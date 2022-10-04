ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WRAL

Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers

CNN — US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades. Friday's September jobs report showed US manufacturers added another 22,000 workers in September, increasing employment in the sector by nearly 500,000 over the course of the last 12 months.
ECONOMY
WRAL

PAUL KRUGMAN: A jobs survey full of good news

EDITOR'S NOTE: Paul Krugman is a New York Times columnist and also a distinguished professor at the City University of New York Graduate Center. He won the 2008 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his work on international trade and economic geography. For as long as I’ve been paying...
BUSINESS
WRAL

Opinion: The Fed doesn't have a choice anymore. Get ready for a recession

CNN — To many economists and analysts, the US economy has represented a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly, and some argue, even entered a recession. On the other hand, overall employment growth has been much stronger than normal. While GDP declined at...
BUSINESS
WRAL

Why good news for the economy is bad news for stocks and the Fed

CNN — It's not the fall that kills you, as the saying goes — it's the sudden stop at the bottom. Friday's solid jobs report sent Wall Street reeling after it reignited concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue on its unprecedented campaign of hiking interest rates in the face of sustained high inflation.
BUSINESS
WRAL

Get ready for some earnings

CNN — There's lots of anxiety swirling about a possible recession. Is Corporate America starting to get nervous, too? We'll get a better sense this week when several top financial firms and consumer companies report third-quarter earnings. Asset management giant and iShares owner BlackRock is due to report Thursday....
RETAIL
WRAL

Credit Suisse is buying back debt and selling a hotel

CNN — Credit Suisse said it will buy back up to $3 billion in its own bonds to save money on debt servicing costs while taking advantage of low prices. The announcement on Friday comes after investors displayed concerns about the financial position of the troubled Swiss bank before it announces its restructuring plan later this month.
ECONOMY
WRAL

Fury at Saudi Arabia revives calls for US to throw the book at OPEC

CNN — OPEC+'s decision to slash oil production has set off bipartisan fury in Washington directed at the Saudi Arabia-led group, raising calls for a hard-hitting US response. Within minutes of the OPEC+ announcement, the White House warned it will "consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities" designed...
U.S. POLITICS

