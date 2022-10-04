Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Country Club Bank GFN Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HONE)
HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
americanbankingnews.com
Security National Bank Sells 907 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Country Club Bank GFN Buys 96 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.53
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
americanbankingnews.com
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46
A number of brokerages recently commented on OPGN. StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. OpGen Stock...
americanbankingnews.com
NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %. NYSE:PSF opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average...
americanbankingnews.com
Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.95 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,818,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
americanbankingnews.com
Oracle Co. (ORCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th
Oracle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
americanbankingnews.com
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.37
Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42. The stock has a market cap of C$280.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.24.
americanbankingnews.com
Gowing Bros. Limited (GOW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 27th
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.
Comments / 0