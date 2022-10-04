Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Inmate escaped Mitchell County Jail found in Oklahoma City
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The inmate who escaped last Tuesday has been found and is back in custody. Mitchel County Sheriff Patrick Toombs said in a Facebook post Friday evening that the inmate who escaped has been taken in custody in Oklahoma City, OK. Tuesday morning, inmate Pedro Martinez, 44, escaped the Mitchell County […]
One dead, one in jail after domestic dispute on north side
OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — From what police believe was a “domestic-related” dispute, one woman is dead and another is being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail). It is the 61st homicide recorded within the City of Oklahoma City for 2022. Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to 8235 N. […] The post One dead, one in jail after domestic dispute on north side appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
One person killed in northwest Oklahoma City shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Arrest made following homicide at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a woman following an early morning shooting Friday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 1:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex near Wilshire Boulevard and Rockwell Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old woman dead in an apartment.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking to identify two in connection with ongoing investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Assault investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department need help to identify two people in connection with a case they're working on. The photos on this page are from surveillance video taken from a dispensary near SE 44th and I-35. If you recognize these individuals,...
News On 6
OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC
A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg. Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. Oklahoma...
KOCO
2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
KOCO
Bodycam video shows Oklahoma City police officers saving stabbing victim's life
OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly released bodycam video shows how Oklahoma City police officers saved a man's life after he was stabbed multiple times. In late September, police found a stabbing victim outside an OnCue near Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest Expressway. The video shows officers fighting to save the man's life.
Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Del City church
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Newcastle woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling from a Del City church, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Darla Bralley, age 58 of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return.
Man arrested following standoff after allegedly threatening to rape, kill several – including teens
The Oklahoma City Police Department is releasing more details in a standoff at an apartment complex on the city's southwest side Tuesday night.
Police: Man shot transient alleging squatting inside his OKC property
As for the property owner, it's unclear if he'll face charges.
blackchronicle.com
Woman Is Convicted for Killing Ex-Boyfriend
The woman who shot and killed her ex-boyfriend in the hallway of a Bricktown hotel two years ago was found guilty by an Oklahoma County jury of first-degree murder last week. The jury recommended that Tyesha Long, 23, be given a 27-year sentence for killing Ray Brown, 55, the owner of the ICE Events Center.
KOCO
Homeowner shoots person who flashed weapon outside OKC house, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to hospital after being shot outside a southwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that a homeowner went to confront a person after receiving a call that someone was on their property near Southwest 42nd Street and Portland Avenue. The person flashed a weapon, and the homeowner shot them.
KOCO
OCPD: Police investigating after woman calls 911 after being shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a woman called police saying she had been shot near Southwest 42nd Street and South Portland Avenue. The woman's condition is unknown. Police said they received several other...
Child dies in drive-by shooting — 60th City of OKC homicide in 2022
The City of Oklahoma City now has had 60 homicides in 2022 as of the death of a child in a drive-by shooting. The post Child dies in drive-by shooting — 60th City of OKC homicide in 2022 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Purcell Register
Assault and battery at Purcell City Hall
A Purcell city employee was treated at Purcell Municipal Hospital for injuries he received in an altercation at city hall just before noon last Thursday, September 29. Police arrested 35-year-old Johnny Shawn of Purcell. He was booked into the McClain County Jail for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery causing great bodily injury.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police trying to identify man involved in armed robbery of pawn shop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are again asking the public for their help in identifying the suspect from an armed robbery that occurred at a pawn shop last week. Police say this armed suspect robbed a pawn shop in the 5900 block of N. May Ave. After...
Fatal shooting near SE 47th Street
Police have confirmed a fatal drive-by shooting near 47th St. in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.
KOCO
Grady County family mourns death of 20-year-old man killed on oil rig near Chickasha
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — A Grady County family is grieving the loss of a 20-year-old man killed on an oil rig near Chickasha. Tanner Snider's sisters told KOCO 5 that all they can do is remember him through memories and the things he loved. "He loved playing the guitar...
Man arrested after allegedly stealing $1000s from OKC woman who hired him as handyman, caretaker
An 81-year-old metro woman is still trying to financially recover months after her handyman and caretaker allegedly withdrew thousands of dollars from her bank account over the course of three months.
