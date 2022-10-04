Clean-up continues after Ian

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Monday, crews were still working across Danville and Pittsylvania County to restore power.

“One area had seven poles broken in one string, so it’s just tree damage after tree damage after tree damage,” said Jason Grey, director of Danville Utilities.

He says at one point there were 14,000 people without power in the wake of Ian. 16-hour days and extra crews shrank that number to 300 by Monday afternoon. Workers from North Carolina and Ohio came ahead of the storm.

“We didn’t know if we could get North Carolina crews because of their own potential damage so we pre-staged those Ohio crews, and they got here right before the storm hit,” he said.

In Danville, residents were still clearing storm debris from their sidewalks. Haley Walters says her power was out for about 20 hours, and her husband bought a generator but couldn’t set it up in time.

“It could have been a lot worse,” she said.

Grey says crews are still working daily to return power to the last 300 homes, and they appreciate patience as recovery continues after Ian.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.