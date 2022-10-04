The Chicago White Sox had decent success in the division this season, but a new report on Jose Abreu may change the team dynamic moving forward. The Chicago White Sox had decent success in the division this season, finishing second in the division to the Cleveland Guardians with an even .500 winning percentage. They didn’t make it to the playoffs, so there’s certainly still room to improve. However, they may be taking steps backward in preparation for next season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO