ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

These states have the worst roads, new analysis finds

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UObJX_0iLS4J0Y00

(NEXSTAR) – Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home. A new analysis from MoneyGeek found about 10% of the country’s roads are in poor condition, and some states are far worse off than others.

MoneyGeek’s analysis looked at urban and suburban highways (not small, local city streets) for its analysis. They used Federal Highway Administration data on road “roughness” to compare conditions across states.

New Hampshire drivers have it best, the analysis found. The state spends relatively little on road work per miles traveled but still manages to have most of its roads in good condition. Only 7% were in poor condition.

When will the Social Security Administration announce the COLA increase for 2023?

Three Gulf Coast states come next on the list. Only 5% of roads are in poor condition in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, MoneyGeek found.

Despite its harsh winter weather, Minnesota rounds out the top five, where an impressively low 4% of roads analyzed were in poor condition.

As for the states that performed poorly, those both big and small, urban and rural, east and west can be found on the list of the worst 20.

The 20 states with the worst roads are found below:

Rank State “Road roughness” score % roads in poor condition % roads in good condition
1 California 160.3 44% 22%
2 Rhode Island 149.0 41% 27%
3 Nebraska 140.6 33% 33%
4 Wisconsin 139.4 28% 25%
5 New York 136.6 30% 34%
6 Hawaii 134.1 25% 28%
7 Massachusetts 131.0 31% 37%
8 Louisiana 128.3 26% 36%
9 Michigan 127.6 24% 38%
10 New Jersey 123.4 26% 44%
11 Washington 121.8 22% 41%
12 New Mexico 120.3 23% 42%
13 Pennsylvania 119.9 20% 41%
14 Iowa 119.1 19% 39%
15 Texas 118.3 20% 43%
16 Colorado 118.2 18% 41%
17 Illinois 116.9 19% 43%
18 Montana 112.0 20% 50%
19 Ohio 111.3 19% 49%
20 South Dakota 108.7 14% 48%

The analysis found there wasn’t a clear connection between how much a state spends on its roads and how smooth they are. Typically, the more miles of road a state has, the more they spend. There were some exceptions, MoneyGeek found: New York and Pennsylvania spent disproportionately more than states of similar size. Both are among the top 20 for roughest roads, so it appears there’s still more work to be done.

See MoneyGeek’s full analysis here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
New Mexico State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
FOX8 News

Man accused of throwing dog from bridge in SC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested Monday for throwing a dog twice from a bridge in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Officers responded to Highway 11 in the Fingerville area in reference to animal cruelty. Officers were told a man was tossing a dog off and over the bridge. While […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#New Hampshire#Rank State
FOX8 News

Mom pulls son from Virginia school following June incident

Kai's story began on June 14 when his mom dropped him off at school. Galicia was at the school early that morning for a meeting to discuss Kai's individualized education program – known as an IEP. Galicia asked for the meeting because she was worried about how school staff interacted with her son, especially during moments when he becomes upset.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
FOX8 News

Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
69K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy