Spencer, IA

City of Sheldon Awards Bids for Water System Improvements

Sheldon, IA (KICD) — A pair of contractors have been selected to upgrade the city of Sheldon’s water system. The city council selected Hulstein Excavating for the pipeline portion of the project, as they were the lowest of the seven bidders at $564,315. Along with upgrading the over...
SHELDON, IA
Algona Man Charged With Arson

Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona man has been charged with arson following what was deemed a suspicious fire on his property earlier this week. Online court records show a criminal complaint against 63-year-old Darrell Miller was filed by the Algona Police Department on Wednesday after firefighters were called to put out a blaze in the 900 block of North Minnesota Street Monday evening.
ALGONA, IA
Spencer Man Charged After Leading Police On Pursuit Early Friday

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through the north side town early Friday morning. It all started around two o’clock when the Spencer Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless driving in the 100 block of east 24th Street. The driver is said to have initially stopped but then attempted to flee driving through several business properties including that of the Spencer Radio Group. before causing a collision with the pursuing patrol vehicle in the 2900 block of Highway Boulevard.
SPENCER, IA
Coaches Preview Bishop Garrigan @ GTRA

Ruthven, Ia (KICD) – The GTRA Titans look to bounce back from their first blemish on the season as they take on Bishop Garrigan in 8-Player District 2 play. With the Playoffs all but locked up, Coach Hough talked about what he would like to see from his team in the final 2 weeks of the season.
RUTHVEN, IA
Rev. Duane Jalas, 76, of Sutherland

A Memorial Service for 76-year-old Rev. Duane Jalas of Sutherland will be Tuesday, October 11th, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley with burial at Waterman Cemetery near Sutherland. Visitation with family present will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Hartley Funeral Home...
SUTHERLAND, IA
Friday Night Football Wrap Up: 10/8/22

Webster City/Ruthven, Ia (KICD) – Hear is your Friday night Football Wrap up on KICD, I’m Steven Cutler. It was a gem of a game in Webster City as the Spencer Tigers traveled to take on the Lynx. The two preseason favorites to come out of the District met and it was an offensive explosion.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Scouting the Opponent: Webster City Lynx

Webster City, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers travel to Webster City tonight, let’s take a look at the Tigers opponent. The Webster City Lynx are one of Iowa’s most consistently good programs. Qualifying for the state playoffs 7 times in the 80s, 4 times in the 90s, and 8 times in the 2010s. Out of their 19 playoff appearances, the Lynx have reached the semi-finals 4 times. They have reached the Quarterfinals each of the last 2 years and only lost a combined 4 games over that time.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Tiger Swimming Goes 1-1 at Carroll

Carroll, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Swimming team was in action yesterday in Carroll for a double dual with Fort Dodge and Carroll, here is coach Amie Lawrence. 3rd in Medley relay: Emily Quanbeck, Lily Gross, Mya Miller, Brooklyn Ferguson. 3rd 200 freestyle Emma Storms. 3rd 200 IM Audrey...
CARROLL, IA

