Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Two hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A multiple-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lane of the U.S. 60 near the Val Vista exit in Mesa. Police say the accident involved three vehicles and a pedestrian. First responders arrived at the scene and took two people to the hospital. The status of their injuries is unknown.
AZFamily

Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.
AZFamily

Woman dead after being shot multiple times in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after being shot multiple times Friday night at a house gathering in south Phoenix. Phoenix police are investigating the shooting that happened near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 9:30p.m. Officers found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.
AZFamily

Man dead after early morning shooting in Avondale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in Avondale. Avondale Police officers said they got a call about a shooting in a neighborhood near Elwood Street and El Mirage Road around 3:17 a.m. When officers showed up, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
AZFamily

Semi-truck driver killed after being hit by a car on I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 17 near Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix Friday morning. According to DPS spokesperson Bart Graves, a semi-truck driver had pulled off the side of the road, just north of the exit, when a passing pick-up truck struck him. Investigators believe he was trying to secure his load. Authorities arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
AZFamily

Woman dies after crashing into a wall off the I-10 near downtown Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after police say she hit a barrier wall off of Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix early Thursday morning. Phoenix police responded around 12:30 a.m. to a report of a crash near the 16th Street off-ramp. Officers were able to talk with the woman, identified as 26-year-old Vanessa Garcia Degante before paramedics took her to a nearby hospital where she later died.
AZFamily

Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.
12 News

1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving crane truck in Mesa

MESA, Ariz — One person had died, and at least three others were injured in a crash on State Route 24 in Mesa Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:44 p.m. on State Route 24 and Williams Field Road involving a crossover SUV and crane truck, the Mesa Fire Department said.
