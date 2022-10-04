We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. NFL Week 5 i should feature a number of close contests — all but three games this week have spreads of under a touchdown. Whether you’re going with favorites to break out or believe underdogs will keep it close, all fans should be using these NFL Week 5 sportsbook promo codes and collect almost $5,000 in welcome offers.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO