ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

BTC Testing $20K as Buyers Attempt to Build Momentum But is This Another Bull Trap? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

How Stablecoin Exchange Flows Could Signal The Next Bull Market: Analysis

The movement of stablecoins to and from CEX is often a precursor of market momentum, so could be used to signal the end of the bear market. When stablecoins are sent to exchanges in large quantities, it is usually a signal that institutions are preparing to buy. It has not happened yet, as stablecoins such as USDC have been leaving exchanges as the bear market deepens.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Multi-Million BNB Chain Hack and Bitcoin’s Battle for $20K: This Week’s Crypto Recap

This week, we saw yet another major security vulnerability, this time on the BNB Chain, resulting in hundreds of millions worth of crypto being compromised. In terms of overall market movements, not much was happening in the past seven days. The total capitalization remained somewhat flat, around $990 million, unable to recover above the coveted $1 trillion mark. Bitcoin’s price, as well as that of the majority of altcoins, also failed to post a significant difference.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptopotato.com

NFT, GameFi Sectors Show Optimistic Trends: DappRadar

On-chain indicators signal a recovering crypto market, said DappRadar in its Q3 report. Despite starting on a promising note, the global macroeconomic environment influenced and adversely impacted the crypto market, which sustained several damaging corrections. The same could be said for the NFT market. However, new data suggest that the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Price Analysis#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Lows on Minor Trading Volumes (Weekend Watch)

QNT stands out as today’s top performer with a 12% price increase. Bitcoin sits way below $20,000. Although the trading volumes yesterday were quite low, similar to previous weekends, bitcoin still took a minor hit and fell to a weekly low. Most altcoins are also slightly in the red...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Price Analysis Oct-07: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and MATIC

This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Polygon. With an increase of only 1.4% in the past seven days, Ethereum continues to maintain a flat price action, with market participants unable to swing the cryptocurrency beyond its current range. Since mid-September, ETH has only been moving sideways between the key support at $1,250 and the resistance at $1,400.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptopotato.com

Binance Coin Drops 4% Following BNB Chain Hack (Market Watch)

Somewhat expectedly, BNB is today’s poorest performer after the hack against the BNB Chain. While bitcoin continues to trade around the coveted $20,000 line, Binance Coin is among today’s worst performers following yesterday’s hack against the BNB Chain. Most other larger-cap alts are also with slight declines,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
cryptopotato.com

Mt. Gox Creditors Have Until January 2023 to Select a Repayment Method

Mt. Gox repayment could be coming in 2023 as creditors now have a deadline to register their preferred payment method. Mt. Gox creditors could be one step closer to reclaiming their funds after nearly a decade of waiting. This is as the Rehabilitation Trustee has released a deadline for them...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Stocks Take Steep Hit Compared to Wall Street in End of Week Drawdown

The stock market took a dip in Friday trading after new hires beat expectations in the latest print. That triggered fears on Wall Street that the Fed will continue hiking rates to ease growth and contain inflation. Stocks started off the week in a rally, with wide benchmarks like the...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Staking Platform Lido Taps Layer 2 Networks Arbitrum, Optimism

For initial deployment to L2, Lido revealed going forward with wrapped, non-rebasing, wstETH. Crypto staking service provider, Lido, launched on Ethereum layer 2 networks Arbitrum Bridge and Optimism. Lido first revealed its plans to expand stETH across the growing layer 2 decentralized finance ecosystem in July this year. The move...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Here’s How the Multi-Million BNB Chain Hack Went Down: Paradigm Researcher

The damage could have been far worse, according to a researcher. The BNB Chain was temporarily paused after an exploit on its cross-chain bridge. The current impact estimate is around $100 million and $110 million equivalent of cryptocurrency. According to the latest update, the BNB Chain has resumed working as...
CRYPTO
cryptopotato.com

Weekend Watch: Ripple Soars 6%, Bitcoin Lost $20K Level

XRP is among the few larger-cap cryptocurrencies in the green today. Bitcoin’s price went through a somewhat surprising dip yesterday when the US announced the September job reports, which were better than expected. Most altcoins are also in the red now, with the obvious exception of Ripple. XRP has...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Increased Bitcoin Volatility as US Jobs Data Exceeds Expectations

Bitcoin’s price dropped by almost $1,000 in response to the latest US job reports. The payroll and job reports from the world’s largest economy were slightly above expectations for September. However, BTC reacted with a sharp price decline, as it typically happens when the US publishes any sort...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

BNB Chain Functioning Back to Normal Following the Recent Hack

BNB Chain is back to normal as validators are confirming and community infrastructure is being upgraded. The BNB Chain is back to operating normally following a halt that happened because of a massive security breach. Validators are confirming their status while the community infrastructure is upgraded as well. As CryptoPotato...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Expands its Services in Australia Via 2 New Crypto Features

Coinbase introduced PayID and Retail Advanced Trading to Australian-based customers to grant them additional cryptocurrency services. The US-based cryptocurrency exchange – Coinbase – announced it will strengthen its presence in Australia, allowing locals an “easier and safer” option to enter the digital asset industry. The company...
WORLD
cryptopotato.com

BNB HACK INU: How Someone Stole 60 ETH Following the BNB Chain Hack

Someone created BNB HACK INU to drain 60 ETH worth of liquidity almost immediately after the BNB Chain hack. The past 24 hours were quite tumultuous, with one of the largest blockchain networks – BNB Chain – suffering a security breach that saw the millions worth of cryptocurrency being compromised.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy