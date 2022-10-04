Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
KillerFrogs’ 2022 Midseason Top 25 College Football Teams
I say with a heavy heart that half of the college football season is behind us. With six weeks of action in the books and a heated race to the finish ahead, let's re-visit the nation's top 25 teams after Week 6. Disclaimer: I'm aware of how upset readers are...
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win At Michigan State
Ohio State stood pat at No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following a 49-20 win at Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. There weren't any changes at the top of the poll, as No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia continue to lead the way while No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 USC, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State round out the top 10 for the second straight week.
Wichita Eagle
Oregon Remains at No. 12 in AP Poll After Arizona Win
Oregon defeated the Arizona Wildcats 49-22 in true dominant fashion on Saturday, pounding the rock en route to seven total touchdowns from five different players. The defense was impressive as well, slowing down one of the most explosive passing attacks in the Pac-12. The Ducks now enter their bye week...
Wichita Eagle
The Dallas Cowboys’ lone Kansas Jayhawk: ‘It’s incredible; I’m on that bandwagon, too’
When Dorance Armstrong’s teammates brag on their alma maters inside the Dallas Cowboys’ locker room, he knows he can’t say too much. “No, no, no,” he said. “Up until this year, I never got into those arguments, ever. I just can’t. I have no room to do that. My teammates know that, and they tease me about it all the time. I mean, it’s cool.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
What Led to Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders’ Tense Postgame Handshake?
Deion Sanders was never one to back down from a challenge during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. That willingness has appeared to carry over to his "Coach Prime" persona at Jackson State University. Sanders' collegiate tour as the Tigers' head coach descended upon Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: VFL Velus Jones Jr. Scores First NFL Touchdown
Former Tennessee Football wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has scored his first NFL touchdown in the fifth week of the NFL season. Jones score came when the Bears trailed division foe Minnesota Vikings 21-10, so the VFL's touchdown cut Chicago's deficit within one touchdown. In classic Velus Jones Jr. style,...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
Wichita Eagle
Detroit Lions’ Week 5 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions are seeing to secure their second victory over the 2022 season. Last week, the team was unable to force the Seattle Seahawks into punting on one single occasion, in four quarters of action. Ahead of their bye week, head coach Dan Campbell and Co. must find the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Offense Helps 29-0 Victory Over Lions
The New England Patriots entered their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions down to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe. For an already struggling Patriots offense, the injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer left fans wondering what the offense would look like under the untested fourth-round draft pick.
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals NLWCS Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning of Game 1 of NL Wild Card series to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3. Philadelphia had been shutout by Cardinals' pitching up until the final frame. Down to their final two outs, the Phillies loaded the bases, and didn't look back. It was their first postseason win in over a decade, and it was a big one.
Comments / 0