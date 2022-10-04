ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Today’s Savannah Guthrie goes off the teleprompter and asks Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin if they prefer ‘fake or real’

By Kristina Behr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie has gone off-script for a tongue-in-cheek moment on live television after a comment towards her cohosts.

During a segment on Christmas tree prices rising due to inflation, the anchor went off of teleprompter to ask them if they prefer "fake or real."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTMXu_0iLS9VtJ00
Today's Savannah Guthrie went off teleprompter to ask her co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin if they like fake or real Christmas trees Credit: NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fd8NW_0iLS9VtJ00
They all agreed on real Christmas trees, rather than fake ones Credit: NBC

Co-host Craig Melvin, 43, read a story about how prices will be going up this year if consumers want a real tree for the holiday.

Savannah, however, went off teleprompter after he finished reading the story, and said to both Craig and Hoda Kotb: "Too early to ask, but fake or real?"

Craig raised his hand and replied: "Real. How about you guys?"

Hoda, 58, and Savannah, 50, responded at the same time: "Real," before producers cut to the next story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzWTx_0iLS9VtJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYa2l_0iLS9VtJ00

The cheeky comment comes as beloved weatherman Al Roker returned to the morning show after a lengthy absence, missing hurricane coverage.

AL IS BACK!

The host is now Covid-19-free after missing the show last week during Hurricane Ian.

"It's good to be back. I tested positive early last week for Covid. Again, the science works. I've been boosted. I had a slight runny nose and a cough. That went away and now, here I am," the meteorologist explained on TODAY.

He seemed to be in great spirits as he talked to his other co-hosts.

Before returning to TODAY on Monday, Al posted a photo of his negative Covid-19 test to Instagram.

"Nice way to start the week with a negative test. Yes. I tested positive last week. And yes, got it even though boosted. And YES! A day of a runny nose and a cough and that was it. SCIENCE!! See you this morning on TODAY," he captioned the post.

His co-host, Savannah commented: "Boom!! Let’s go."

SIDE HUSTLE

Meanwhile, Hoda and Savannah are gearing up up for a new side gig.

The co-hosts will also be working together in a different capacity as they co-moderate BravoCon next month.

Savannah and Hoda will roast the host for some juicy gossip while moderating the Ask Andy panel at the con.

BravoCon is a three-day convention that will have some of the network's most popular stars.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen will be taking fans burning questions, which is sure to have some tea spilled.

The two women will be the moderators of the New York City panel throughout all three days.

Tickets for the convention are now available at BravoCon2022.com.

It comes after both hosts announced separate individual projects they are working on.

Savannah and her co-author released the first book in the series in 2017, with the sequel, Princesses Save the World, releasing the following year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQ0S6_0iLS9VtJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsPup_0iLS9VtJ00

Now, the children’s picture books are being adapted into a television show.

And Hoda, recently narrated an audiobook edition of the beloved children's book, Goodnight Moon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISDuU_0iLS9VtJ00
The cheeky comment came during a discussion on price inflation Credit: NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWVO5_0iLS9VtJ00
Both Savannah and Hoda are working on side projects away from their TODAY Show duties Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYjvv_0iLS9VtJ00
The two will also be hosting the upcoming BravoCon together Credit: Getty

Comments / 368

Jack Meoff
5d ago

WTF am I missing ? They are all more fake & pretentious than the artificial tree ! Atleast , with the tree , you know what your getting !

Reply(18)
114
Krm Hayes
5d ago

Well to answer her question, FAKE! It is such a waste to destroy live trees, just so they can sit in the house a couple of weeks, and be a fire hazard. Real trees should be outlawed.

Reply(53)
63
Ana Monroe
4d ago

I use fake trees. I'm not going to cut down a tree that I will have to just throw out a few weeks later. it's just a waste. Plus it's cheaper just to reuse the same tree every year.

Reply
21
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Melvin
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Al Roker
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Teleprompter#New York City
Parade

Who Is 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Sajak? Get to Know the Show's Latest Addition

Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak has become a fixture on Wheel of Fortune in recent years. Maggie began on the show filling in turning letters for Vanna White while White took on Pat's hosting duties while Pat underwent emergency surgery in early 2020. From there, Maggie became a social correspondent, giving behind-the-scenes looks at the workings of the iconic game show.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie

Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Meghan McCain Expecting Baby #2

Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are going to be parents again!. McCain confirmed to DailyMail.com that she’s pregnant and having another girl. Meghan and Ben are already the mom and dad of daughter Liberty, who turns 2 this month. The 37-year-old shared, "Ben and I feel so blessed...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
803K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy