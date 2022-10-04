Read full article on original website
Who is Getting Recast (Again) on 'House of the Dragon'?
With House of the Dragon including one more time jump before Episode 8, the kids on the show will be recast again. The first major recast included leads Rhaenyra (first Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (first Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke). This time, the recast is limited to the series' children who have only been in a few episodes. These will be the final actors to play the roles (barring any unforeseen circumstances), so these are the faces to remember moving forward as the show moves on to new seasons and the inevitable dance of the dragons.
10 Best 'House of the Dragons' Characters Thus Far
House of the Dragon is one of HBO’s hottest shows, bringing in 20 million viewers per episode and a spot on Twitter’s trending list. The prequel series is set in the world of Game of Thrones and chronicles the history of the Targaryen family when they ruled Westeros on the Iron Throne.
'House of the Dragon's Funeral Scene in Episode 7 Works Perfectly Without Dialogue
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.It’s been a tumultuous journey thus far in House of the Dragon. After a major time jump halfway through the season that cycled out the main cast, there’s already been a lot of juicy developments as the various families of Westeros begin to plot against each other. The sixth episode, “The Princess and the Queen,” featured two shocking deaths that set up future conflict. Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), Princess Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) lover, is killed by his brother, Larys (Matthew Needham). Daemon’s wife, Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), takes her own life when she commands her dragon Vhagar to set her aflame.
'Let the Right One In' Review: Demián Bichir Is Devastating as a Father With a Vampire Daughter
While there is a lot of entertainment out there, one of the most significant cultural resurgences this year has been for that of the vampire. From a new season of What We Do in the Shadows that marked a return to form for the show to the recent premiere of the already intriguing Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, the timeless creature has been given fresh new life once more. It is fitting that we would also get another new take on an old tale with Let the Right One In. Although there is already both a novel and two film adaptations, this Showtime series takes the story in some bold new directions while still drawing from many familiar elements of the plot. Some of its deviations are better than others, and it takes a while to fully find its own narrative footing, though it takes flight to vibrant destinations once it does.
'Doctor Who' Trailer: Jodie Whittaker Prepares for Her Final Battle
Doctor Who's special episode which will see Jodie Whittaker's final episode as the titular Time Lord has released its trailer. The episode titled The Power of the Doctor is scheduled to be released on October 23 and will coincide with BBC's centenary anniversary. The minute-long trailer begins with a voice-over...
'The Midnight Club' Episode 3 Recap: Sands Through the Hourglass
After awakening from the vision that ended the previous episode of The Midnight Club, Ilonka (Iman Benson) tells Kevin (Igby Rigney) about what she saw – the old-timey version of Brightcliffe and the creepy old lady. To Ilonka’s dismay, he dismisses her visions as med-induced rather than as a sign of supernatural forces inside the house. Feeling alone in her journey for answers, Ilonka leaves for her room, where she pours over Julia Jayne’s file.
'Interview with the Vampire': Jacob Anderson & Sam Reid on Louis & Lestat's Relationship
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Interview with the Vampire.]. Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, airing on AMC and available to stream at AMC+, tells a story of epic love that is at times poetic and decadent, but also cruel and lonely, in seemingly equal measure. As a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) dreamed of more than his position in society would allow, which made the offer of immortality presented to him by Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) impossible to resist, but being intoxicated by the man and the powers wasn’t enough to fill the pain of regret and desire for atonement that could haunt him forever.
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Midseason Trailer: Admiral Janeway Closes in on the Crew of the Protostar
After what felt like an excruciatingly long wait, the return of Star Trek: Prodigy is right around the corner. The franchise's most kid-friendly series premiered almost a year ago before taking a mid-season break after the tenth episode. The remaining ten episodes of the first season are set to air on Paramount+ beginning on October 27, and today at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, the series presented a new teaser trailer for Part 2 of Season 1.
Galadriel and Theo's Team-Up in 'The Rings of Power' Episode 7 Allows Both to Shine
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Rings of Power Episode 7.It's no secret that Prime Video's interpretation of the Elven warrior Galadriel (as played by Morfydd Clark) in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a turn-off to many die-hard J.R.R. Tolkien fans. Her brash, bloodthirsty need for revenge against the Dark Lord Sauron has been steeped in her desire to avenge the brutal death of her brother Finrod (Will Fletcher), and while that's completely understandable for any fantasy character, Galadriel has a long and complex history that many fans feel is being ignored. After seven episodes of The Rings of Power, and plenty of miles on the Middle-earth map already covered, Galadriel has arrived in the land now known as Mordor and has finally begun to better resemble the character we know from The Lord of the Rings.
'Rings of Power': Nazanin Boniadi and Charles Edwards on Their Characters Learning to Trust Outsiders
Although The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in Middle Earth, it's going to be a while before we see disparate groups working in perfect fellowship to defeat a greater evil. Yes, we've seen hints of that so far, in the Southlands in particular, but for many of the characters, trusting those outside their own group doesn't come easily.
Demián Bichir Talks 'Let the Right One In' and Adapting the Vampire Movie for Television
From showrunner/writer/executive producer Andrew Hinderaker (Away) and inspired by the Swedish novel and film, the 10-episode Showtime drama series Let the Right One In follows Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), who are keeping a terrifying secret from anyone they cross paths with. Always worried that someone might question why Eleanor will never physically age beyond 12 or wonder why she needs human blood to stay alive, Mark does everything he can to help her hold onto her humanity while searching for a possible cure.
'The Watcher': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Fans of Ryan Murphy and his distinctive approach to horror are in for a treat! The creator of such iconic works as Nip/Tuck, Glee, and American Horror Story is back with another over-the-top tale. This one revolves around the terrifying and high-stakes world of luxury real estate. Based loosely on a true and unsolved case, it is unclear if the series will suggest natural or supernatural explanations for the terror at 657 Boulevard, but either way, we can’t wait to see it. Here's everything you need to know about The Watcher, coming soon to Netflix. But first, here's the plot synopsis:
'The Rings of Power's Maxim Baldry on His Favorite On-Set Detail & The Role Grief Plays in Isildur's Arc
From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Amazon Studios multi-season drama series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when a terrifying villain called Sauron is looking to conquer the kingdoms, defeat the heroes, and gain control over all life. Following an ensemble cast of characters that are both familiar and new, the eight-episode first season is setting up an epic adventure that’s expected to take five seasons to conclude.
All 'The Midnight Club' Stories, Ranked, from Boring to Bone-Chilling
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club. Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club follows a group of terminal patients of Brightcliffe, a hospice dedicated to young adults. The series follows the group as they come to terms with their unfair situation and learn how to embrace death as a way to enjoy the little life that’s left on them. One of the main tools these young people use for dealing with the hardships of life is horror stories, tales they share in the library when the clock rings at midnight. That’s where the series name comes from, as the members of the Midnight Club take turns to scare their friends and share horror stories closely related to their personal experiences with death and sickness.
‘Scream Park’ Trailer: ‘Stranger Things’ Breakout Star Is Ready to Die Again in VR Horror Series
Blackbox TV released a new trailer for Scream Park, an upcoming VR series led by Stranger Things’ breakout star Grace Van Dien. Besides telling an original horror story, the series doubles down as a 360° VR experience through which the audience will get trapped in a haunted amusement park. The new trailer introduces us to Kelly Q (Van Dien), a lost soul trapped in an abandoned amusement park that was overcome by evil entities. To escape Scream Park, viewers must follow Kelly Q’s instructions and ride on hellish roller coasters to find the exit. But, instead of just watching the series from the comfort of their couches, Scream Park’s audience will actually live the horrors of the macabre setting with their VR headset.
'Stranger Things' Season 4: Why Shame Is Vecna's Greatest Source of Power
Season 4 of Stranger Things gave fans plenty to talk about, but the introduction of Vecna as the sinister big bad moving behind the scenes is something many fans cannot stop thinking about. He is a fascinating, terrifying villain. This is not just because Jamie Campbell Bower brings perfectly sinister energy to the table or that the Duffer Brothers weaved Vecna seamlessly into the fabric of the previous seasons.
'Reboot' Says Insensitive Boomers and Woke Zoomers Need to Find Middle Ground
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Reboot.Hulu's new sitcom Reboot is the story of worlds colliding. When writer Hannah (Rachel Bloom) tries to reboot a cheesy sitcom called Step Right Up to give it a modern, cynical edge, the show’s former showrunner, her father Gordon (Paul Reiser), steals the reins and tries to force things back into corny but familiar territory. This battle between old school and new school becomes a recurring conflict, with Hannah and Gordon often arguing about whose approach will produce a more successful TV show.
New 'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Footage Shows Norman Reedus' Daryl Up Against the Commonwealth
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a very special occasion for AMC's long-running series The Walking Dead. On Saturday, the show's Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, along with cast members, came together for the final Comic-Con appearance with the flagship show, which will conclude its 12-year run this November. During their panel, AMC Networks shared footage from this week's upcoming episode for Season 11C, as well as exclusive first-look images from episode 19.
How 'Community' Paid Tribute to Saturday Morning Cartoons with “G.I. Jeff”
Community played with different genres and story structures. The series turned mafia films, Rankin Bass Christmas specials, and action films into character explorations throughout the series. The Season 5 episode “G.I. Jeff” (or “Government Issue Jeff”) is not as talked about amongst that group, but serves a special role. It’s an animated episode that looks at the lead character’s growth throughout the series along with his flaws and uses Saturday Morning Cartoons perfectly to embody them.
What Do Arvel Skeen's Tattoos Mean in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.
