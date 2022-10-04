ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

These states have the worst roads, new analysis finds

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPKg8_0iLS43yB00

(NEXSTAR) — Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home. A new analysis from MoneyGeek found about 10% of the country’s roads are in poor condition, and some states are far worse off than others.

MoneyGeek’s analysis looked at urban and suburban highways (not small, local city streets) for its analysis. They used Federal Highway Administration data on road “roughness” to compare conditions across states.

Rochester ranked most neighborly city in America

New Hampshire drivers have it best, the analysis found. The state spends relatively little on road work per miles traveled but still manages to have most of its roads in good condition. Only 7% were in poor condition.

Three Gulf Coast states come next on the list. Only 5% of roads are in poor condition in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, MoneyGeek found.

Despite its harsh winter weather, Minnesota rounds out the top five, where an impressively low 4% of roads analyzed were in poor condition.

As for the states that performed poorly, those both big and small, urban and rural, east and west can be found on the list of the worst 20.

The 20 states with the worst roads are found below:

Rank State “Road roughness” score % roads in poor condition % roads in good condition
1 California 160.3 44% 22%
2 Rhode Island 149.0 41% 27%
3 Nebraska 140.6 33% 33%
4 Wisconsin 139.4 28% 25%
5 New York 136.6 30% 34%
6 Hawaii 134.1 25% 28%
7 Massachusetts 131.0 31% 37%
8 Louisiana 128.3 26% 36%
9 Michigan 127.6 24% 38%
10 New Jersey 123.4 26% 44%
11 Washington 121.8 22% 41%
12 New Mexico 120.3 23% 42%
13 Pennsylvania 119.9 20% 41%
14 Iowa 119.1 19% 39%
15 Texas 118.3 20% 43%
16 Colorado 118.2 18% 41%
17 Illinois 116.9 19% 43%
18 Montana 112.0 20% 50%
19 Ohio 111.3 19% 49%
20 South Dakota 108.7 14% 48%

The analysis found there wasn’t a clear connection between how much a state spends on its roads and how smooth they are. Typically, the more miles of road a state has, the more they spend. There were some exceptions, MoneyGeek found: New York and Pennsylvania spent disproportionately more than states of similar size. Both are among the top 20 for roughest roads, so it appears there’s still more work to be done.

See MoneyGeek’s full analysis here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester man fatally shot on E Main St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located 30-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. and said he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
New Mexico State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Rochester#Rank State
News 8 WROC

Naples 18-year-old ticketed for fatal crash in Yates Co.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday morning in the town of Italy on Italy Valley Road near Olney Road. Through the course of their investigation, deputies determined that 18-year-old Tyge E. Johnson, of Naples, was driving southbound when he rounded a curve […]
YATES COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
News 8 WROC

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello pushes back against controversial redistricting proposal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is wading into the fight over redistricting. He and the legislature’s Democratic caucus held a news conference Thursday to push back against the proposal that would create five districts in which a majority of voters are Black. Supporters of that plan, like Democratic legislator Rachel Barnhart, […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy