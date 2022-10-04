ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Pastor accused of shoplifting from South Carolina gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
WMBF

Mega Millions jackpot swells to $410M; Powerball close behind

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery players currently stand to win big jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball. As of Friday morning, the estimated jackpot for Mega Millions swelled to $410 million. The Powerball jackpot is up to $378 million. Lottery players currently stand to win big jackpots for Mega...
kiss951.com

2 South Carolina Restaurants to Appear on Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible

Are you a fan of the Food Network like me? If so, then you may or may not have heard of the show Restaurant: Impossible. Talk about entertainment! The show stars Food Network superstar, Chef Robert Irvine, as he takes on restaurants around the country in need of some help. He fixes failing restaurants on the verge of closing and helps them revamp their menu, customer service, management, and more. Well, if you ever wanted to make an appearance on the show, now might be your time.
FOX Carolina

Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
WLTX.com

Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
WYFF4.com

Woman wins $1 million jackpot in Anderson on way to birthday party

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trip to a birthday party turned into a million-dollar surprise for a woman driving through the Upstate this week. The woman, whose name was not released, bought a ticket from B K World, at 3027 N. Main St. in Anderson, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
WYFF4.com

Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
FOX Carolina

Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
FOX Carolina

Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
kiss951.com

7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World

Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
FOX8 News

Suspect leaves South Carolina store with necklace worth thousands

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a suspect that stole a necklace worth several thousand dollars from a Greenville jeweler. The Greenville Police Department said on September 29th, the suspect entered Diamond Couture located inside Haywood Mall at 700 Haywood Road. The suspect was trying on a necklace and left […]
WYFF4.com

'Restaurant: Impossible' will film at two South Carolina restaurants this month

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The hit show 'Restaurant: Impossible' on theFood Network will be filming at two Upstate restaurants this month. "Restaurant: Impossible" is hosted by celebrity chef Robert Irvine. Irvine's challenge in each episode is to "save America's most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days." The...
WYFF4.com

Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says

GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
