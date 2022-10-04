Read full article on original website
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?justpene50Santa Fe, NM
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright FutureDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Judge Has Accepted a Second Plea for a Man Accused of Child Rape in a Case with Lost EvidenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Los Alamos Community Winds Planning For Annual Holiday Prism Concert
The Los Alamos Community Winds is beginning to plan for its annual Holiday Prism Concert. The performance will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at Crossroads Bible Church. As always, LACW would like to feature a diverse set of performers from the greater Los Alamos community. We have spots open on the program for soloists and ensembles of any kind. The only requirement is that the musical presentation must have a holiday or winter theme. In the past we have had a wide variety of offerings from vocalists and handbell choir to more exotic instruments like Chinese Harp and Theremin. If you are interested in joining us for the annual holiday celebration, please contact LACW at info@lacw.org. Courtesy photo.
Second Cohort Of Los Alamos Business Accelerator Program Underway
Los Alamos County Economic Development Administrator Dan Ungerleider addresses the second cohort of the Los Alamos Business Accelerator. Photo Courtesy LACDC. The second cohort of the Los Alamos Business Accelerator has been meeting weekly at projectY cowork in Los Alamos and connecting with a variety of existing local business owners, Los Alamos County staff, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UNM-Los Alamos, and other business advisors.
New Retrospective Exhibit At Step Up Gallery Features 45 Years Of Figurative Work By Artist Carole Belliveau
‘The Beating Heart of a Dove’, a mixed media piece by Carole Belliveau. Courtesy photo. Step Up Gallery is thrilled to announce a new retrospective exhibit opening on Oct. 14, “The Road Taken, a 45-year Journey” by Carole Belliveau. The exhibit will focus on Belliveau’s captivating female figure paintings which are embellished with Gold and Silver Leaf. To provide the historical background of Belliveau’s artistic journey, award-winning dolls representing her early days will also be on display.
LANL Celebrates National Hydrogen And Fuel Cell Week 2022
In celebration of National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Week, Los Alamos National Laboratory joins scientists and engineers across the country to commemorate and raise awareness of hydrogen innovations and the role they play in a cleaner and more equitable energy future. While Oct. 8 is recognized as National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day (a nod to the atomic weight of hydrogen: 1.008), the Department of Energy devotes a full week (Oct. 5-12) to celebrating this important contributor to clean energy. Photo Courtesy LANL.
LANL Foundation Accepting Applications For 4-Year Scholarships For Bachelor’s Degrees In Any Field Of Study
Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Foundation is now accepting applications for their four-year undergraduate scholarship awards. Whether pursuing a degree in STEAM, healthcare, education, business, or the humanities, students who meet the eligible criteria are welcome to apply. While current high school seniors are the primary audience, undergraduate students currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited, post-secondary educational institution are also encouraged to apply.
LAPS Announces 2022 Homecoming Parade Winners.
The Class of 2024 float took first place in the 2024 Homecoming Parade. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Members of the Class of 2024 pose before the start of the Homecoming Parade. Photo Courtesy LAPS. The float created by the Los Alamos High School Olions garnered second place. Photo Courtesy LAPS. The...
Exploring The Area From The Sky: Photos By Eric Burnside
Local Los Alamos photographer Eric Burnside recently explored parts of the Northern New Mexico landscape with the aid of a pilot friend and created a gallery of photos viewing ground from a different perspective. Photo by Eric Burnside. The Main Hill Road near Anderson Overlook. Photo by Eric Burnside. The...
Secretary Of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver To Address DPLA Meeting Monday Via Zoom
Los Alamos Democrats meet 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 via Zoom for their monthly meeting on Indigenous People’s Day and Early Voting Eve. The featured speaker is New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. Login information is available at losalamosdemocrats.org.
County: Iris Street Water Work To Continue Tuesday
Gas, Water, and Sewer crews from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) will be returning to Iris St. on Tuesday to work on a water line replacement. Drivers should expect to see traffic controls in place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Signs warning motorists of the road...
County: Cone Zone – Week Of Oct. 10
Road Construction Update: Week of October 10, 2022. Link to online Newsletter: https://conta.cc/3VbYCLG. Find tips and information about how you can improve your commute!. The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call (505)662-8150, or visit the “Projects/Public Works” link at http://www.losalamosnm.us. Please slow down and use caution within the construction work zones. Please note the below information is based on a schedule provided by the contractors and may change due to weather or other delays.
What’s Happening In Los Alamos For Halloweekend Oct. 28-30?
If you’re looking for Fall activities in Los Alamos, Los Alamos MainStreet has a list of activities both during Los Alamos Halloweekend (Oct. 28-30) as well as throughout the month. Check out this link, which continues to be updated with a host of activities from the County, community organizations, businesses and more: https://www.losalamosmainstreet.com/halloweekend.
Thoughts From The Farm: Celebrating National 4-H Week With 4-H Exhibitor Wyatt Braithwaite
Wyatt Braithwaite is presented with his awards at the New Mexico Fair for Senior Showmanship, 3rd in Class 1 for Blackface Lambs, 6th in Class 2 for Blackface Lambs and 1st in Class 3 Blackface Lambs. Courtesy photo. Wyatt Braithwaite receives the Fifth Overall Award for his Market Lamb at...
What Magistrate Judge Candidates Catherine Taylor And Tim Bullock Had To Say During LWV Candidate Forum
The two candidates for Los Alamos Magistrate Judge participated in the virtual League of Women Voters Candidate Forum Monday evening. Democrat Catherine Taylor and Republican Tim Bullock offered three-minute opening statements and answered a series of questions. For details, see below:. Opening Statements:. Catherine Taylor – Democrat. I’ve been...
What’s Happening Down At Worms & Wildflowers Farm And Nature School?
Worms and Wildflowers Farm & Nature School on La Senda in the Pajarito Acres area of White Rock has been in full swing with children enjoying outdoor learning in the fall weather. Here a child participate in a wiggle worm class where kids learn about the crucial role of worms by making a worm home, creating their own superhero worm story and digging for worms. ‘At Worms and Wildflowers Nature School, we empower children by trusting their natural curiosity and providing a rich environment for learning through child-led play. We currently do not have openings but are accepting children to our waitlist,’ said director/lead teacher Denise Matthews. For more information, go to www.wormsandwildflowers.com Photo Courtesy Worms & Wildflowers.
Engagement Announcement: Geisik/Nesmith
Paula and Carl Geisik of Los Alamos are happy to announce the engagement of their son Paul to Laura Nesmith, daughter of the late Jim and Jamie Nesmith. Both Paul and Laura are graduates of Los Alamos High School, where they met in 2009. Paul is an attorney, and Laura is a veterinary assistant. The couple have planned a June 2023 wedding. Courtesy photo.
County: COVID-19 Newsletter For Oct. 7 Available Online
This week in the Los Alamos County COVID-19 Community Newsletter, learn why a “Pi” variant hasn’t been named, how the CDC is changing their data reporting in the next couple weeks, why getting the flu shot is so important this year, and so much more! Click to read. https://conta.cc/3CDxeyO.
Wedding Announcement: Christopher Weir And Olivia Cumbo
Chris Weir and Olivia Cumbo were married on September 30, 2022 at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Albuquerque. The bride is the daughter of David and Marsha Cumbo of Danville, Virginia. The groom is the son of Shannan Diffey of Los Alamos, and Gary Stimson. Chris Weir is a graduate of Los Alamos High School, Class of 2010, and served in the Marine Corps from 2011-2016 while Olivia Cumbo is a graduate of George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia. The couple met in Niagara Falls, NY. Olivia moved to New Mexico in 2019. Later this year, you will find the couple living at their home in Los Alamos with their three cats; Coors, Noel, and Butters. Courtesy photo.
NMSP: Three Teens Arrested For Oct. 5 Murder In Taos
On Wednesday, October 5, at the request of the Taos Police Department, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate an apparent homicide at 307 La Luz Drive in Taos. State Police Investigations Bureau agents learned that on October 5, at around 5:00 a.m., a nineteen-year-old male...
