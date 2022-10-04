Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Plano man arrested for domestic battery and battery to a police officer
A Plano man is under arrest for domestic battery and battery to a police officer. 59-year-old Joseph R. Michaelsen was arrested Thursday night from the 3400 block Hoffman Street in Plano. He was taken to the Kendall County Jail. Plano police say officers were called to the area for a...
WSPY NEWS
Joliet man facing gun charges after two-year-old suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound
A Joliet man is facing charges after a two-year-old was hurt while using his loaded and unsecured gun. Joliet police allege that it was 26-year-old Sensei Bennett's gun that was found by a two-year-old boy last week who shot himself in the face while his mother was in a different room in the 300 block of Comstock Street. The two-year-old is still in the hospital where his condition is improving.
WSPY NEWS
Plano woman accused in hit-and-run crash
Plano police on Friday arrested 39-year-old Marcia J. Martinez, of Plano, on charges of leaving an accident scene and driving under the influence of alcohol. Police allege that Martinez hit another vehicle and then drove into people's yards in the area of Carey Street and Lakewood Springs Drive. After speaking with witnesses, police pulled over Martinez's vehicle on Eldamain Road, just south of Hoffman Street.
WSPY NEWS
Over $2,100 in perfume stolen from Yorkville store
The Yorkville Police Department says that over $2,100 was stolen from the Utla Beauty store in the 900 block of Erica Lane on Saturday last week. A news release from the police department says that around 3:15 in the afternoon a suspect went into the store, filled a bag with perfume, and sprinted out of the store without paying for it. There were 21 bottles in the bag worth about $2,135.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police called for robbery at bank Thursday afternoon
---- Police were called to the Bank of Montgomery in the 1300 block of Douglas Avenue Thursday afternoon for a report of a robbery. It happened at around 4:30. Montgomery police couldn't comment on if or how much money was stolen. They did say that the robbery involved one male subject who left on foot. Police do not think that the subject displayed a weapon. No one was hurt.
WSPY NEWS
Upcoming Veterans Outreach Event in Channahon
If you’re a veteran, with questions about Camp Lejeune or the PACT Act, a veterans outreach event may be able to help. The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission with the Edward Hines VA Hospital outreach program can help answer questions about the water at Camp Lejeune, the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics or PACT Act and related recent changes in VA benefits and services.
WSPY NEWS
Health department recommending flu shots this time of year; offering clinic next week
The Kendall County Health Department is recommending flu shots for everyone ahead of cold weather when more people will be indoors for longer. Flu shots are available at people doctor's offices and most area pharmacies. Health Department Executive Director RaeAnn VanGundy says now is a good time to get vaccinated...
WSPY NEWS
Main Street still closed at rail crossing in downtown Sandwich
Access to Railroad Street from Route 34 is open again in downtown Sandwich, but motorists will still not be able to cross the railroad tracks that cross Main Street. A water main break Wednesday night into Thursday morning caused damage to the pavement and forced the City of Sandwich to close portions of Main and Railroad streets. Railroad Street is open now as is Center Street. Supt. of Water Brian Voelkel thinks that a contractor might be able to work on the Main Street crossing Friday.
WSPY NEWS
Minooka High School’s Melissa Wallace Named 2021-2022 Spirit – Dance Coach of the Year
Minooka Community High School can now add another award to their expanding trophy case. The Illinois High School Association has awarded Melissa Wallace, head coach for the Varsity Dance Team, 2021-2022 Spirit - Dance Coach of the Year. The IHSA is comprised of principals who make up the Board of...
WSPY NEWS
Little White School Museum to host veterans exhibit in November
The Little White School Museum in Oswego is again hosting its annual exhibit on local veterans. Museum Manager Anne Jordan says the exhibit starts next month at the museum on the tenth. Your browser does not support the audio element. Jordan says there are new items from veterans that will...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Forest Preserve District approves letter of support for recognition of Fox River as national water trail
The Kendall County Forest Preserve District Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a letter of support for adding the Fox River to the National Park Service's National Water Trail System. Forest Preserve Director David Guritz says the recognition will help raise awareness of the Fox River as a...
WSPY NEWS
Plans Progress With New Morris YMCA Project
Morris Mayor Chris Brown and Operations Director, for the Morris Community YMCA, Missy Durkin recently teamed up on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share updates with local listeners about their plans and progress with the new Morris YMCA project currently in the works. Durkin said they’re simply trying to keep the community informed as they plan the architecture.
WSPY NEWS
Voluntary Action Center welcomes new CEO
Current Voluntary Action Center (VAC) Chief Financial Officer Nate Kloster will take over as chief executive officer from Ellen Rogers who requested to step down from her role. Rogers will now serve as chief development officer. Kloster has been with VAC for the last four years. Kloster says a challenge...
