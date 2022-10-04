Read full article on original website
Related
TV best bets with Naomi Watts, ‘Halloween Ends,’ Martha Stewart, Barney doc
TV this week includes a creepy Netflix film with Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale "The Watcher" and Peacock's "Halloween Ends" with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the series finale of Hallmark's "Chesapeake Shores" and Apple TV+'s "See." Peoackc also explores the rise and fall of Barney, the purple dinosuar, in "I Love You, You Hate Me."
UC Berkeley to offer new course about Nicki Minaj spring 2023; Artist says she'd 'love to stop by'
It's called "Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms." The course will be offered through the African American Studies Department.
What Horror Movie Disturbed You So Bad, You Either Had To Leave The Theater Or Turn It Off?
Sometimes, walking out of a theater is self-care.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0