Baltimore, MD

Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss

In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
DENVER, CO
Bills vs. Steelers: Josh Allen on Pace For History?

Behind four touchdown passes from Josh Allen, two to Gabriel Davis, and one of that tally one yard away from breaking an NFL record, the Buffalo Bills have jumped out to a 31-3 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers at halftime at Highmark Stadium. Allen's 348 first half yards have him...
BUFFALO, NY
Seahawks running back Penny has 'bad' lower left leg injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Seattle running back Rashaad Penny left the Superdome field sitting on cart with his left shoe off and a grim expression on his face, aware that his season could be in jeopardy. One week after his best performance his season, Penny was forced from Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a lower left leg injury that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said would make it “very tough to get him back.” “I don’t want to make a statement until we get all the MRIs and stuff, but he’s got a bad injury,” Carroll said following his team’s 39-32 loss to the Saints. “We give you more information when we know all the facts.” Penny, who’d broken off a 32-yard run in the first quarter and finished with 54 yards, was injured while being knocked out of bounds by defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kaden Ellis at the end of a 6-yard run early in the third quarter.
SEATTLE, WA
Takeaways from New York Giants’ Week 5 Win vs. Green Bay Packers

View the original article to see embedded media. Coaching. It does make a difference for a team, and for proof of that, look no further than the job New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and his staff are doing this season, their first in New york. Daboll and company,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ravens-Bengals Week 5 Player Notes

BALTIMORE — The Bengals and Ravens are playing a key AFC North matchup on Sunday night. Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of the NFL. QB JOE BURROW passed for 287 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs with a season-high 115.9 rating last week. Aims for 4th in a row with 0 INTs & 3rd in a row with 110+ rating. Has 2+ TD passes in 3 of 4 games this season. Had career-high 525 pass yards with 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 143.2 rating in the last meeting. Aims for 3rd in a row vs. Bal. with 415+ pass yards, 3+ TD passes & 110+ rating. Has a 90+ rating in 7 of his past 8 road starts. Has 7 TD passes vs. 0 INTs with 108 rating in 3 career starts in primetime.
BALTIMORE, MD
Chargers at Browns Week 5 Inactives

The Chargers final injury report of the week ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen, while wide receiver Joshua Palmer and kicker Dustin Hopkins were listed as questionable. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Palmer and Hopkins would be game-time decisions. The Browns listed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
DALLAS, TX
Watch: VFL Velus Jones Jr. Scores First NFL Touchdown

Former Tennessee Football wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has scored his first NFL touchdown in the fifth week of the NFL season. Jones score came when the Bears trailed division foe Minnesota Vikings 21-10, so the VFL's touchdown cut Chicago's deficit within one touchdown. In classic Velus Jones Jr. style,...
CHICAGO, IL
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
Same Old Lions Have No Answers in Shutout Loss to Patriots

The Lions are literally limping into the bye week, after a disappointing 29-0 Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. Not terribly unexpected, Bill Belichick proved to be the far superior game-planner. The Lions' offense, which averaged 35 points per game heading into Gillette Stadium, only found life late in stat-padding time.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Lions’ Week 5 Inactive List

The Detroit Lions are seeing to secure their second victory over the 2022 season. Last week, the team was unable to force the Seattle Seahawks into punting on one single occasion, in four quarters of action. Ahead of their bye week, head coach Dan Campbell and Co. must find the...
DETROIT, MI
What Jaguars’ Legend Tony Brackens Sees in the New Era

View the original article to see embedded media. Through all of the years of the Jacksonville Jaguars, there is still one defender being chased, generation after generation. No matter which young players have emerged and which veteran signings have hit the scene in recent years, no Jaguars player has been able to come close to former defensive end Tony Brackens and his franchise sack record.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Amos Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Play vs. Giants

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers Adrian Amos has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and presumably will be in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game in London against the New York Giants. Amos has been an ironman for the Packers. Assuming he’s in the lineup, this...
GREEN BAY, WI
Kirk Cousins Breaks Vikings Record for Consecutive Completions

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has broken Tommy Kramer's franchise record for consecutive completions, starting 17 for 17 against the Bears in the first half on Sunday. Kramer held the record for over 40 years, throwing 16 straight completions in 1979. Cousins and head coach Kevin O'Connell absolutely torched the Bears...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Giants Stand Tall in Gutsy 27-22 Upset Over Green Bay Packers

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants improved to 4-1 on the season with a 27-22 upset victory over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday. The Giants erased a 14-point halftime deficit and held a potent Green Bay offense scoreless in the second half while holding the ball for 32 minutes and outgaining the Packers in total yards (338 to 301).
GREEN BAY, WI
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants in London

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are playing their historic first game overseas with their Week 5 showdown against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in London. Both teams are 3-1. Follow along all day for updates. Pack’s YAC Attack. Packers quarterback...
GREEN BAY, WI

