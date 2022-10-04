NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Seattle running back Rashaad Penny left the Superdome field sitting on cart with his left shoe off and a grim expression on his face, aware that his season could be in jeopardy. One week after his best performance his season, Penny was forced from Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a lower left leg injury that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said would make it “very tough to get him back.” “I don’t want to make a statement until we get all the MRIs and stuff, but he’s got a bad injury,” Carroll said following his team’s 39-32 loss to the Saints. “We give you more information when we know all the facts.” Penny, who’d broken off a 32-yard run in the first quarter and finished with 54 yards, was injured while being knocked out of bounds by defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kaden Ellis at the end of a 6-yard run early in the third quarter.

