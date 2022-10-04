Read full article on original website
Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
Wilmington Brewery expands to Raleigh; new tap room offers more variety
WILLMINGTON, NC (WWAY)-A Wilmington brewery is expanding and will now have three locations, including one in the triangle. New Anthem Beer Project plans to open in downtown Raleigh, and is expected to open in the spring, according to co-owner Aaron Skiles. The new taproom will be located in the Smoky...
New Hanover County organizations help Florida Ian victims
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest hurricanes to make landfall after Katrina. A lot of organizations have focused their efforts on Florida, as it continues to recover, and people in the Cape Fear may be eager to help. When Hurricane Florence hit...
Columbus County project requiring temporary road closure
BOARDMAN, NC (WWAY) — The ongoing improvements to U.S. 74 in Boardman will require a temporary road closure starting October 10th. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is building an interchange with a bridge and ramps where the highway intersects Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road. As part...
Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity work to increase Black homeownership
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Nationally, homeownership continues to grow but home buying hasn’t increased for all Americans. In Brunswick County, Habitat for Humanity is working to increase Black homeownership. Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has joined a national initiative to increase homeownership among the U.S. Black population.
The 5th Quarter October 7, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Having played 2 games in 5 days, our kids are tired but there was great action Friday on the gridiron. See it all below!
UNCW begins October COVID booster, flu vaccine clinics
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — COVID boosters are now available on the campus of UNCW. The COVID shots are available to community members as well as students, faculty and staff. Those interested in receiving either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine can drop by DePaolo Hall (2nd floor) without an appointment on the following dates:
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
Women Organizing for Wilmington hold rally to push everyone to vote
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A handful of people gathered at Innes Park Saturday for The Women’s Wave, a nationwide call to action. The movement started in Washington D.C., and was created to get more women and pro-choice candidates in office. One-by-one speakers took to the podium to talk...
BCC introduces students to new career possibilities on Manufacturing Day
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The manufacturing industry never looked so good. That’s something high school students from across Brunswick County learned first-hand today as part of Manufacturing Day 2022. Hosted by Brunswick Community College (BCC), the event is designed to inform and excite students about the manufacturing industry...
Parents express concerns about mold at Topsail Middle School
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) –Some parents of students who attend a Pender County middle school are expressing concerns about air quality and possible mold contamination, after they say their children have been getting sick. Recent assessments have found mold and elevated carbon dioxide levels in the school. Concerned parents say...
Historic Wilmington cemetery receives special recognition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After a year and a half of hard work and dedication from local volunteers, a historic cemetery received a special piece of recognition. The Historic Wilmington Foundation presented and unveiled a plaque on Saturday morning during a special ceremony as part of its Annual Preservation Weekend and the 2022 East Wilmington Community Day.
New Hanover County Social Services promotes adult day care programs
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Department of Social Services is encouraging people to sign up for “Adult Day Care” and “Adult Day Health Programs.”. The programs provide adults with access to a variety of services during the day in a community group...
Friends to host fundraiser in memory of domestic violence murder victim in Oak Island
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter is speaking out following two separate domestic violence incidents that happened within 24 hours of each other this past weekend. Hope Harbor Home says it is alarmed about the two separate incidents that occurred October 1 and October 2 in...
