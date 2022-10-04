ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
CNBC

Gold drops as U.S. jobs data fans hefty Fed rate-hike bets

Gold prices fell after a U.S. jobs report that kept market observers confident the Federal Reserve would not change course on interest rate hikes. Precious metals surged in early trading ahead of the report. Gold prices fell Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would...
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield pops after September jobs report

Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors digested September jobs report and its indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy. Job growth fell short of expectations in September with nonfarm payrolls increasing 263,000 for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5% versus the forecast of 3.7%.
CNBC

Here's why good jobs news is bad news for the Fed and the stock market

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., US, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Chinese government tried to obtain sensitive internal information and build a network of influence and informants inside the Federal Reserve, according to a new report released Tuesday by Republican staff members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
CNBC

Dow drops 600 points, Nasdaq closes 3% lower as rates pop after September jobs report

Stocks fell Friday as traders evaluated September's jobs report, which showed the unemployment rate continuing to decline and sparked an increase in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630.15 points, or 2.1%, to 29,296.79. The S&P 500 lost 2.8% to 3,639.66. The Nasdaq Composite slid 3.8% to 10,652.41, which is less than 1% above its low of the year.
CNBC

Tesla sells record China-made vehicles in September following Shanghai factory upgrade

Tesla sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in wholesale in September, smashing its record of monthly sales in China, the China Passenger Car Association said on Sunday. The number marks an 8% increase from August and outpaced the more than the 5% month-over-month growth of all wholesale electric vehicle sales in China, according to CPCA data.
CNBC

Are ESG ETFs a gimmick? The debate surrounding the transparency and social agendas of sustainable investing

ESG – environmental, social and governance – is one of the hottest trends in the investing world, but some investors are calling it a gimmick. But attacks on ESGs have come from all over. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander recently sent a letter to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink demanding the company bolster its climate disclosures and publish a plan to establish a commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its portfolio.
