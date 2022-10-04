Read full article on original website
North Central West Virginia communities offering variety of Halloween activities this month
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Families can plan for a variety of ways to get spooked throughout Harrison County this Halloween season. Oct. 22 will be City Parks of Clarksburg’s third annual Trunk or Treat. This year’s all-ages event begins at 6 p.m. around the Clarksburg Amphitheater in Veterans Memorial Park and lasts until 8 p.m.
Birth announcements
TOLLEY — A daughter, Magnolia Elizabeth Tolley, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, was born Sept. 22, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Emily R. Tolley (Seybert) and Ryan W. Tolley of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Robyn Abraham, Bridgeport, and Joseph Seybert, Bridgeport. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Elizabeth Tolley, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Larry and LuWanna Abraham, Reynoldsville, the late Rita and Ronald Seybert, East Brady, Pennsylvania, the late Henry and Midge Tolley, Bridgeport, and the late Cecil and Wanda Hyde, Clarksburg.
American Legion Auxiliary Department of West Virginia holds fall workshop
The American Legion Auxiliary Department of West Virginia held its annual fall workshop Sept. 10 at Hilton Garden Inn, Clarksburg. Auxiliary members represented West Virginia’s 63 Auxiliary Units from its 6 districts.
Cabins nearly complete on Fort New Salem (West Virginia) site, but more financial support needed for additional improvements
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Historical updates and renovations to Fort New Salem are ongoing in an effort to attract more visitors to the replica frontier settlement. Fort New Salem Foundation board member Susan Zorn was glad to see visitors on-site Saturday after attending the Salem Apple Butter Festival and Salem University’s Homecoming parade downtown.
Dee Johnson named director of sales for Charles Pointe Hospitality
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Pointe Hospitality has appointed Dee Johnson to director of sales for the company’s hotels, food services, catering and conference planning. According to Steve Ludwig, director of hospitality for Charles Pointe: “Dee Johnson comes to Charles Pointe with more than 20 years experience...
William Lee Trusler
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old homeless man from Clarksburg has been charged wi…
Weston to receive grant to demolish dilapidated buildings
WESTON, W.Va. — Weston received good news last week regarding dilapidated houses as the city was awarded $300,000 to go toward their removal and remediation. Gov. Jim Justice announced that Weston, along with 20 other cities and counties across the state, will received the grant funding.
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jacob Riley Barr, 25, Lumberport, and Hannah Allyse Phillips, 24, Clarksburg.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept. sees uptick in COVID-19 vaccine administration
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White said that roughly 80 people have gotten vaccinated through the health department this week, an increase over any week in August or September. While he’s happy with the number, he’s hoping to see more people take advantage of getting the shot.
WVa literacy volunteers seek to bolster tutor ranks
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — When Lynn Wymer retired from teaching several years ago, she didn’t want to take the normal route of substituting, so she decided to volunteer. Wymer still teaches, just in a more direct and personal way. She’s a volunteer tutor with the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County.
Bridgeport scores 3 goals in each half in win over Herbert Hoover
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport girls soccer team didn’t wait long (under three minutes) to score its first goal. Less than a minute later, the Indians scored again. By the time halftime came, the Indians had already netted three goals, and they added three more in...
hocus pocus fans.JPG
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — People lined the streets of downtown Salem for the Apple Butter Fes…
Lady Bugs CEOS holds September meeting
The Lady Bugs, members of the Harrison County Community Education Outreach Service, met at the Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church Sept. 21. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others. The meeting was called to order by President Nancy Colvin. Devotion was given by...
Welcome Where the realignment merry-go-round stops, no one knows
Every decade or so, major college athletics goes through significant conference realignment. For West Virginia University, it feels like 2003 again.
WVU Rifle knocks off Ole Miss, competition remains strong
West Virginia's rifle team improved its aggregate score by 11 points in its second match of the season, a 4723-4696 win over Mississippi on Saturday, but the Mountaineers remain in arrears of a handful of scores recorded by its national competitors on the young season. Without question, the win over...
B-U boys draw; RCB girls fall; WVU men's soccer, rifle win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The University Hawks and Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers played to a 1-1 sectional tie at Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium on Saturday afternoon. “This was one of our first games that we had our full roster of players available for at least most of the match,” B-U coach Mike Donato said. “As the game progressed, we found some balance in our formation and started to pass really well.”
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31 holds Sip 'N' Paint gathering
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31, Shinnston held a Sip ‘N’ Paint gathering on Oct. 2 at American Legion Post 31, Shinnston, to raise funds for veterans and community service projects. The instructor for the event was Marsha Greathouse, and there were 15 attendees.
