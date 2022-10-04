ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

Panel rejects $1M payouts to inmates given vaccine overdoses

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state board has rejected claims for $1 million payments for 52 prison inmates who were given six times the proper dose of COVID-19 vaccines last year. The three-member State Appeals Board on Monday unanimously denied the claims from inmates who received the extra doses in April 2021. The 52 inmates who each sought a $1 million payment were among 77 prisoners at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison who had been given overdoses of the Pfizer vaccine by prison nursing staff. The mistaken doses occurred after the vaccine was delivered in concentrate form that was supposed to be diluted with saline solution.

Western Iowa Today

Des Moines PD Host North Side Car Check-Up

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police will host an annual pre-winter car check-up event tomorrow (Saturday) at North High School. Residents can have exterior bulbs and worn wipers replaced. Technicians will also top off fluids, check and inflate tires, and make sure child car seats are fitted properly. The free event is from 9-Noon tomorrow.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Struggling Valley West Mall To Be Auctioned Off In Foreclosure

(Des Moines, IA) — The end is near for the owners of Valley West Mall with a judge ordering the mall be put up for auction. Valley West went into receivership last May, with US Bank filing a foreclosure petition. A couple months ago, Valley West Mall said it was working to bring in new stores. This week the court approved foreclosure and ordered the mall to be auctioned off by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. According to court documents, Valley West parent company Watson Centers of Minneapolis owes 42-million dollars to the bank for the mall, and is millions behind on payments. The auction date is not set yet.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Supervisors approve Election Incident Response Plan

(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the Election Incident Response Plan. Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said this is a new plan that Elections Deputy Josh Nelson put together. She said it is confidential, so it is not public record. She said they will send the plan to the Secretary of State’s Office to have on their file. Berg said the plan has everything they need to do to contact people in all different scenarios if something were to go on on Election Day.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Engineer discusses fuel system and the purchase of a new tank

(Adair Co) Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman spoke to the Board of Supervisors Wednesday about purchasing a bigger fuel tank. Kauffman explained that they have been supplying fuel to Conservation, the Sheriff’s Office and the school for a few years now. He said they collect five cents per gallon to offset their expenses to send out invoices, buy fuel filters, nozzles and things like that, which has worked out well. Kauffman said the City of Greenfield is now interested in coming on board with the idea that Secondary Roads buy a bigger tank and then they can take tanker loads of fuel and save anywhere between 10 and 15 cents a gallon.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines City Council Approves Tax Increment Financing For 47-Unit Downtown Apartment Complex

(Des Moines) The Des Moines City Council approves preliminary plans on a 47-unit apartment building downtown worth more than ten million dollars. Hoyt Investments says construction on the apartment complex near 16th and High streets, named “Improvements,” would begin in the spring of 2023, and end in 2024. As part of the plans, the City of Des Moines would contribute nearly one million dollars in tax increment financing. Improvements will feature affordable housing across its studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Margret Heater Obituary

Margret Heater, age 100 of Adair, IA, passed away at the New Homestead in Guthrie Center on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Adair United Methodist Church in Adair, Iowa with Rev. Charlene Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery near Casey, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be one hour before the services at the church. Memorials can be made in her honor to the Adair United Methodist Church and can be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home at P. O. Box 523 – Atlantic, Iowa.
ADAIR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Winterset Boys Win Team Title at Atlantic Cross Country Invite, Kuemper, 2nd, St. Albert, 3rd

(Atlantic) #10 Mason Back led Winterset to the team title at the Atlantic Cross Country Invitational on Thursday. The senior topped the field in a time of 16:43.55. The Huskies scored 36-points and placed four runners in the top ten, and Collin Kessler finished 11th. Sam Hensley crossed the line in fifth, Ethan Easter in ninth, and Eli Cowman tenth.
WINTERSET, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

