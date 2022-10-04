Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss
In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Steelers: Josh Allen on Pace For History?
Behind four touchdown passes from Josh Allen, two to Gabriel Davis, and one of that tally one yard away from breaking an NFL record, the Buffalo Bills have jumped out to a 31-3 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers at halftime at Highmark Stadium. Allen's 348 first half yards have him...
Seahawks running back Penny has 'bad' lower left leg injury
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Seattle running back Rashaad Penny left the Superdome field sitting on cart with his left shoe off and a grim expression on his face, aware that his season could be in jeopardy. One week after his best performance his season, Penny was forced from Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a lower left leg injury that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said would make it “very tough to get him back.” “I don’t want to make a statement until we get all the MRIs and stuff, but he’s got a bad injury,” Carroll said following his team’s 39-32 loss to the Saints. “We give you more information when we know all the facts.” Penny, who’d broken off a 32-yard run in the first quarter and finished with 54 yards, was injured while being knocked out of bounds by defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kaden Ellis at the end of a 6-yard run early in the third quarter.
Wichita Eagle
Takeaways from New York Giants’ Week 5 Win vs. Green Bay Packers
View the original article to see embedded media. Coaching. It does make a difference for a team, and for proof of that, look no further than the job New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and his staff are doing this season, their first in New york. Daboll and company,...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens-Bengals Week 5 Player Notes
BALTIMORE — The Bengals and Ravens are playing a key AFC North matchup on Sunday night. Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of the NFL. QB JOE BURROW passed for 287 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs with a season-high 115.9 rating last week. Aims for 4th in a row with 0 INTs & 3rd in a row with 110+ rating. Has 2+ TD passes in 3 of 4 games this season. Had career-high 525 pass yards with 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 143.2 rating in the last meeting. Aims for 3rd in a row vs. Bal. with 415+ pass yards, 3+ TD passes & 110+ rating. Has a 90+ rating in 7 of his past 8 road starts. Has 7 TD passes vs. 0 INTs with 108 rating in 3 career starts in primetime.
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Browns Week 5 Inactives
The Chargers final injury report of the week ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen, while wide receiver Joshua Palmer and kicker Dustin Hopkins were listed as questionable. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Palmer and Hopkins would be game-time decisions. The Browns listed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: VFL Velus Jones Jr. Scores First NFL Touchdown
Former Tennessee Football wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has scored his first NFL touchdown in the fifth week of the NFL season. Jones score came when the Bears trailed division foe Minnesota Vikings 21-10, so the VFL's touchdown cut Chicago's deficit within one touchdown. In classic Velus Jones Jr. style,...
Wichita Eagle
New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions Inactives: Mac Jones, 6 Others OUT
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Week 5 showdown with the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct 9 at Gillette Stadium. With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Lions have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. DT Lawrence...
Wichita Eagle
Same Old Lions Have No Answers in Shutout Loss to Patriots
The Lions are literally limping into the bye week, after a disappointing 29-0 Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. Not terribly unexpected, Bill Belichick proved to be the far superior game-planner. The Lions' offense, which averaged 35 points per game heading into Gillette Stadium, only found life late in stat-padding time.
Wichita Eagle
Detroit Lions’ Week 5 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions are seeing to secure their second victory over the 2022 season. Last week, the team was unable to force the Seattle Seahawks into punting on one single occasion, in four quarters of action. Ahead of their bye week, head coach Dan Campbell and Co. must find the...
Wichita Eagle
What Jaguars’ Legend Tony Brackens Sees in the New Era
View the original article to see embedded media. Through all of the years of the Jacksonville Jaguars, there is still one defender being chased, generation after generation. No matter which young players have emerged and which veteran signings have hit the scene in recent years, no Jaguars player has been able to come close to former defensive end Tony Brackens and his franchise sack record.
Wichita Eagle
Amos Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Play vs. Giants
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers Adrian Amos has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and presumably will be in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game in London against the New York Giants. Amos has been an ironman for the Packers. Assuming he’s in the lineup, this...
Wichita Eagle
Browns Nick Chubb Makes Chargers Derwin James Look Silly on 41 Yard Touchdown
Cleveland Browns scored first against the Los Angles Chargers on a 41-yard touchdown by Nick Chubb. During the run, you’ll see Chubb force a Derwin James miss before breaking up the sideline. Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on...
Wichita Eagle
Dak Prescott ‘New’ Plan to Play at Eagles? Has Injured Cowboys QB Goal Changed?
It is called in some quarters "The Sunday Morning Splash,'' the need for the national TV networks that cover the NFL to produce headline-worthy stories as the sun rises on another pro football weekend. Unfortunately, it leads to the "re-reporting'' of yesterday's news, causing misunderstandings as it relates to what...
Wichita Eagle
Kirk Cousins Breaks Vikings Record for Consecutive Completions
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has broken Tommy Kramer's franchise record for consecutive completions, starting 17 for 17 against the Bears in the first half on Sunday. Kramer held the record for over 40 years, throwing 16 straight completions in 1979. Cousins and head coach Kevin O'Connell absolutely torched the Bears...
Wichita Eagle
Haason Reddick, Zach Ertz Aim to Show Former Teams What They Miss
PHILADELPHIA – Haason Reddick and Zach Ertz both want the same thing. Both players want to show the team that drafted them what they miss and that they are doing well in their new cities, thank you very much. Now the Cardinals tight end, Ertz won’t come out and...
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hamstring suddenly an issue before MNF vs. Raiders
The Chiefs are suddenly keeping a close eye on one of their starting wide receivers ahead of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Saturday that JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hamstring tightened up, which caused Smith-Schuster to be limited...
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Stand Tall in Gutsy 27-22 Upset Over Green Bay Packers
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants improved to 4-1 on the season with a 27-22 upset victory over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday. The Giants erased a 14-point halftime deficit and held a potent Green Bay offense scoreless in the second half while holding the ball for 32 minutes and outgaining the Packers in total yards (338 to 301).
Wichita Eagle
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants in London
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are playing their historic first game overseas with their Week 5 showdown against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in London. Both teams are 3-1. Follow along all day for updates. Pack’s YAC Attack. Packers quarterback...
