Panel rejects $1M payouts to inmates given vaccine overdoses

(Adair Co) Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman spoke to the Board of Supervisors Wednesday about purchasing a bigger fuel tank. Kauffman explained that they have been supplying fuel to Conservation, the Sheriff’s Office and the school for a few years now. He said they collect five cents per gallon to offset their expenses to send out invoices, buy fuel filters, nozzles and things like that, which has worked out well. Kauffman said the City of Greenfield is now interested in coming on board with the idea that Secondary Roads buy a bigger tank and then they can take tanker loads of fuel and save anywhere between 10 and 15 cents a gallon.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO