. Moriah leaves one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Mt. Moriah near Bill Morris Pkwy leaves one victim injured. Around 8:15, officers responded to a shooting on Mt. Moriah. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one female victim that had been shot. She was transported to Regional One Health Hospital...
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than 20 times what it has been for the 20 years she has lived there. The driveway is dry, the grass isn’t wet, there are no signs of any leaks and only two […]
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0