ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

National Book Awards 2022: Gayl Jones, Sharon Olds, Imani Perry among finalists

By Adrian Horton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33r2iE_0iLSA7by00
MG-JUSTASKINGPERRY<br>Professor Imani Perry on the campus of Princeton University, Princeton New Jersey, Raymond W Holman Jr For The Washington Post via Getty Images Photograph: Raymond Holman/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Gayl Jones, Imani Perry and Sharon Olds are among the finalists for the 2022 National Book Awards , to be held in November in New York.

The finalists, announced by the New York Times on Tuesday morning, include 25 writers across the categories of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature and young people’s literature.

Among the fiction nominees are Jones, a 1998 National Book Awards fiction finalist and 2022 Pulitzer Prize nominee for her 2021 novel, Palmares , her first in 22 years. Her most recent novel, The Birdcatcher , follows a group of Black American artists in Ibiza. There are three debut novels on the list – Tess Gunty’s The Rabbit Hutch , set in a low-income housing complex in Indiana; Sarah Thankam Mathews’s All This Could Be Different, a story of young adulthood about a young, queer Indian immigrant in the midwest; and Alejandro Varela’s The Town of Babylon, about a queer Latinx professor who returns to care for his ageing parents on Long Island. Jamil Jan Kochai’s story collection The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories reckons with the displacement of the Afghan diaspora in the United States and modern Afghanistan.

Related: National Book awards: Jason Mott wins US literary prize for ‘masterful’ novel Hell of a Book

Finalists for nonfiction include Megan O’Rourke for The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness; Imani Perry for South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation; and Ingrid Rojas Contreras for The Man Who Could Move Clouds. Science and nature writer David Quammen’s Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus examines the lead-up to the Covid-19 pandemic, while His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice, by Washington Post reporters Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, offers a biography of the man whose killing by police inspired nationwide protests in 2020.

Olds, the 2013 Pulitzer winner for poetry, is one of five poetry finalists for her collection Balladz. The other finalists include Allison Adelle Hedge Coke for Look at This Blue; John Keene for Punks: New & Selected Poems; Roger Reeves for Best Barbarian; and Jenny Xie for The Rupture Tense.

The nominees for translated literature are include Jon Fosse’s A New Name: Septology VI-VII, translated from Norwegian by Damion Searls; Scholastique Mukasonga’s Kibogo, translated from French by Mark Polizzotti; Mónica Ojeda’s Jawbone, translated from Spanish by Sarah Booker; Samanta Schweblin’s Seven Empty Houses, translated from Spanish by Megan McDowell; and Yoko Tawada’s Scattered All Over the Earth, translated from Japanese by Margaret Mitsutani.

In the young people’s literature category, finalists include Kelly Barnhill for The Ogress and the Orphans, Sonora Reyes for The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School, Sabaa Tahir for All My Rage and Lisa Yee for Maizy Chen’s Last Chance. Tommie Smith, Derrick Barnes and Dawud Anyabwile are also nominated for Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice.

A panel of judges selected the finalists from 1,772 books submitted by publishers – 463 in fiction, 607 in nonfiction, 260 in poetry, 146 in translated literature and 296 in young people’s literature. The winners will be announced in a live ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on 16 November, along with two lifetime achievement awards for Art Spiegelman and Tracie D Hall.

Last year’s winners included Jason Mott in fiction for his dark absurdist novel Hell of a Book, and Harvard historian Tiya Miles in nonfiction for All That She Carried.

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’

It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The List

The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With

September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayl Jones
Person
George Floyd
Person
Imani Perry
Person
Sharon Olds
Person
Toluse Olorunnipa
Person
Jon Fosse
Person
Lisa Yee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Book Awards#Poetry#Princeton University#Getty Images Photograph#The New York Times#Pulitzer Prize#Black American#Indian#Afghan
Tampa Bay Times

Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters

I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Vladimir Putin’s latest frightening gambit lies at the bottom of the ocean

“Once is happenstance,” wrote James Bond’s creator. “Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.” As European politicians and security agencies ponder the three explosions that caused leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea on Monday, they may find this adage of Ian Fleming’s helpful in resolving their doubts about who was responsible.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Mystery over new woman in Kim Jong-un’s inner circle

Often spotted in an understated suit dress, glasses, and carrying a black handbag, there’s a new character in the inner circle of Kim Jong-un in nuclear-armed North Korea. But her identity, for now, remains a mystery. She was at Kim’s side last week during a massive outdoor concert and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
The Guardian

The Guardian

463K+
Followers
106K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy