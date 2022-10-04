ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marseilles, IL

WSPY NEWS

Joliet man facing gun charges after two-year-old suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound

A Joliet man is facing charges after a two-year-old was hurt while using his loaded and unsecured gun. Joliet police allege that it was 26-year-old Sensei Bennett's gun that was found by a two-year-old boy last week who shot himself in the face while his mother was in a different room in the 300 block of Comstock Street. The two-year-old is still in the hospital where his condition is improving.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plano woman accused in hit-and-run crash

Plano police on Friday arrested 39-year-old Marcia J. Martinez, of Plano, on charges of leaving an accident scene and driving under the influence of alcohol. Police allege that Martinez hit another vehicle and then drove into people's yards in the area of Carey Street and Lakewood Springs Drive. After speaking with witnesses, police pulled over Martinez's vehicle on Eldamain Road, just south of Hoffman Street.
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Over $2,100 in perfume stolen from Yorkville store

The Yorkville Police Department says that over $2,100 was stolen from the Utla Beauty store in the 900 block of Erica Lane on Saturday last week. A news release from the police department says that around 3:15 in the afternoon a suspect went into the store, filled a bag with perfume, and sprinted out of the store without paying for it. There were 21 bottles in the bag worth about $2,135.
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery police called for robbery at bank Thursday afternoon

---- Police were called to the Bank of Montgomery in the 1300 block of Douglas Avenue Thursday afternoon for a report of a robbery. It happened at around 4:30. Montgomery police couldn't comment on if or how much money was stolen. They did say that the robbery involved one male subject who left on foot. Police do not think that the subject displayed a weapon. No one was hurt.
MONTGOMERY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Upcoming Veterans Outreach Event in Channahon

If you’re a veteran, with questions about Camp Lejeune or the PACT Act, a veterans outreach event may be able to help. The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission with the Edward Hines VA Hospital outreach program can help answer questions about the water at Camp Lejeune, the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics or PACT Act and related recent changes in VA benefits and services.
CHANNAHON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Main Street still closed at rail crossing in downtown Sandwich

Access to Railroad Street from Route 34 is open again in downtown Sandwich, but motorists will still not be able to cross the railroad tracks that cross Main Street. A water main break Wednesday night into Thursday morning caused damage to the pavement and forced the City of Sandwich to close portions of Main and Railroad streets. Railroad Street is open now as is Center Street. Supt. of Water Brian Voelkel thinks that a contractor might be able to work on the Main Street crossing Friday.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Little White School Museum to host veterans exhibit in November

The Little White School Museum in Oswego is again hosting its annual exhibit on local veterans. Museum Manager Anne Jordan says the exhibit starts next month at the museum on the tenth. Your browser does not support the audio element. Jordan says there are new items from veterans that will...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plans Progress With New Morris YMCA Project

Morris Mayor Chris Brown and Operations Director, for the Morris Community YMCA, Missy Durkin recently teamed up on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share updates with local listeners about their plans and progress with the new Morris YMCA project currently in the works. Durkin said they’re simply trying to keep the community informed as they plan the architecture.
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Voluntary Action Center welcomes new CEO

Current Voluntary Action Center (VAC) Chief Financial Officer Nate Kloster will take over as chief executive officer from Ellen Rogers who requested to step down from her role. Rogers will now serve as chief development officer. Kloster has been with VAC for the last four years. Kloster says a challenge...
