Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains
Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
Amazon debuts new shopping portal for customers on government assistance
Amazon on Monday launched a new shopping portal called Amazon Access that is designed for shoppers receiving governmentassistance. The shopfront features SNAP EBT on Amazon, information about the Amazon Layaway program that all shoppers can use to pay for their orders over time and spotlights discounts and coupons for any customer on essential grocery items.
Prime Day in October: Amazon Prime Perks You'll Want to Use
Amazon's second Prime Day event of 2022 is coming up on Oct. 11. That means it's time to brush up on all the perks you get with your Amazon Prime subscription -- and we're not just talking about free two-day shipping. Amazon Prime members have access to tons of other perks and bonuses you might not know about.
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online
You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users
Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Access, a portal for SNAP EBT users and anyone else looking to save money. Learn: Surprising Things You Can Buy With...
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Prime Early Access Sale: What to Know About Amazon’s Pre-Holiday Sale
Consider it Prime Day for the holiday season. Amazon is geared up to offer pre-holiday deals and discounts with the announcement of its Prime Early Access Sale in October. Amazon Prime members can take advantage of discounts sitewide, potentially nabbing a few great deals before the holiday shopping season fully kicks into effect.
Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 58 Best Early Deals
We’ve got all the details on the brand new event Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer hundreds of thousands of deals.It'll also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals. Here, shoppers will discover tons of discounts from their favorite brands, like Samsung, KitchenAid, and iRobot.Curated gift guides will be available to help shoppers prepare for the holidays.This sale is exclusive to Prime members,...
Prime Day in October – the best early deals from Amazon's new two-day sale
Amazon is running a second Prime Day on October 11, with its two-day Prime Early Access sale - here are the top early deals. Prime Day is happening again this year - or so Amazon would like us to believe. The retailer is launching a huge two-day sale on Tuesday, October 11, with hundreds of thousands of early holiday season deals, including up to 80% off TVs, toys and more.
The 25 best deals from Target's Deal Days event, including savings on Apple, KitchenAid, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on Target's Deal Days event earlier this year, you're in luck. The retailer is bringing back its three-day sale event for a second time in 2022, promising discounts on electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more. The savings begin today and end October 8.
Amazon released a big Fall Prime Day preview: Crazy deals coming next week
Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale is now less than one week away. We already told you everything you need to know about Prime Day 2. We also showed you the best Prime Early Access Sale deals you can already shop. Now, Amazon has released an extensive preview of the Fall Prime Day event that everyone is excited about.
Prime Day Is Coming! These 10 Deals Are Already Live and Ready to Shop
Alyssa is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York. When she's not diving into the latest in food and home decor, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and son. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2 Alternative Sales Happening Online Right Now
As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Early Access on Oct. 11 and 12, other retailers are piggy-backing off the epic pre-holiday shopping event with their own rival deals. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership (which costs $15 per month or $139 annually), the great news is that there are plenty of fall sales to shop elsewhere online. Target‘s autumn Deal Days, Bed Bath & Beyond’s fall savings event, Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals and Petco’s Ruffs and Mews sale are just a few competitive blowouts that hope to lure...
Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales
It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
All the Best Early Deals Under $50 Before Amazon's October Prime Day — Including an Echo Dot for Just $35
Shop customer-loved brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, L'Oreal, and Revlon Although Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is still a few days away (if you've forgotten, mark down October 11 and 12 in your calendar!), you can start saving now. There are already plenty of big discounts available at Amazon, whether you're looking to upgrade your cleaning supplies with a brand new vacuum or prep for fall weather with this season's fashion must-haves. And luckily, you don't have to spend a chunk of change to score big. To...
Shop the best Amazon Prime fashion and luggage deals ahead of Black Friday 2022
October Prime Day fashion and luggage sales are already here. Shop the best Amazon deals on clothing, shoes and accessories from Adidas, Samsonite and more.
Amazon Prime Day Returns Next Week— Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Shop
In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category as well as big...
Amazon October Prime Day 2022 Device Sale: Save 70% on TVs & Deals on Kindles, Halo Bands, and More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Prime Early Access: Amazon Is Offering Tons of Deals on Kindle Readers
Tuesday, October 11 is the official start of Amazon's Prime Early Access deal event, but as Amazon does ahead of all sales events (Prime Day and Black Friday, for example), it's already offering discounts on Amazon devices like Echo, Fire TV and (of course) Kindle. As you can see from...
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Woo Customers Through Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon is coming up with Prime Early Access Sale: the 2-day global shopping event exclusive to Prime members. The new event could boost its slowing sales. Starting on October 11, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will begin a new event to attract customers: Prime Early Access Sale. It will be a 2-day global shopping event exclusive to Prime members with “Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items.” The sneak peek of the top deals were unveiled yesterday. The event will be available across 15 countries.
