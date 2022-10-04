Webster City, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers travel to Webster City tonight, let’s take a look at the Tigers opponent. The Webster City Lynx are one of Iowa’s most consistently good programs. Qualifying for the state playoffs 7 times in the 80s, 4 times in the 90s, and 8 times in the 2010s. Out of their 19 playoff appearances, the Lynx have reached the semi-finals 4 times. They have reached the Quarterfinals each of the last 2 years and only lost a combined 4 games over that time.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO