Read full article on original website
Related
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Economist says farm income should be strong this year despite volatility
As a farmer it is never easy to predict what your income is going to be for a given year. There are always differing external factors that are affecting the market and of course the weather always plays a big role in whatever a farmer has to deal with in a given growing season.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
South American Weather and Crop Update (10-4-22)
Weather-wise, not much has changed since last week. However, Brazil’s rainy season could potentially cause some issues. Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride provided an update on the latest weather patterns for Brazil and Argentina. McBride also provided an update on planting progress and production estimates in Brazil. McBride added...
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Farmland teams up with pork groups to fight food insecurity
Farmland has teamed up with the National Pork Board, the Iowa Pork Producers Association, and country singer Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour to combat food insecurity across the Midwest as part of Farmland’s Honoring the Heartland Tour. Today, the tour stopped by the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines to donate over 30,000 pounds of protein and present the Iowa FFA Association with a $9,000 donation. Jessica Scarlett, senior associate brand manager for Farmland, said they’re excited to be able to give back to communities in such a way.
Comments / 0