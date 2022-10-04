Meghan Markle Clashed With Palace Staff Due to Her Working Style? Prince Harry's Wife Reportedly Expected 'Immediacy,' Wanted 'Everything Done Now'

Read full article on original website
sandy
2d ago
She clashed with the Palace staff because she she is a rude, entitled, and an opportunist. You can’t hide those traits. She is too trashy to be anywhere near the Royal Family!
Reply(9)
25
Anne Kearsing
3d ago
Most narcissistic people think that way, I want it done yesterday even if I just told you.
Reply
13
S...
2d ago
her attitude, outragious demands, and better then everyone else is why she was hated.
Reply
11
Related
The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'
King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours. New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland.
New Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly won't inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara — but Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte will
Kate Middleton will not inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara, but her daughter Charlotte will. Kate was given the title "Princess of Wales" after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Hello! Magazine writes the tiara her mother-in-law wore at her wedding belongs to the Spencer family.
King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore House not Frogmore Cottage
Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage are two different locations. Frogmore Cottage is the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle where they recently stayed while in the UK and was a gift from Queen Elizabeth when they wed. It has just been announced that King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore house which is a totally different location.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New Photos Send Message That ‘Doesn’t Bode Well for the Near Future,’ Expert Says
A royal expert analyzes the way new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos were released just days after a photo of King Charles, Camilla, queen consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton was released.
RELATED PEOPLE
Is James Hewitt Prince Harry's Real Father? Paternity Theories Swirl About Princess Di's Lover After Elizabeth's Death
Rumors have long been swirling that former British Army Major James Hewitt is the biological father of Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, and the theories are picking up traction yet again amid news of Queen Elizabeth's death. As the country mourns the passing of the longest-reigning U.K. ruler, Prince...
Queen Elizabeth II Once Confronted Queen Consort Camilla Over Rumors She Was Planning To Divorce King Charles
While King Charles III is leaning on his supportive wife, Queen Consort Camilla, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death, the pair's marriage was once plagued with trouble. Their past issues don't come as much of a shock, as it's believed they were having an affair while Charles was still married to Princess Diana.
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Exchange Tense Words During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Though it was a sad day for the royal family, it seems like there was a tense moment between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which took place on Monday, September 19. Article continues below advertisement. The two could have been talking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meghan Markle Struggled With Understanding Difference Between Being a Celebrity and Being a Royal, Expert Says
A royal expert says Meghan Markle didn't really understand the difference between being a celebrity and living life as a royal, which involves duty.
Kate goes blonde! Princess of Wales debuts lighter hair as she steps out in Windsor for walkabout with Prince William and the Sussexes
Kate Middleton debuted a new lighter hairstyle today as she stepped out in Windsor alongside Prince William for a surprise joint engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40, took to Windsor to inspect the sea of floral tributes laid outside the gates...
Meghan Markle Just Pulled Out Of A Huge Event Featuring A Former First Lady
In a very on-brand move for Meghan Markle, the outspoken feminist was planning to appear at a high-profile event in Los Angeles later this month alongside other very strong women. But the death of the Queen has caused the Duchess of Sussex to have to re-evaluate her participation. First, royal...
Queen Elizabeth scolded Meghan Markle during a tasting for her wedding, according to a new book
Katie Nicholl wrote about Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle's relationship in her upcoming book. In "The New Royals," she said the Queen scolded Meghan during a tasting for her wedding. The Queen was also "surprised" by Meghan's wedding dress, according to an excerpt from the book.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Popculture
Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New Photos Seen An Insult To Royal Family, Replicating Royal Lives
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new photos are now the talk of the town after the release of King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton's picture together. As many royal experts have different views on the Sussexes' portraits, two claim they're trying to replicate their royal lives, and it may be an insult to the royal family.
Meghan Markle Was ‘Obsessed’ With Persuading Palace to Deny Kate Middleton Feud, Author Says
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' about setting the record straight about making Kate Middleton cry before her wedding.
ohmymag.co.uk
Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband is Princess Anne's daughter's godfather, here's how that happened
If you’re familiar with Netflix’s The Crown season three, you would know what this is all about. Apparently, Princess Anne was in a relationship with the Queen Consort’s ex-husband – Andrew Parker-Bowles before she married Captain Mark Phillips. While The Crown’s storyline is heavily dramatised, the fact that Princess Anne and Andrew Parker-Bowles dated is still true.
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
Princess Charlotte shares touching moment with Prince Harry during Queen’s funeral
THIS is the touching moment Princess Charlotte shared with Prince Harry as they said goodbye to the Queen. The royals were sat side-by-side during Her Majesty's committal service at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, before she was finally laid to rest with her husband. At one point during the service,...
Comments / 30