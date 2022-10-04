ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

These states have the worst roads, new analysis finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADmGi_0iLS4CpT00

(NEXSTAR) – Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home. A new analysis from MoneyGeek found about 10% of the country’s roads are in poor condition, and some states are far worse off than others.

MoneyGeek’s analysis looked at urban and suburban highways (not small, local city streets) for its analysis. They used Federal Highway Administration data on road “roughness” to compare conditions across states.

New Hampshire drivers have it best, the analysis found. The state spends relatively little on road work per miles traveled but still manages to have most of its roads in good condition. Only 7% were in poor condition.

When will the Social Security Administration announce the COLA increase for 2023?

Three Gulf Coast states come next on the list. Only 5% of roads are in poor condition in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, MoneyGeek found.

Despite its harsh winter weather, Minnesota rounds out the top five, where an impressively low 4% of roads analyzed were in poor condition.

As for the states that performed poorly, those both big and small, urban and rural, east and west can be found on the list of the worst 20.

The 20 states with the worst roads are found below:

Rank State “Road roughness” score % roads in poor condition % roads in good condition
1 California 160.3 44% 22%
2 Rhode Island 149.0 41% 27%
3 Nebraska 140.6 33% 33%
4 Wisconsin 139.4 28% 25%
5 New York 136.6 30% 34%
6 Hawaii 134.1 25% 28%
7 Massachusetts 131.0 31% 37%
8 Louisiana 128.3 26% 36%
9 Michigan 127.6 24% 38%
10 New Jersey 123.4 26% 44%
11 Washington 121.8 22% 41%
12 New Mexico 120.3 23% 42%
13 Pennsylvania 119.9 20% 41%
14 Iowa 119.1 19% 39%
15 Texas 118.3 20% 43%
16 Colorado 118.2 18% 41%
17 Illinois 116.9 19% 43%
18 Montana 112.0 20% 50%
19 Ohio 111.3 19% 49%
20 South Dakota 108.7 14% 48%

The analysis found there wasn’t a clear connection between how much a state spends on its roads and how smooth they are. Typically, the more miles of road a state has, the more they spend. There were some exceptions, MoneyGeek found: New York and Pennsylvania spent disproportionately more than states of similar size. Both are among the top 20 for roughest roads, so it appears there’s still more work to be done.

See MoneyGeek’s full analysis here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Best and Worst States for Pensions

The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Mexico State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Montana State
State
Rhode Island State
WDTN

12-year-old killed in funeral procession cause of death revealed

Tymar Allen, the 12-year-old Akron boy killed after a vehicle crashed during a Thursday funeral procession, died from injuries sustained in the crash, police told FOX 8 Friday morning. A 6-year-old who was critically injured in the crash — which was followed by gunfire — is still in critical condition, police said.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Rank State
WDTN

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Politics
WDTN

WDTN

29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy