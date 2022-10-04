Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Galadriel and Theo's Team-Up in 'The Rings of Power' Episode 7 Allows Both to Shine
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Rings of Power Episode 7.It's no secret that Prime Video's interpretation of the Elven warrior Galadriel (as played by Morfydd Clark) in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a turn-off to many die-hard J.R.R. Tolkien fans. Her brash, bloodthirsty need for revenge against the Dark Lord Sauron has been steeped in her desire to avenge the brutal death of her brother Finrod (Will Fletcher), and while that's completely understandable for any fantasy character, Galadriel has a long and complex history that many fans feel is being ignored. After seven episodes of The Rings of Power, and plenty of miles on the Middle-earth map already covered, Galadriel has arrived in the land now known as Mordor and has finally begun to better resemble the character we know from The Lord of the Rings.
Collider
'Rings of Power': Nazanin Boniadi and Charles Edwards on Their Characters Learning to Trust Outsiders
Although The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in Middle Earth, it's going to be a while before we see disparate groups working in perfect fellowship to defeat a greater evil. Yes, we've seen hints of that so far, in the Southlands in particular, but for many of the characters, trusting those outside their own group doesn't come easily.
Collider
'The Rings of Power's Maxim Baldry on His Favorite On-Set Detail & The Role Grief Plays in Isildur's Arc
From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Amazon Studios multi-season drama series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when a terrifying villain called Sauron is looking to conquer the kingdoms, defeat the heroes, and gain control over all life. Following an ensemble cast of characters that are both familiar and new, the eight-episode first season is setting up an epic adventure that’s expected to take five seasons to conclude.
Collider
'Stranger Things' Season 4: Why Shame Is Vecna's Greatest Source of Power
Season 4 of Stranger Things gave fans plenty to talk about, but the introduction of Vecna as the sinister big bad moving behind the scenes is something many fans cannot stop thinking about. He is a fascinating, terrifying villain. This is not just because Jamie Campbell Bower brings perfectly sinister energy to the table or that the Duffer Brothers weaved Vecna seamlessly into the fabric of the previous seasons.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'The Rings of Power’s Charles Edwards Talks Celebrimbor’s Backstory & Being Obsessed With Tolkien as a Child
From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Amazon Studios multi-season drama series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when a terrifying villain called Sauron is looking to conquer the kingdoms, defeat the heroes, and gain control over all life. Following an ensemble cast of characters that are both familiar and new, the eight-episode first season is setting up an epic adventure that’s expected to take five seasons of story to conclude.
Collider
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Midseason Trailer: Admiral Janeway Closes in on the Crew of the Protostar
After what felt like an excruciatingly long wait, the return of Star Trek: Prodigy is right around the corner. The franchise's most kid-friendly series premiered almost a year ago before taking a mid-season break after the tenth episode. The remaining ten episodes of the first season are set to air on Paramount+ beginning on October 27, and today at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, the series presented a new teaser trailer for Part 2 of Season 1.
Collider
'The Midnight Club' Episode 3 Recap: Sands Through the Hourglass
After awakening from the vision that ended the previous episode of The Midnight Club, Ilonka (Iman Benson) tells Kevin (Igby Rigney) about what she saw – the old-timey version of Brightcliffe and the creepy old lady. To Ilonka’s dismay, he dismisses her visions as med-induced rather than as a sign of supernatural forces inside the house. Feeling alone in her journey for answers, Ilonka leaves for her room, where she pours over Julia Jayne’s file.
Collider
'The Watcher': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Fans of Ryan Murphy and his distinctive approach to horror are in for a treat! The creator of such iconic works as Nip/Tuck, Glee, and American Horror Story is back with another over-the-top tale. This one revolves around the terrifying and high-stakes world of luxury real estate. Based loosely on a true and unsolved case, it is unclear if the series will suggest natural or supernatural explanations for the terror at 657 Boulevard, but either way, we can’t wait to see it. Here's everything you need to know about The Watcher, coming soon to Netflix. But first, here's the plot synopsis:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
10 Best 'House of the Dragons' Characters Thus Far
House of the Dragon is one of HBO’s hottest shows, bringing in 20 million viewers per episode and a spot on Twitter’s trending list. The prequel series is set in the world of Game of Thrones and chronicles the history of the Targaryen family when they ruled Westeros on the Iron Throne.
Collider
‘Scream Park’ Trailer: ‘Stranger Things’ Breakout Star Is Ready to Die Again in VR Horror Series
Blackbox TV released a new trailer for Scream Park, an upcoming VR series led by Stranger Things’ breakout star Grace Van Dien. Besides telling an original horror story, the series doubles down as a 360° VR experience through which the audience will get trapped in a haunted amusement park. The new trailer introduces us to Kelly Q (Van Dien), a lost soul trapped in an abandoned amusement park that was overcome by evil entities. To escape Scream Park, viewers must follow Kelly Q’s instructions and ride on hellish roller coasters to find the exit. But, instead of just watching the series from the comfort of their couches, Scream Park’s audience will actually live the horrors of the macabre setting with their VR headset.
Collider
How 'House of the Dragon' Has Deviated From 'Fire & Blood'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.What’s the High Valyrian word for “escalation?” There must have been some maester furiously scribbling it down after Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) drew a dagger on Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and her sons in the latest episode of House of the Dragon. It was tense, it was exciting – and it has exactly no source material in Fire & Blood or The World of Ice and Fire. An increasing number of events in the series have been invented, and even more take George R. R. Martin’s words and spin them around to a degree that the first season of Game of Thrones did not. Those who haven’t read the books House of the Dragon is based on may be curious as to what all’s been changed. Let that curiosity be slaked now.
Collider
All 'The Midnight Club' Stories, Ranked, from Boring to Bone-Chilling
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club. Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club follows a group of terminal patients of Brightcliffe, a hospice dedicated to young adults. The series follows the group as they come to terms with their unfair situation and learn how to embrace death as a way to enjoy the little life that’s left on them. One of the main tools these young people use for dealing with the hardships of life is horror stories, tales they share in the library when the clock rings at midnight. That’s where the series name comes from, as the members of the Midnight Club take turns to scare their friends and share horror stories closely related to their personal experiences with death and sickness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Demián Bichir Talks 'Let the Right One In' and Adapting the Vampire Movie for Television
From showrunner/writer/executive producer Andrew Hinderaker (Away) and inspired by the Swedish novel and film, the 10-episode Showtime drama series Let the Right One In follows Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), who are keeping a terrifying secret from anyone they cross paths with. Always worried that someone might question why Eleanor will never physically age beyond 12 or wonder why she needs human blood to stay alive, Mark does everything he can to help her hold onto her humanity while searching for a possible cure.
Collider
How 'Andor's Pacing Benefits the Story and the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Last week's episode of Andor didn't see a lot of action. The fifth of the first season, "The Axe Forgets," had many plot lines taking place on different planets across the galaxy, and everything happened slowly, almost as if waiting for something. In a way, the waiting game was real, as the stage was being set for the sixth episode in which main character Cassian (Diego Luna) and Vel Sartha's (Faye Marsay) group of Rebels are likely to carry out their attack against the Imperial garrison in Aldhani. While there have been complaints about the series being too slow, it does make sense for the overall narrative for the fifth episode to be like this.
Collider
'Doctor Who' Trailer: Jodie Whittaker Prepares for Her Final Battle
Doctor Who's special episode which will see Jodie Whittaker's final episode as the titular Time Lord has released its trailer. The episode titled The Power of the Doctor is scheduled to be released on October 23 and will coincide with BBC's centenary anniversary. The minute-long trailer begins with a voice-over...
Collider
'Interview with the Vampire': Jacob Anderson & Sam Reid on Louis & Lestat's Relationship
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Interview with the Vampire.]. Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, airing on AMC and available to stream at AMC+, tells a story of epic love that is at times poetic and decadent, but also cruel and lonely, in seemingly equal measure. As a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) dreamed of more than his position in society would allow, which made the offer of immortality presented to him by Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) impossible to resist, but being intoxicated by the man and the powers wasn’t enough to fill the pain of regret and desire for atonement that could haunt him forever.
Collider
'Titans' Season 4 Clip Shows Brenton Thwaites' Nightwing Facing Off Against Ninjas
We’re currently in the middle of New York City Comic Con, and it's going to be a big weekend for DC fans. One of the reasons being that Titans will have its Season 4 panel at NYCC on Sunday, October 9. All this week the popular DC series has been teasing its new villains with concept art leading up to the panel. Now Titans has dropped its first footage of Season 4.
Collider
First 'Good Omens' Season 2 Poster Teases Something Going Down in the Up
Looks like the battle against Armageddon isn't over quite yet: Prime Video has released the first poster for season two of Good Omens, the hit series based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name. Distributed to fans at this year's Good Omens New York City Comic Con panel, the new poster features David Tennant's demon Crowley and Michael Sheen's angel Aziraphale, teasing that "something is going down in the up," though what that means, no one knows yet, as details for season two are scarce. The two are back to back against a heavenly sky, their respective wings curled around each other for a bit of contrasting chaos.
Collider
'Transformers: Earthspark' Trailer Shows Bumblebee Training a New Generation of Heroes
The Transformers are back! Today at New York City Comic Con, an official trailer for the upcoming animated series Transformers: Earthspark was released. The trailer teases new robots, epic battles, and a plot twist that is sure to surprise every Transformers fan. The first ten episodes of the premiere season will be available for streaming in the U.S. and Canada on Paramount+ on November 11.
Collider
'She-Hulk': What Are the Differences Between This Daredevil and Netflix's Version?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Charlie Cox finally made his long-awaited appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the latest episode, "Ribbit and Rip It." The eagerly anticipated entrance of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen has been heavily marketed, with the latest tease being Episode 5's end credits scene featuring a very familiar-looking horned helmet – but this time, the devil's helm is a classic gold.
Comments / 0