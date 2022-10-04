When Dorance Armstrong’s teammates brag on their alma maters inside the Dallas Cowboys’ locker room, he knows he can’t say too much. “No, no, no,” he said. “Up until this year, I never got into those arguments, ever. I just can’t. I have no room to do that. My teammates know that, and they tease me about it all the time. I mean, it’s cool.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO