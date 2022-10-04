Warren v. DeSantis: Trial date set for suspended Hillsborough state attorney's lawsuit against Fla. governor

Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Florida Medical Examiners Commission releases causes of reported Hurricane Ian deaths
TAMPA, Fla. - Nearly 100 deaths in Florida have been connected to Hurricane Ian, happening before, during, and after the storm made landfall. A report compiled by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is shedding light on what led up to these deaths and where they happened. While some of these...
Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist to reschedule face off
Debate planners are working with the teams of Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist to organize the new debate date. It was initially scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce.
Seminole Tribe of Florida puts another $1 million behind Gov. DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for re-election in November. DeSantis and the tribe last year negotiated a deal that included allowing the Seminoles to operate sports betting in the state.Lawmakers approved the deal, known as a compact, but a federal judge later blocked it. Also last week, the tribe contributed $1 million to the Protect Our Values Political Committee, which was formed in late August and had not reported spending any money as of Sept. 30, according to information on the state Division of Elections website.
cityofnewportrichey.org
Notice of Draft Permit
The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its preparation of a draft permit to City of New Port Richey, Mr. Robert M. Rivera, 6132 Pine Hill Road, Port Richey, Florida 34668 for the City of New Port Richey wastewater treatment facility (WWTF). This permit authorizes the permittee to operate a 7.5 million gallons per day (mgd) domestic WWTF, land apply 11.7 mgd of reclaimed water through a slow-rate public access system and intermittently discharge up to 7.5 mgd of effluent to the Gulf of Mexico (Class III water, WBID 8044E) via Cross Bayou (WBID 1450). The intermittent discharge of effluent into Cross Bayou is authorized only when the facility influent flow capacity exceeds 8.4 mgd, linked to wet weather conditions. The facility is located at latitude 28o14’54” N, longitude 82o44’07” W on 4730 Main Street, New Port Richey, Florida 34652 in Pasco County. The Department has assigned permit file number FL0127434-012-DW1P/NR to the proposed project.
Ron DeSantis said the media wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa. What?
There's been lots (and lots) of press coverage of late focused on how nicely Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden have managed to get along as they work to help the Sunshine State recover from the ravages of Hurricane Ian.
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
fox13news.com
HCSO searching for homicide suspect
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe is connected to a Tampa homicide. Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Rashaad Kerney after a man was shot several times Friday evening at 3700 block of Coral Drive in Tampa. Kerney...
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Sheriff pushes Hurricane Ian victims to ‘shoot’ looters until they look ‘like grated cheese’
In wake of Hurricane Ian, the sheriff of Polk County, Florida, Grady Judd, strongly urged armed homeowners to actively defend themselves and their homes.
Ron DeSantis Starts Hurricane Ian Blame Game After Evacuation Criticism
The Florida governor has been attacking the "national regime media" in an attempt to deflect criticism for officials' response to the storm, experts say.
'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
fox13news.com
Person of interest identified in Tampa homicide, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. According to HCSO, deputies responded to the 3700 block of Coral Drive in Tampa for a report of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a man...
Ron DeSantis says a 'national regime media' wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa to 'advance their agenda' of hurting Florida
DeSantis spoke with Brenden Leslie, who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and runs the website "Florida's Voice."
Manatee deputies locate baby in ‘dire need’ of medical treatment
Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in "dire need of medical treatment."
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 dead, 6 injured in Tampa bar shooting
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is searching for at least one suspect accused of shooting seven people, one fatally, outside a Franklin Street bar early Sunday morning. According to police, a large fight broke out inside the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin St. shortly...
Vandalism at Florida beach possibly related to TikTok trend, deputies say
Vandalism found at a Citrus County beach is possibly related to a recent TikTok trend, deputies said.
St. Pete woman allegedly stole over $1,100 in liquor from Publix store, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple thefts in Pinellas County, according to arrest documents.
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
