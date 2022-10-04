Read full article on original website
South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
Pastor accused of shoplifting from South Carolina gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
WMBF
Mega Millions jackpot swells to $410M; Powerball close behind
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery players currently stand to win big jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball. As of Friday morning, the estimated jackpot for Mega Millions swelled to $410 million. The Powerball jackpot is up to $378 million. Lottery players currently stand to win big jackpots for Mega...
kiss951.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants to Appear on Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible
Are you a fan of the Food Network like me? If so, then you may or may not have heard of the show Restaurant: Impossible. Talk about entertainment! The show stars Food Network superstar, Chef Robert Irvine, as he takes on restaurants around the country in need of some help. He fixes failing restaurants on the verge of closing and helps them revamp their menu, customer service, management, and more. Well, if you ever wanted to make an appearance on the show, now might be your time.
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
A grocery shopper in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against the T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging false advertising over their Texas Pete brand of hot sauce.
FOX Carolina
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
WLTX.com
Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
WYFF4.com
Woman wins $1 million jackpot in Anderson on way to birthday party
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trip to a birthday party turned into a million-dollar surprise for a woman driving through the Upstate this week. The woman, whose name was not released, bought a ticket from B K World, at 3027 N. Main St. in Anderson, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
WYFF4.com
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
wach.com
"I want to buy a house and a car": Midlands woman wins the lottery on her day off
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On her day off, a Midlands woman played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $200,000. “Wow!” was her reaction to the win. For fun, she says she dropped by the Neel Mart on the Paxville Hwy. in Manning and picked out the $5 Payday Bonus Play scratch-off that won her the game’s top prize.
FOX Carolina
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
FOX Carolina
Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
WYFF4.com
SLED charges former volunteer chaplain with shoplifting at Palmetto State Armory
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a pastor and former law enforcement chaplain with shoplifting. An arrest warrant said that Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin, took merchandise from the Palmetto State Armory back in July. The warrant said the merchandise was valued at $105.98.
kiss951.com
7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World
Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Spine-chilling’ tour in South Carolina ranks among the scariest in the US. Here’s why
A South Carolina tour ranks among the best in the nation — but it’s not for the faint of heart. Instead, it made it onto a list of the most “spine-chilling experiences” in the United States, according to results shared Wednesday, Oct. 5. The experience —...
Suspect leaves South Carolina store with necklace worth thousands
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a suspect that stole a necklace worth several thousand dollars from a Greenville jeweler. The Greenville Police Department said on September 29th, the suspect entered Diamond Couture located inside Haywood Mall at 700 Haywood Road. The suspect was trying on a necklace and left […]
WYFF4.com
'Restaurant: Impossible' will film at two South Carolina restaurants this month
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The hit show 'Restaurant: Impossible' on theFood Network will be filming at two Upstate restaurants this month. "Restaurant: Impossible" is hosted by celebrity chef Robert Irvine. Irvine's challenge in each episode is to "save America's most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days." The...
Deadly crash in Greenville Co.
South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a fatal crash near Greer Friday evening.
WYFF4.com
Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says
GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next month
If you've been looking for another option for doing your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more.
