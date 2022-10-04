ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
Best laptop deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more

Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
Apple iPhone forced to change charger in Europe as EU approves USB-C connectors for all phones

European lawmakers on Tuesday voted to introduce a new law that would require electronic devices to use a common charger. According to Reuters, the reform—which is the first of its kind in the world and passed by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament—will require all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the European Union to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024. The new rules affect companies like Apple, which has only equipped its newer iPads and MacBooks with USB-C ports.
Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have Off, According To Security Experts

Without a reliable Wifi connection, your iPhone’s functionality plummets. But it’s equally important to know which Wifi settings you should have disabled at times so that your phone is as secure as possible. Tech experts recommend specific ways you can ensure your phone’s data is as safe as possible — and many times they start with turning off specific Wifi settings. This is the Wifi setting you should always have turned off.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
2 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, Experts Say

How you charge your phone is one of the most important habits you follow when you own an iPhone. It may seem like a no-brainer activity, but your phone’s lithium-ion battery has needs. And if you aren’t properly charging it or are making some of the most common mistakes, you run the risk of damaging your battery or having it work less efficiently over time. Since there are few things more frustrating than a phone that lags or that experiences battery loss after just a few hours of running, it’s time to get your charging habits in order. Start here: Rajesh Namase, co-founder and professional tech blogger at TechRT, outlines two common charging mistakes that are ruining your phone’s battery.
