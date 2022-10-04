Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel praises Tennessee's players, fans in aftermath of blowout win at LSU
Tiger Stadium at LSU has long been considered one of the toughest venues in the nation for opposing teams. It didn’t look that way for Tennessee on Saturday, however. Not only were the Volunteers dominant on the field, their fans turned out in droves and made an impact as well.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly's bad record vs. Top 10 teams gets worse in LSU's loss to Tennessee
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers got trounced by the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday 40-13. From the opening kickoff, LSU never had a chance. The Tigers muffed the opening kickoff and Tennessee quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead. It was all Vols the rest of the way. Beating Tennessee this year is a tall task for any team, but when teams commit disastrous turnovers and bad coaching decisions, it’s nearly impossible.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly speaks on LSU's underwhelming performance against No. 8 Tennessee
Brian Kelly’s struggles against top 10 teams continues. The Tigers were thoroughly dominated by Tennessee Saturday. The Vols put up over 500 yards of total offense and delivered its most lopsided win over LSU since the 1940s with a 40-13 performance that was never close. Kelly was proud of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
3 things I liked, 3 things I didn't like from Tennessee's dominant win over No. 25 LSU
Tennessee blitzed LSU, 40-13 in a game very few expected to be as one-sided as it was. The Vols are 5-0, including 3-0 vs. ranked teams. Hendon Hooker was fantastic once again, adding to his Heisman résumé with 239 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. All eyes...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee as a College Football Playoff contender? Fans react to dominant win at LSU
Tennessee looked dominant on Saturday afternoon, picking up a lopsided win at LSU in an early kickoff at Tiger Stadium. The Vols winning the game was never in doubt, as they controlled the contest from the opening kickoff (which LSU fumbled away). Now sitting at 5-0, is it time to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU starting lineman shares photo from hospital bed hours before Tigers' game against Tennessee
No. 25 LSU will reportedly be missing a key lineman in Saturday’s game against No. 8 Tennessee. TigerDroppings reported Friday evening, per sources, that LSU starting left tackle Will Campbell will not play against Tennessee. After TigerDroppings published its initial story, Campbell posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed, captioned, “Appreciate all the prayers, I’ll be back.” Wilson Alexander of NOLA.com describes Campbell’s status for Saturday as “unclear.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee WR, says he 'didn't even feel like' Vols were on the road
Tennessee thoroughly dominated LSU Saturday, 40-13. The Vols scored an early touchdown and never looked back on their road to 5-0. Tiger fans started leaving Tiger Stadium in the third quarter. “It’s great to be a Tennessee Vol” chants broke out near the end of the fourth quarter and Rocky Top was played more times than you could count.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly makes largest contribution by a sitting head coach in LSU history
Brian Kelly is trying to return LSU to championship glory, but first the head man of the Tigers is putting his money into the program. Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday.
