ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Got WiFi? If not, Comcast Xfinity sent 4 vans to Southwest Florida offering free internet

By Dave Osborn, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMIcv_0iLS3yeM00

Four WiFi vans have arrived in Southwest Florida, devasted by Hurricane Ian last week.

Comcast Xfinity has set up customized vans to provide free wireless internet service so residents and emergency personnel can stay connected.

The four vans will operate at these locations from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily until further notice. Each can provide wireless internet connectivity to more than 1,000 users at one time over a 300-square-foot area.

How to help:Where to offer time, money, food and other supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

Craving a hot meal?:Lee County restaurants open in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita, Estero

Before and after:Annotated maps and video show before and after view of damage from Hurricane Ian

Death toll:As Ian death toll rises, officials in Lee County, home to 45 deaths, are put on defensive

Where is WiFi van in Collier County

Veteran’s Community Park, 1895 Veteran’s Park Drive. The Xfinity WiFi van is in the parking lot next to the Community Center and in front of the Dog Park.

Where is WiFi van in Lee County

Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway in Estero. The van is in the parking lot on the south end of the arena.

Fleamasters Flea Market at 4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Ft Myers. The van is in front of the building when you enter at the main entrance.

Where is WiFi van in Charlotte County

Walmart Supercenter, 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. The van is in front of the building facing the Highway 41.

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram @lacrossewriter and on Twitter @NDN_dosborn

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estero, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Port Charlotte, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Vans#Comcast Xfinity#Wifi#Wireless Internet#Hurricane Ian#Collier County Veteran#The Community Center
CBS Minnesota

Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces new disaster recovery center in North Naples

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that a new disaster recovery center has opened in North Naples to help Floridians in Collier County impacted by Hurricane Ian. The center is located in Veterans Community Park at 1895 Veterans Drive. This is the fourth disaster recovery center in Southwest Florida. These centers are...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian

Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
FORT MYERS, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy