Teen accused of fatally stabbing sister in East Flatbush home, police say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen is accused of fatally stabbing his sister during a domestic dispute in their East Flatbush home in July, police said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old boy, who has not been identified because of his age, allegedly stabbed Shanelle Colquhoun, 26, in the neck and arms inside the home on Beverley Road near East 48th Street on July 24 just before 11:30 p.m, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The teen was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Authorities were previously called to the home four times and described the brother as an emotionally disturbed person, according to the Daily News. Police were called to the home earlier on the day of the murder for a fight between the teen and his mother, but the boy had left before officers arrived, the report said.

