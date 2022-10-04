Today’s Savannah Guthrie goes off the teleprompter and asks Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin if they prefer ‘fake or real’

TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie has gone off-script for a tongue-in-cheek moment on live television after a comment towards her cohosts.

During a segment on Christmas tree prices rising due to inflation, the anchor went off of teleprompter to ask them if they prefer "fake or real."

Today's Savannah Guthrie went off teleprompter to ask her co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin if they like fake or real Christmas trees Credit: NBC

They all agreed on real Christmas trees, rather than fake ones Credit: NBC

Co-host Craig Melvin, 43, read a story about how prices will be going up this year if consumers want a real tree for the holiday.

Savannah, however, went off teleprompter after he finished reading the story, and said to both Craig and Hoda Kotb: "Too early to ask, but fake or real?"

Craig raised his hand and replied: "Real. How about you guys?"

Hoda, 58, and Savannah, 50, responded at the same time: "Real," before producers cut to the next story.

The cheeky comment comes as beloved weatherman Al Roker returned to the morning show after a lengthy absence, missing hurricane coverage.

AL IS BACK!

The host is now Covid-19-free after missing the show last week during Hurricane Ian.

"It's good to be back. I tested positive early last week for Covid. Again, the science works. I've been boosted. I had a slight runny nose and a cough. That went away and now, here I am," the meteorologist explained on TODAY.

He seemed to be in great spirits as he talked to his other co-hosts.

Before returning to TODAY on Monday, Al posted a photo of his negative Covid-19 test to Instagram.

"Nice way to start the week with a negative test. Yes. I tested positive last week. And yes, got it even though boosted. And YES! A day of a runny nose and a cough and that was it. SCIENCE!! See you this morning on TODAY," he captioned the post.

His co-host, Savannah commented: "Boom!! Let’s go."

SIDE HUSTLE

Meanwhile, Hoda and Savannah are gearing up up for a new side gig.

The co-hosts will also be working together in a different capacity as they co-moderate BravoCon next month.

Savannah and Hoda will roast the host for some juicy gossip while moderating the Ask Andy panel at the con.

BravoCon is a three-day convention that will have some of the network's most popular stars.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen will be taking fans burning questions, which is sure to have some tea spilled.

The two women will be the moderators of the New York City panel throughout all three days.

Tickets for the convention are now available at BravoCon2022.com.

It comes after both hosts announced separate individual projects they are working on.

Savannah and her co-author released the first book in the series in 2017, with the sequel, Princesses Save the World, releasing the following year.

Now, the children’s picture books are being adapted into a television show.

And Hoda, recently narrated an audiobook edition of the beloved children's book, Goodnight Moon.

The cheeky comment came during a discussion on price inflation Credit: NBC

Both Savannah and Hoda are working on side projects away from their TODAY Show duties Credit: Getty