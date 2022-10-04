The Yorkville Police Department says that over $2,100 was stolen from the Utla Beauty store in the 900 block of Erica Lane on Saturday last week. A news release from the police department says that around 3:15 in the afternoon a suspect went into the store, filled a bag with perfume, and sprinted out of the store without paying for it. There were 21 bottles in the bag worth about $2,135.

YORKVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO