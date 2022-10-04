Senior pit bull dies after owners allegedly buried dog alive in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) - It was a rush to save an elderly pit bull that was discovered buried underground in Southwest Detroit over the weekend -- but it was too late.

Despite veterinary care, rescuers said they couldn't save the dog, named "Ghost," and now hope authorities seek justice for the "very egregious crime."

"I don’t care what the dog was suffering from. That’s animal abuse," Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue founder Theresa Sumpter told The Detroit News of the incident.

Sumpter said on social media that she was first notified by Detroit animal control officers on Friday about a dog found in disturbing condition.

According to Sumpter, animal control was called out to a home in southwest Detroit around 5:30 p.m. after a neighbor reportedly heard crying. The woman came outside and “saw the dog’s nose sticking out of the ground."

She rushed to free Ghost and called authorities.

When animal control arrived on scene, Sumpter said they believed Ghost had sustained a gunshot wound as he could not walk and barely moved, but after speaking with the owners, they were told the dog was in failing health.

“If your dog is sick, don’t put your dog in a hole," Sumpter said. "That’s outrageous and disgusting.”

Through an agreement between Detroit Animal Control and Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue, Sumpter was alerted and met officers at APAWS Veterinary Hospital in Eastpointe to start emergency care.

Due to Ghost's low body temperature, general lethargy, festering wound and inability to walk, Sumpter then transferred him to Advanced Animal Emergency in Clinton Township.

🐾💔GHOST UPDATE💔🐾 Yesterday evening we were contacted by a supervisor at Detroit Animal Control regarding a dog that had... Posted by Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue on Saturday, October 1, 2022

After a lengthy battle overnight and worsening condition, Ghost was euthanized.

"Despite supportive care and numerous efforts to stabilize him, sadly Ghost's body had been through too much," Sumpter said on Saturday. "This morning we had to make the terrible decision to end his suffering and help him over the Rainbow Bridge."

Through her social media reach, Sumpter was able to raise more than $2,000 for Ghost's treatment which was able to cover most of the medical costs for his overnight stay -- but Sumpter told The Detroit News that she will seek restitution for his suffering if charges are brought against the owners.

“How coldhearted could you be?” she said. "It’s sad to think that a dog who probably adored his owner beyond belief, that was his last memory."

As reported by The Detroit News, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski confirmed the incident was reported through the department on Friday after Ghost was picked up by animal control.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has not released information on the case, but Donakowski said the office was involved.