Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Free Press

One dead, one in jail after domestic dispute on north side

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — From what police believe was a “domestic-related” dispute, one woman is dead and another is being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail). It is the 61st homicide recorded within the City of Oklahoma City for 2022. Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to 8235 N. […] The post One dead, one in jail after domestic dispute on north side appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO

Arrest made following homicide at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a woman following an early morning shooting Friday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 1:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex near Wilshire Boulevard and Rockwell Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old woman dead in an apartment.
News On 6

OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC

A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg. Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. Oklahoma...
KOCO

2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
blackchronicle.com

Woman Is Convicted for Killing Ex-Boyfriend

The woman who shot and killed her ex-boyfriend in the hallway of a Bricktown hotel two years ago was found guilty by an Oklahoma County jury of first-degree murder last week. The jury recommended that Tyesha Long, 23, be given a 27-year sentence for killing Ray Brown, 55, the owner of the ICE Events Center.
KOCO

Homeowner shoots person who flashed weapon outside OKC house, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to hospital after being shot outside a southwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that a homeowner went to confront a person after receiving a call that someone was on their property near Southwest 42nd Street and Portland Avenue. The person flashed a weapon, and the homeowner shot them.
Purcell Register

Assault and battery at Purcell City Hall

A Purcell city employee was treated at Purcell Municipal Hospital for injuries he received in an altercation at city hall just before noon last Thursday, September 29. Police arrested 35-year-old Johnny Shawn of Purcell. He was booked into the McClain County Jail for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery causing great bodily injury.
