Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
CNN — US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades. Friday's September jobs report showed US manufacturers added another 22,000 workers in September, increasing employment in the sector by nearly 500,000 over the course of the last 12 months.
WRAL
PAUL KRUGMAN: A jobs survey full of good news
EDITOR'S NOTE: Paul Krugman is a New York Times columnist and also a distinguished professor at the City University of New York Graduate Center. He won the 2008 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his work on international trade and economic geography. For as long as I’ve been paying...
WRAL
Opinion: The Fed doesn't have a choice anymore. Get ready for a recession
CNN — To many economists and analysts, the US economy has represented a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly, and some argue, even entered a recession. On the other hand, overall employment growth has been much stronger than normal. While GDP declined at...
WRAL
Why good news for the economy is bad news for stocks and the Fed
CNN — It's not the fall that kills you, as the saying goes — it's the sudden stop at the bottom. Friday's solid jobs report sent Wall Street reeling after it reignited concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue on its unprecedented campaign of hiking interest rates in the face of sustained high inflation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Get ready for some earnings
CNN — There's lots of anxiety swirling about a possible recession. Is Corporate America starting to get nervous, too? We'll get a better sense this week when several top financial firms and consumer companies report third-quarter earnings. Asset management giant and iShares owner BlackRock is due to report Thursday....
WRAL
Credit Suisse is buying back debt and selling a hotel
CNN — Credit Suisse said it will buy back up to $3 billion in its own bonds to save money on debt servicing costs while taking advantage of low prices. The announcement on Friday comes after investors displayed concerns about the financial position of the troubled Swiss bank before it announces its restructuring plan later this month.
WRAL
Fury at Saudi Arabia revives calls for US to throw the book at OPEC
CNN — OPEC+'s decision to slash oil production has set off bipartisan fury in Washington directed at the Saudi Arabia-led group, raising calls for a hard-hitting US response. Within minutes of the OPEC+ announcement, the White House warned it will "consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities" designed...
Comments / 0