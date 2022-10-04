Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
2 Phoenix men badly injured in a shooting next to a restaurant, police say
PHOENIX - Two men were badly injured in a shooting next to a Phoenix restaurant on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8, the police department said. The shooting happened near 9th Avenue and Dobbins Road. That's where two men were found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital...
AZFamily
Two hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A multiple-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lane of the U.S. 60 near the Val Vista exit in Mesa. Police say the accident involved three vehicles and a pedestrian. First responders arrived at the scene and took two people to the hospital. The status of their injuries is unknown.
AZFamily
Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.
fox10phoenix.com
Westbound US-60 traffic in Mesa flows once again after crash involving a pedestrian
MESA, Ariz. - Westbound traffic came to a crawl on US-60 in Mesa at Val Vista Drive Saturday afternoon following a crash, but it's flowing once again. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash was between three cars and a person on the freeway. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Woman dead after being shot multiple times in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after being shot multiple times Friday night at a house gathering in south Phoenix. Phoenix police are investigating the shooting that happened near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 9:30p.m. Officers found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Several men detained, guns found following Arizona State Fair shooting reports
PHOENIX - Several men were detained and guns were found after reports came in about shots being fired at the Arizona State Fair on Saturday night, the Phoenix Police Department said. Reports began coming in around 10 p.m. Witnesses told officers a car left the area with the shooters inside,...
Man dead after exchanging gunfire with YCSO deputies Friday night
A man is dead after he reportedly was shot in an exchange of gunfire with Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies late Friday night.
AZFamily
Man dead after early morning shooting in Avondale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in Avondale. Avondale Police officers said they got a call about a shooting in a neighborhood near Elwood Street and El Mirage Road around 3:17 a.m. When officers showed up, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Semi-truck driver killed after being hit by a car on I-17 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 17 near Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix Friday morning. According to DPS spokesperson Bart Graves, a semi-truck driver had pulled off the side of the road, just north of the exit, when a passing pick-up truck struck him. Investigators believe he was trying to secure his load. Authorities arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
fox10phoenix.com
Attorney, family members react to Phoenix Police bodycam video of deadly shooting
The shooting, which happened on Sept. 24, resulted in the death of Ali Osman. Officials released body camera video taken during the incident on Oct. 7, 2022. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
AZFamily
Videos show officers shooting armed man at Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shocking surveillance and body-cam videos released on Thursday show officers opening fire on an armed suspect walking into a Phoenix 7-Eleven store with customers and staff just inches away. Several customers and a store clerk were inside as bullets started flying, but no one was hurt.
AZFamily
Woman dies after crashing into a wall off the I-10 near downtown Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after police say she hit a barrier wall off of Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix early Thursday morning. Phoenix police responded around 12:30 a.m. to a report of a crash near the 16th Street off-ramp. Officers were able to talk with the woman, identified as 26-year-old Vanessa Garcia Degante before paramedics took her to a nearby hospital where she later died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Woman dies after vehicle runs into concrete barrier on Phoenix freeway ramp
PHOENIX – A woman was killed early Thursday when her vehicle hit a concrete barrier on a Phoenix freeway ramp, authorities said. A single-vehicle collision at the Interstate 10 off-ramp to 16th Street was reported around 12:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The driver,...
Semi-truck driver hit and killed by oncoming truck while checking load on I-17
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a truck while on the side of Interstate 17 Friday morning. Around 8 a.m. Friday, a semi-truck driver pulled off from the northbound lanes of I-17 north of the Happy Valley Road exit. The driver was securing his load on the right side of the road when a passing pickup truck struck him, Arizona DPS said.
1 Died, 1 Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Peoria (Peoria, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Peoria. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Loop 101 freeway when an 18-year-old driver made a U-turn hitting [..]
1 Died, 3 Injured In A Deadly Two-Vehicle Crash In Queen Creek (Queen Creek, AZ)
Authorities are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash involving a car and a crane truck at the intersection of SR-24 and Williams Field Road. According to the Mesa Fire Department, the T-bone crash [..]
Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Avondale
A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting early Saturday morning near 127th Ave and Lower Buckeye Road in Avondale.
AZFamily
Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving crane truck in Mesa
MESA, Ariz — One person had died, and at least three others were injured in a crash on State Route 24 in Mesa Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:44 p.m. on State Route 24 and Williams Field Road involving a crossover SUV and crane truck, the Mesa Fire Department said.
fox10phoenix.com
Blind Arizona woman to pilot plane across the country: 'We don’t have limits'
MESA, Ariz. - A blind Arizona woman is making a rare but monumental achievement: She's piloting a plane. Kaiya Armstrong spent months preparing for the journey of a lifetime as a student at the Foundation for Blind Children in Phoenix. "I've had to go through extensive ground school and in-flight...
Comments / 0