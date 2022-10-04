Read full article on original website
Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County
First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
New rule will allow more Ohio fishermen to use three lines
After receiving word of alleged cheating in a walleye tournament this week, Ohio fishermen needed some good news. It came from the Ohio Wildlife Council’s regular meeting where members voted to approve a proposal to allow a maximum of three fishing lines statewide. The rule, which will take effect...
Years Ago | October 8th
Vindicator file photo / October 8, 1982 | Diane Decembly, a program assistant at the Potential Development Program Inc., encourages two children in the pre-academic program 40 years ago. Reuben “Rocky” Gordon, left, and Christine Harvey made academic progress thanks to the program that was funded in part by the Youngstown Area United Way.
Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh off
It's not exactly the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but more like the Valley's answer to it!. We're talking about the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers' 28th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off. It takes place each year at Parks Garden Center in Canfield. This year's champ tipped the scales at a...
New Columbiana restaurant celebrating opening
A new restaurant is coming to Columbiana. Sabi's will be celebrating their opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m.. The restaurant is also debuting an expansion to their building, which will be used for small banquets. Sabi's is a modern American restaurant that features fresh food...
Zoning variance denied for transitional home in Warren
The Warren city zoning commission denied a request by the Warren Family Mission for a variance, which would've allowed to turn a three-acre property on Moncrest Drive into a transitional house for women and children. "We'll begin the process over, we may take some time to pause on that but...
One man dead, another hospitalized after South Side shooting
One man is dead after a shooting that took place on the city's South Side shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday, October 7. The Youngstown Police Department responded to an alert about numerous rounds of gunfire in the area of East Evergreen Avenue. After expanding their investigation, police found a black...
Mercer County non-profit awarded $2,000 to grow sales, exports of PA agricultural products
A Mercer County non-profit is among 17 non-profits throughout Pennsylvania to receive a total of $303,000 in matching funds to grow domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products. The grants will reimburse these non-profits representing members across the commonwealth up to 50% of the cost of promotional and consumer...
'Active shooter' drill conducted at Poland Schools
If you saw police and other first responder activity going on Friday morning at Poland Local Schools, there is no reason for concern. Local law enforcement conducted a simulated active shooter drill. The scenario entails two student victims and the arrest of the shooter. The drill began at 8:30 a.m....
Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Dee Banks honored with Simeon Booker Courage Award
It was evening to honor one of the Valley's most prestigious Infectious Disease Specialists for the work she's done for the Mahoning Valley throughout the pandemic. From keeping the Valley informed about COVID-19 to improving equal healthcare access, all eyes were on Dr. Virginia Dee Banks as she reached this milestone in her impressive career Thursday evening at Youngstown State University.
SOBE waste-to-energy proposal raises questions
For the last three years, SOBE has managed the formal Youngstown Thermal plant, which supplied heating to a number of buildings in downtown Youngstown. That same company is trying to diversify how the energy is produced. If approved by the EPA, the Dublin based company will set up in Youngstown...
Jury deliberations continue for suspect in murder of pregnant Warren woman
A jury in Trumbull County Common Pleas court continues deliberations on Friday in the trial of the man charged in the shooting death of a pregnant Warren woman. Kemari James 29, allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old La'Nesha Workman more than two years ago. James was indicted by a special grand...
New Canfield spa aims to create safe space for women
Beauty Rituals Skincare is celebrating the opening of their new wellness spa. The celebration will kick off with a ribbon cutting Wednesday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. Beauty Rituals began as a skin care and waxing studio, and eventually evolved into a wellness spa equipped with beauty and medical professionals.
Groundbreaking set for Monday for new plaza in Boardman
The southwest corner of the busy intersection in Boardman once housed a McDonald's - with several other businesses still surrounding it. When the McDonald's moved across the street, Valley entrepreneur and developer Terrill Vidale saw potential for prosperity. "This has been something that's been in the works for 18 months,"...
YSU falls short against North Dakota
The Youngstown State University football team came up short against North Dakota Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium, 35-30. Mitch Davidson got the start at quarterback and went 21-for-32 for 280 yards and two touchdowns passes, while running back Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 138 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown.
Hubbard-Mooney volleyball games dedicated to alumni lost in accident
The Hubbard Local Schools Athletic Department has organized a special event in concert with Cardinal Mooney High School next week in memory of two alumni who died in a traffic accident. A pregame ceremony will be conducted to remember Jillian Marian and Mark Pelini before the junior varsity and varsity...
Warren JFK & Mooney boys golf teams qualify for state tournament
The Warren JFK & Cardinal Mooney boys golf teams qualified for the state tournament in Columbus. The Eagles were second and Cardinals third in districts. Warren JFK finished at 332 and individuals were Bryce Vanhorn (84), Andrew LaPolla (89), Henry Phillips (81), Andrew Fredenburg (84), and Julian Bolino (83). Cardinal...
Media marketing expert analyzes J.D. Vance & Tim Ryan ads
A lot of money is being spent on the Ohio U.S. Senate race television ads, so is either candidate doing a better job of getting their message out?. The Mahoning Valley has seen Democratic candidate Tim Ryan ads for a while now, and more recently, Republican candidate J.D. Vance hit the airwaves.
YSU looks for interim president ahead of Tressel's departure
Youngstown State University is looking for a temporarily replacement to University President Jim Tressel. The YSU Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting Monday, October 5 at 5 p.m. in the Board Meeting Room, first floor, Tod Hall. The Board will discuss the appointment of an Interim President, along...
Football: Mooney forfeits game for using ineligible player
The Cardinal Mooney football team has been forced to forfeit its week 6 game against Youngstown East for using an ineligible player. With the ruling the Cardinals dip to 3-4 and East goes 1-6. A spokesman for the OHSAA says the player in question was supposed to sit out weeks...
