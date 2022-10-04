Read full article on original website
crypto-economy.com
Here are the Top 10 Cryptocurrency Prices To Look Out for in 2023
Despite a continued weakness in the crypto market, crypto enthusiasts remain undeterred anticipating bullish forecasts. Let’s delve in a little bit further to understand the top 10 cryptocurrency trends to look out for in 2023. Cryptocurrency experts suggest the market has remained resilient this past week, with overall market...
Bitcoin Stagnates at $20k as E.U. Sanctions Russia-linked Crypto Wallets
Bitcoin prices are slowing down when writing. Buyers are struggling to print higher highs, and prices are hovering around the $20k zone. The technical candlestick arrangement in the daily chart favors buyers. However, the failure of prices to print higher highs and confirm gains of October 4 points to low participation from bulls.
Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities Launched for Investment in Mining
In order to capitalize on the upside of the crypto winter, Grayscale Investments is announcing a new co-investment opportunity. As part of Grayscale Group’s plans to offer accredited investors access to the digital assets ecosystem, the company has launched Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities LLC. New Opportunities in Hardware. The...
Lido Finance Launches Layer-2 Ethereum Staking
Lido Finance, one of the largest Merge staking providers, has launched on two layer-2 networks, Optimism and Arbitrum that will reportedly improve its accessibility to Ethereum staking while reducing gas fees. Lido took to Twitter to announce that the first phase of its layer-2 rollout will enable the bridging of...
