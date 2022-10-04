Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Wichita Eagle
What Led to Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders’ Tense Postgame Handshake?
Deion Sanders was never one to back down from a challenge during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. That willingness has appeared to carry over to his "Coach Prime" persona at Jackson State University. Sanders' collegiate tour as the Tigers' head coach descended upon Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State...
Wichita Eagle
Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss
In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
Titans get late pick to beat Commanders, win 3rd in a row
Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown to help the Tennessee Titans beat the Washington Commanders 21-17 and extend their winning streak to three
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Steelers: Josh Allen on Pace For History?
Behind four touchdown passes from Josh Allen, two to Gabriel Davis, and one of that tally one yard away from breaking an NFL record, the Buffalo Bills have jumped out to a 31-3 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers at halftime at Highmark Stadium. Allen's 348 first half yards have him...
Wichita Eagle
Saints WR Chris Olave Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Seahawks
Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks early in the third quarter with a concussion, the team announced. Olave appeared shaken up after he was tackled in the end zone by Seattle defensive back Coby Bryant on a pass attempt from New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton. Bryant flung Olave to the ground while trying to break up the pass and the Saints wideout hit his head on the turf.
Wichita Eagle
Twitter Reacts: Dan Campbell Might Not Be Right Man For Job
The Detroit Lions were outmatched and outclassed against the New England Patriots. For head coach Dan Campbell, it was the latest performance that he was forced to take the podium and fall on the sword for his team's disappointing performance. The team fell flat in all areas, as the team...
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win At Michigan State
Ohio State stood pat at No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following a 49-20 win at Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. There weren't any changes at the top of the poll, as No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia continue to lead the way while No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 USC, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State round out the top 10 for the second straight week.
Wichita Eagle
Haason Reddick, Zach Ertz Aim to Show Former Teams What They Miss
PHILADELPHIA – Haason Reddick and Zach Ertz both want the same thing. Both players want to show the team that drafted them what they miss and that they are doing well in their new cities, thank you very much. Now the Cardinals tight end, Ertz won’t come out and...
Wichita Eagle
Branson Robinson Flashes, Makes a New Mark on Georgia History
It was a big day for Georgia's running game as they rushed for 292 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry. The bulk of the yardage though, came from an unexpected contributor, as true freshman Branson Robinson had a breakout game against the Auburn Tigers. Robinson made...
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Giants London Inactives: Gambling on Defensive Line
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) and safety Adrian Amos (concussion) are active for the Green Bay Packers for their game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in London. That was the expectation, with Amos clearing the concussion protocol and Alexander not...
Wichita Eagle
Best NFL Week 5 Promos, Bonuses & Exclusive Offers - Grab $4800+ Today
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. NFL Week 5 i should feature a number of close contests — all but three games this week have spreads of under a touchdown. Whether you’re going with favorites to break out or believe underdogs will keep it close, all fans should be using these NFL Week 5 sportsbook promo codes and collect almost $5,000 in welcome offers.
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Browns Week 5 Inactives
The Chargers final injury report of the week ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen, while wide receiver Joshua Palmer and kicker Dustin Hopkins were listed as questionable. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Palmer and Hopkins would be game-time decisions. The Browns listed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive...
Wichita Eagle
After Years of London Losers, Packers Come Leaping to Town
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 1773, a bunch of tea was thrown into Boston Harbor. That was a seminal moment in what wound up being a revolution against England. Since 2007, the NFL has been throwing a lot of T-for-terrible games at England. Eventually, the United States and Great...
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith will miss time with foot injury
Forward Aaron Nesmith has a foot injury and will miss time as he recovers, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle shared on Sunday. The Pacers hosted FanJam on Sunday, a fan event where the team scrimmages for the public before a three-point shooting contest and other festivities. Nesmith was one of just two Pacers who didn't play, the other being Daniel Theis, who Indiana is easing back into action this year.
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals NLWCS Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning of Game 1 of NL Wild Card series to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3. Philadelphia had been shutout by Cardinals' pitching up until the final frame. Down to their final two outs, the Phillies loaded the bases, and didn't look back. It was their first postseason win in over a decade, and it was a big one.
At open practice, Grizzlies show just how fun they are
It was possibly the biggest crowd ever for a Grizzlies’ open practice, and the entertainment included Kennedy Chandler being voted champion of the rookie dance competition.
Wichita Eagle
Doc Rivers Dishes Thoughts on Matisse Thybulle’s Struggles
Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle knew he had to go into the 2022 offseason looking for ways to improve on the offensive end of the ball. Although Thybulle's established himself as one of the most dominant perimeter defenders in the game, his lack of production on offense has started to overshadow his value on the defensive end.
