Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of red panda

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo said goodbye to their beloved 13-year-old red panda named Sha-Lei.

The zoo says she was recently diagnosed with heart failure, a common cause of death in the species.

“She exceeded the life expectancy that cardiac specialists provided during her last exam. This was due to the vigilant care and exceptional relationships between Sha-Lei and her caretakers,” the zoo posted on Facebook .

“Her continued participation in voluntary weights and voluntary ultrasounds allowed her team to continue to support and treat her. But her quality of life declined sharply recently, and the decision was made to euthanize her humanely,” the zoo continued.

Rusty, her male companion, is continuing to do well at his advanced age and the staff continues to monitor him and his behavior.

Sha-Lei first arrived at Roger Williams Park Zoo in January 2013.

“The Zoo family will hold a very special place in its heart for Sha-Lei and she will be deeply missed,” the post read.

Credit: Roger Williams Park Zoo

Credit: Roger Williams Park Zoo

Credit: Roger Williams Park Zoo

Credit: Roger Williams Park Zoo

