ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times

Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
MLB
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Milwaukee, WI
FanSided

Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take

Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

White Sox fans won’t like latest Jose Abreu report

The Chicago White Sox had decent success in the division this season, but a new report on Jose Abreu may change the team dynamic moving forward. The Chicago White Sox had decent success in the division this season, finishing second in the division to the Cleveland Guardians with an even .500 winning percentage. They didn’t make it to the playoffs, so there’s certainly still room to improve. However, they may be taking steps backward in preparation for next season.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast

Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Zac Gallen
FanSided

Freddie Freeman opens up about finally getting over the Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman told the Los Angeles Times when he finally got over the Atlanta Braves. One of the biggest stories of the offseason was the failed contract negotiations between the Atlanta Braves and first baseman Freddie Freeman. After signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freeman made his return to Atlanta in June in what was a very emotional series against his former team. Tears were shed by Freeman on the field and in the press conference room.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Julio Rodriguez makes MLB history just by showing up for Game 1

Julio Rodriguez is having himself a season, and the accolades continued in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series. Julio Rodriguez, what a rookie season. Already an All-Star, Rodriguez propelled the Seattle Mariners to the MLB Postseason for the first time since 2001. And when Rodriguez showed up for...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy