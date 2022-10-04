Read full article on original website
Oh, boy!
5d ago
So the mayor "hit" the man in the face with the rake, or did he "shove" the rake at his face? Which is it, blogger?
Reply
3
Related
WESH
Osceola County displaced residents wait for flooding to recede after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been quiet in a St. Cloud neighborhood as homes still sit underwater after Hurricane Ian. Bea Bridges has watched her neighbors in the Jade Isle Mobile Home Park leave their things behind. She didn't think they'd be gone for this long. "Really hurt, but...
WESH
'This was not an accident': Analyst surprised no criminal charges filed in Free Fall death
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's been more than six months since 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the Orlando Free Fall ride. On Thursday, officials announced no one else will ever ride the attraction again. The ride's operator said that the Free Fall will be torn down. It's...
WESH
'She didn't really have to die like this': Southwest Florida woman loses mom in storm
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The reality is so many of you are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ian. Families in southwest Florida can relate. By now you've likely seen the photos, videos, and heartbreak that our neighbors in southwest Florida faced. But you may not have heard...
WESH
Man borrowed Orange County couple’s phone to steal their money, they say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County couple says a man who told them he was stranded ripped them off. They let him use their phone because he said he needed to call a friend to get help. Instead of calling for help, he used their phone to tap...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
DeSantis says state ready to repair shoreline from Daytona Beach Shores visit
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Volusia County damage assessment stands at $263 million and climbing which comes as a shock to so many residents who realize they got much more than a tropical storm. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday in Daytona Beach Shores. He was joined...
click orlando
Man runs from arrest through Brevard Publix after chase, crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man near Rockledge Wednesday after he sped off from a traffic stop and crashed before trying to run away from troopers through a Publix, a report shows. Around 12:25 p.m., a trooper traveling north on Interstate 95 in a marked...
westorlandonews.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
Disaster refugees expected in Central Florida, officials warn
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was two days ago when the first signs of another housing crisis began to form in the wake of Hurricane Ian. That’s when flooding at the Cypress Landing apartment complex displaced hundreds of families who are now looking for a new place to stay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Seminole County businesses impacted by record flooding from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s construction going on in the parking lot of Sanford’s hospital. "We're going to be putting up a dam across the parking lot to prevent any future water moving toward the hospital," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. From the Lake Monroe...
WESH
Food trucks line up to serve Osceola County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A warm, familiar meal full of the flavors locals in the Buenaventura Lakes area know and love can make all the difference. “Everybody here in this area, which are Puerto Rican or Dominican, they are familiar with this kind of food and we just want to see you smile,” a food truck worker said.
‘It’s my home and I love it here’: Mims residents still reeling from Hurricane Ian flooding
MIMS, Fla. — The brunt of Hurricane Ian’s wrath spared Brevard County, but some people living near the Saint Johns River are still wading through floodwaters. It could be days before the water recedes enough for people to know the full extent of the damage. On Friday, Channel...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL
Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Osceola County officials warn residents to stay out of floodwater
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials say the flooding water, which has been here since Hurricane Ian passed through, poses health risks and people shouldn’t be playing, swimming or standing in it. It also put out other advisories regarding mosquitoes as well, including:. Avoiding being outside at...
WESH
Teen has close call after wood board pierces through her windshield while driving
DERBY, Kan. — An 18-year-old from Kansas was driving home from school when a wooden board flew into her front windshield. Michael Jones, a good Samaritan, was on his way to work when he turned around to help the 18-year-old. "Saw her jeep as it was just stopping on...
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
thenextmiami.com
Fastest Florida Train Ever: Brightline To Begin 110 MPH Test
Brightline will begin testing trains travelling at 110 miles per hour, the company announced. It will likely be the fastest that a train has ever run in Florida, the Orlando Sentinel said. To reduce the possibility of accidents, the company has installed quad gates or medians at all crossing where...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman arrested after striking man in the head with a beer bottle
A 73-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery after she hit a man with a beer bottle in Sebastian, Florida. The woman told the police that she was tired of being abused. The Sebastian Police Department received the call on Wednesday at approximately 11:30 p.m. about a...
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
Comments / 8