Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly's bad record vs. Top 10 teams gets worse in LSU's loss to Tennessee

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers got trounced by the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday 40-13. From the opening kickoff, LSU never had a chance. The Tigers muffed the opening kickoff and Tennessee quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead. It was all Vols the rest of the way. Beating Tennessee this year is a tall task for any team, but when teams commit disastrous turnovers and bad coaching decisions, it’s nearly impossible.
LSU starting lineman shares photo from hospital bed hours before Tigers' game against Tennessee

No. 25 LSU will reportedly be missing a key lineman in Saturday’s game against No. 8 Tennessee. TigerDroppings reported Friday evening, per sources, that LSU starting left tackle Will Campbell will not play against Tennessee. After TigerDroppings published its initial story, Campbell posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed, captioned, “Appreciate all the prayers, I’ll be back.” Wilson Alexander of NOLA.com describes Campbell’s status for Saturday as “unclear.”
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee WR, says he 'didn't even feel like' Vols were on the road

Tennessee thoroughly dominated LSU Saturday, 40-13. The Vols scored an early touchdown and never looked back on their road to 5-0. Tiger fans started leaving Tiger Stadium in the third quarter. “It’s great to be a Tennessee Vol” chants broke out near the end of the fourth quarter and Rocky Top was played more times than you could count.
Brian Kelly makes largest contribution by a sitting head coach in LSU history

Brian Kelly is trying to return LSU to championship glory, but first the head man of the Tigers is putting his money into the program. Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA

