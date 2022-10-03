Farmland has teamed up with the National Pork Board, the Iowa Pork Producers Association, and country singer Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour to combat food insecurity across the Midwest as part of Farmland’s Honoring the Heartland Tour. Today, the tour stopped by the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines to donate over 30,000 pounds of protein and present the Iowa FFA Association with a $9,000 donation. Jessica Scarlett, senior associate brand manager for Farmland, said they’re excited to be able to give back to communities in such a way.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO