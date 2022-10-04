The Los Alamos Community Winds is beginning to plan for its annual Holiday Prism Concert. The performance will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at Crossroads Bible Church. As always, LACW would like to feature a diverse set of performers from the greater Los Alamos community. We have spots open on the program for soloists and ensembles of any kind. The only requirement is that the musical presentation must have a holiday or winter theme. In the past we have had a wide variety of offerings from vocalists and handbell choir to more exotic instruments like Chinese Harp and Theremin. If you are interested in joining us for the annual holiday celebration, please contact LACW at info@lacw.org. Courtesy photo.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 14 HOURS AGO