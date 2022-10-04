Read full article on original website
Polygon
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Oct. 7-11
The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.
Polygon
The Super Mario Bros. movie gets the games’ pathetic penguins just right
Nintendo debuted a new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie as part of a Direct on Thursday. In it, we get to to finally hear what Chris Pratt’s Mario voice sounds like, but the trailer also had a cameo from an relatively unknown set of characters. At the beginning, it shows Bowser and his Koopa army going up against a kingdom of penguins. The birds put up a good fight by flinging snowballs, but it’s no match for Bowser’s flames. The inclusion of the penguins comes as a surprise, mainly because they aren’t the most central Mario characters in previous games. However, they are a regular fixture in the franchise series so we decided to explain what the deal is with the penguins.
Polygon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s NYCC season finale trailer reveals Sauron
Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has almost reached the end of its first season, and it’s got one final trailer to tease a massive final episode. Prime Video premiered the trailer during its panel at New York Comic Con, which was shared by both The Rings of Power and Wheel of Time, the streaming service’s two big tentpole series. The last episode of The Rings of Power’s first season is set for release on Oct. 13.
Polygon
How to destroy chrome structures in Fortnite
One of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 quests for Week 3 says “Destroy Chrome Structures.” Not only does the game not really explain how to do this, some of the chrome structures you break don’t count towards the quest progression. Destroying things that start off chrome...
Polygon
DC’s unprecedented new subscription tier let’s you read new comics after only a month
Starting Monday, subscribers to the DC Universe Infinite digital comics library will be able to upgrade to a new “Ultra” tier, and read new DC comics a mere month after they hit physical shelves. It’s the shortest release-to-digital-library window DC Comics (or Marvel Comics) have offered yet.
Polygon
Yes, Genshin Impact controls my life, but it’s consensual
Logging on to Genshin Impact, I immediately go to my fallback activity: picking flowers. To do that, I choose my anime-esque character with his black-and-teal-colored hair, and we fast-travel to the sheer, jutting peaks of the mystical region of Jueyun Karst. I jump from one slope to another, gliding along while the notes of a stringed instrument accompany my platforming. I pick a white flower called a Qingxin off the top of a neighboring cliff.
Polygon
Overwatch 2 going offline as Blizzard rolls out fixes
Blizzard Entertainment said it’s taking Overwatch 2 offline Thursday evening in an effort to roll out fixes to the game, which launched in a largely unplayable state on Tuesday and has been rocky since. During two separate windows on Thursday, Overwatch 2 servers will be down while bug fixes and database upgrades roll out.
Polygon
Legend of Vox Machina NYCC panel reveals season 2 and 3 get messy with dragons
At the end of Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 (animated by Titmouse Animation), the merry messy band of Vox Machina restored the sun and justice to Percy’s home kingdom of Whitestone. But upon a homecoming to their homebase kingdom of Emon, a force of dragons, called the Chroma Conclave, descended upon the region. And in season 2, the band will have to face more than just dragons, according to the cast, who assembled at the 2022 New York Comic Con.
Polygon
Critical Role’s Legend of Vox Machina season 2 first-look footage is all dragon fury
Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, an Amazon animated series based on a years-long game of Dungeons & Dragons, was promised a second season way back in 2019. On Saturday fans — who’ve dubbed themselves Critters — got their first look at teaser footage for season 2. The premiere was unveiled during the 2022 New York Comic Con, and came with a release window: January 2023.
Polygon
Chainsaw Man’s first episode is a rip-roaring, feel-bad good time
Chainsaw Man, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s supernatural horror action manga, won the hearts of fans and critics alike for its over-the-top action, macabre humor, and subtle balance between goofiness and heart-wrenching sobriety. And since the manga concluded its first part in Shonen Jump in December 2020, fans have been clamoring for an anime adaptation. Now, more than a year after studio MAPPA announced that Jujutsu Kaisen episode director Ryū Nakayama would helm the series, the first episode of Chainsaw Man has been unleashed upon the world out of the 2022 New York Comic Con — and it’s as glorious of a feel-bad good time as fans had hoped.
Polygon
Marvel’s scrollable, phone-friendly comics gamble is paying off
Just over a year ago, Marvel Comics launched a new line of phone-friendly, in-canon digital comics series — the catch was that you could only read them if you subscribed to Marvel Unlimited. But the Infinity Comics line seems to have paid off: Marvel tells Polygon that the company has seen a 30% increase in Unlimited subscribers in 2022 compared to 2021, with over 300 Infinity Comics issues being read over 2 million times.
Polygon
Mortal Kombat at 30: Co-creator Ed Boon looks back on its creation and legacy
Thirty years ago this week, the original Mortal Kombat hit arcades. That game not only capitalized on the arcade fighting game craze spurred by Street Fighter 2 — it spawned a franchise that has endured over dozens of sequels, spinoffs, movies, and animated series. At the now-defunct Midway Games,...
