Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
Jim Cramer says economic data can’t capture one huge driver of inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is the consumer's desire to spend money in the reopening economy – a fact that isn't reflected in the data that the Federal Reserve and Wall Street are poring over. "They don't care about higher rates. They...
Gold drops as U.S. jobs data fans hefty Fed rate-hike bets
Gold prices fell after a U.S. jobs report that kept market observers confident the Federal Reserve would not change course on interest rate hikes. Precious metals surged in early trading ahead of the report. Gold prices fell Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would...
10-year Treasury yield pops after September jobs report
Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors digested September jobs report and its indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy. Job growth fell short of expectations in September with nonfarm payrolls increasing 263,000 for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5% versus the forecast of 3.7%.
Allianz Chief Economic Adviser El-Erian believes core inflation 'is still going up'
Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian said he predicts headline inflation "will probably come down to about 8%," but that core inflation "is still going up." El-Erian said an increase in core inflation means "we still have an inflation issue." Ahead of the release of the latest consumer price index...
New cars are finally back in stock — but Americans might not be able to afford them
DETROIT — New cars are slowly becoming more widely available, as supply chain bottlenecks finally start to ease. But now, an increasing number of Americans might not want them or be able to afford them. With the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates to fight inflation, consumers are finding...
There's new optimism the $300 monthly child tax credit checks can be renewed — but the relief may look different
Monthly child tax credit payments of up to $300 per child ended last year. While past efforts to renew the policy fell apart, there's new optimism something could come together soon. Advocates hope an enhanced child tax credit can be included in a year-end deal that would include corporate tax...
Jim Cramer explains why now is a good time to lighten up on oil stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss shares of major oil producers. Cramer explains why he thinks oil stocks are reaching a peak and when investors should consider selling. Cramer also breaks down shares of semiconductor companies.
Here's why good jobs news is bad news for the Fed and the stock market
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., US, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Chinese government tried to obtain sensitive internal information and build a network of influence and informants inside the Federal Reserve, according to a new report released Tuesday by Republican staff members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
Ron Insana: It's time to use an 'all of the above' energy policy to break up the OPEC+ cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
Cannabis stocks surge as Biden pardons thousand convicted of marijuana possession
Pot stocks light up as Biden pardons federal offenders convicted of marijuana possession. He called on governors across the country to follow suit. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour and Karen Finerman.
These are the 10 states where renters are most behind on payments — and high-cost California didn't make the list
Renters across the U.S. are feeling the sting of soaring inflation, rising housing costs and the end of the national eviction ban. Some 15% of American households, around 6 million, are behind on rent this fall, according to a recent report. South Dakota, Alabama and New Jersey renters are struggling...
Dow drops 600 points, Nasdaq closes 3% lower as rates pop after September jobs report
Stocks fell Friday as traders evaluated September's jobs report, which showed the unemployment rate continuing to decline and sparked an increase in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630.15 points, or 2.1%, to 29,296.79. The S&P 500 lost 2.8% to 3,639.66. The Nasdaq Composite slid 3.8% to 10,652.41, which is less than 1% above its low of the year.
Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says today's biggest threat isn't inflation — it's recession
The U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising rates too quickly, and recession risks will be "extremely" high if it continues to do so, said Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. "They should have started tightening much, much much earlier," he told...
Biden signs executive order with new framework to protect data transfers between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
Tesla sells record China-made vehicles in September following Shanghai factory upgrade
Tesla sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in wholesale in September, smashing its record of monthly sales in China, the China Passenger Car Association said on Sunday. The number marks an 8% increase from August and outpaced the more than the 5% month-over-month growth of all wholesale electric vehicle sales in China, according to CPCA data.
Unemployment rate falls to 3.5% in September, payrolls rise by 263,000 as job market stays strong
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month, short of the Dow Jones estimate for 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5%, down 0.2 percentage point as the labor force participation rate edged lower. Average hourly earnings rose 5% from a year ago, slightly below the estimate. Leisure and hospitality, health care...
Billionaire Melinda French Gates: More gender equity in these 4 sectors 'will change all of society'
Melinda French Gates has been an outspoken, public advocate of gender equity for decades — and now, the billionaire philanthropist is dedicating her time, wealth and resources to changing four major sectors that she believes are at the heart of the fight for equality. In 2019, French Gates, 58,...
Germany's relief plan could trigger a UK-style bond meltdown in euro nations
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week announced a package worth 200 billion euros ($198 billion) designed to help with soaring energy prices. The "defensive shield" includes a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for fuel. The package "may soften the coming recession but also poses risks, in...
Are ESG ETFs a gimmick? The debate surrounding the transparency and social agendas of sustainable investing
ESG – environmental, social and governance – is one of the hottest trends in the investing world, but some investors are calling it a gimmick. But attacks on ESGs have come from all over. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander recently sent a letter to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink demanding the company bolster its climate disclosures and publish a plan to establish a commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its portfolio.
