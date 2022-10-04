Read full article on original website
The Fox Theatre Offers Impressive October Events Lineup
Patti LaBelle, The Doobie Brothers and others take the stage at Atlanta’s iconic entertainment destination; plus, “Chicago” presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta and Ghost Tours. This month, the Fox Theatre has a lineup of engaging performances planned, including The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Patti...
Phipps Plaza Presents the Life Time Sign Reveal
What: Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announces the signage installation for Life Time’s opening in November, marking another milestone in the Phipps Plaza redevelopment project. It signals more openings to come for the transformational project. The Life Time sign, found along...
Women-owned IT ALL Media Named a Finalist for 2022 Atlanta Startup Awards
Startup Atlanta announced that IT ALLMedia (IAM) has been named a top 4 finalist in the Best B2C Startup category for the upcoming 2022 Atlanta Startup Awards which will take place at 6:30 PM Wednesday, October 12 at Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Yards. “For 3 of the top 4 B2C...
City of Peachtree Corners Partners with Love to Ride
As part of its mission to help the city achieve its goals, the City of Peachtree Corners, in partnership with Colu Technologies, has announced a new partnership with bike riding platformLove to Ride, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions while supporting local businesses in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. The app – Choose PTC, powered by Colu, utilizes proven concepts of gamification and behavioral economics to transform the city’s strategic goals into measurable actions.
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. Announces Southeast Woodlands Stickball Summit
For the first time in over 200 years, Indigenous Stickball will be played by multiple native nations on traditional Muscogee Land in the heart of Atlanta. Organized by Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI), Addison Karl (Chickasaw/Choctaw member), and Emory University, the Southeast Woodlands Stickball Summit will showcase the history and future of the game to the public.
Mayor Dickens Presents Strategic Delivery Plan for $750M Moving Atlanta Forward Infrastructure Program
Mayor Andre Dickens’ Administration is pressing ahead to deliver the $750 million in vital infrastructure projects that voters approved in May. In a Strategic Delivery Plan delivered to the Atlanta City Council, the Dickens Administration has laid out its plan to deliver the projects under the Moving Atlanta Forward infrastructure program made up of $350 million in TSPLOST funds and $400 million from two bonds.
Atlanta Home Remodeling Overview by NARI Atlanta President
It happens every year. As the weather cools and people spend more time indoors, many homeowners evaluate whether or not their current home is meeting their needs, and often, the answer is “no”. According to the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), the most common reasons homeowners undertake a remodeling project are:
Food for All Fundraiser to Benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank
Financial services professionals across the greater Atlanta area are helping put dollars to good use with the first-ever Food for All fundraiser to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank. The fundraising competition raised $46,510 to support the Food Bank and its mission of fighting hunger in metro Atlanta and north Georgia, providing enough food for 186,000 meals. Since the global pandemic, the Food Bank has seen significant increases in need for its services and has been working with various community and government partners to continue providing access to nutritious meals for food insecure neighbors.
Carol English on Cristo Rey Atlanta’s Cinderella Story
Carol English talks about Cristo Rey and the small high school's success providing valuable workplace experiences and the high quality education provided to students. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
MSCA Expansion in Care Promotes New Name Change to Atlanta Neuroscience Institute
The Multiple Sclerosis Center Of Atlanta is proud to share that they are now Atlanta Neuroscience Institute. This name change has been made to reflect their recent expansion in care and services beyond individuals diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis to encompass treatment options for patients who need specialized neurological care. This new name clearly defines the vast area of neurological care support offered through the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute.
Cristo Rey Atlanta Announces New Director of Corporate Work Study
Angela Acevedo has been named Director of Corporate Work Study at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School. As the Director of Corporate Work Study (CWS), Angela will lead the CWS department and oversee the overall program policy, operations, program sourcing, sales strategy, administration, and program budget. Joining the Corporate Work...
Lincoln Breaking Ground Today on New Industrial Facility in Calhoun
Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) has announced the groundbreaking for Calhoun 75 Commerce Center, a forthcoming Class-A distribution facility in Calhoun, Georgia. Lincoln’s Denton Shamburger, Turner Fortin and Colin Beecham will oversee the construction, marketing and leasing of the building, which is set to deliver in fall 2023. Calhoun...
Emory School of Nursing Receives over $11.8 Million in HRSA funding
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has awarded the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing four grants totaling more than $11.8 million for work in health delivery and training programs serving underserved areas of Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the Southeast.
